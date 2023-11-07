We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Minicomponente LG XBOOM con 260W de potencia, Bass Blast y conexión con tu TV
Minicomponente LG XBOOM con 260W de potencia, Bass Blast y conexión con tu TV
Todas las especificaciones
-
Tipo de producto
-
Minicomponente
-
Potencia
-
260W
-
Potencia Parlantes Frontales
-
130W x 2
-
Requisito de Energía
-
110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Consumo
-
50W
-
Consumo en modo pausa
-
0.5W↓
-
CD (1 Disco)
-
Si
-
AUDIO CD
-
Si
-
MP3 / WMA CD
-
Si
-
CD-R / CD-RW
-
Si
-
MP3
-
Si
-
WMA
-
Si
-
Cluster2 EQ
-
Si
-
Pop
-
Si
-
Classic
-
Si
-
Rock
-
Si
-
Jazz
-
Si
-
Natural EQ
-
Si
-
Auto EQ
-
Si
-
Bass Blast
-
Si
-
Football
-
Si
-
Boost
-
Si
-
Treble/Bass
-
Si
-
Regueton
-
Si
-
Merengue
-
Si
-
Cumbia
-
Si
-
Salsa
-
Si
-
Samba
-
Si
-
Auto DJ
-
Si
-
CD
-
Si
-
Tuner
-
Si
-
USB 1
-
Si
-
USB 2
-
Si
-
Portable In
-
Si
-
Bluetooth
-
Si
-
Radio AM/FM
-
Si
-
AUX In (L/R)
-
Si
-
TV Sound Sync
-
Si
-
Repetir Canciones
-
Si
-
Programar Canciones y Pistas
-
Si (60)
-
Reproduccion aleatoria
-
Si
-
Mute
-
Si
-
Reloj / Alarma / Pausa
-
Si
-
Bloqueo de teclas
-
Si
-
Manejo (Siguiente / Retroceso)
-
Si
-
Scan - Fwd/Rew
-
Si
-
Grabación USB
-
Si
-
Doble USB
-
Si
-
MP3P battery charging by USB / micro USB
-
Si
-
Bluetooth
-
Si
-
Eliminación de archivos
-
Si
-
Cambiar Funciones por Bluetooth
-
Si
-
TV Sound Sync
-
Si
-
Encendido por Bluetooth
-
Si
-
Multi Bluetooth
-
Si
-
App Bluetooth
-
Si
-
Unidad Central (W x H x D) mm
-
204 x 306 x 272
-
Parlantes Frontales
-
200 x 306 x 200
-
Unidad Central (kg)
-
3 kg
-
Parlantes Frontales (kg)
-
2.2 kg x2
-
Tamaño de la caja (W x H x D) mm
-
821 x 374 x 252
-
Peso Total (Kg)
-
7,4 kg
-
Manual de instrucciones
-
Si
-
Control remoto
-
Si
-
Garantia
-
Si
Qué opina la gente
Ofertas exclusivas para tí
-
Manual y software
Descarga manuales de producto y el software más reciente para tu producto.
-
Diagnosticar
Encuentra videos instructivos útiles para tu producto.
-
Garantía
Revisa la información de garantía de tu producto aquí.
-
Repuestos y accesorios
Descubre accesorios para tu producto.
-
Registra tu producto
Registra tu producto para obtener un soporte más rápido.
-
Soporte para tu producto LG
Encuentra manuales, solución de problemas y la garantía de tu producto LG.
-
Rastrear mi orden
Realiza un seguimiento de tu pedido o encuentra respuestas a tus preguntas.
-
Solicita una reparación
Solicita el servicio de reparación cómodamente en línea.