Minicomponente LG XBOOM con 260W de potencia, Bass Blast y conexión con tu TV

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

Minicomponente LG XBOOM con 260W de potencia, Bass Blast y conexión con tu TV

CM4350

Minicomponente LG XBOOM con 260W de potencia, Bass Blast y conexión con tu TV

CM4350
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES

Tipo de producto

Minicomponente

Potencia

260W

Potencia Parlantes Frontales

130W x 2

POTENCIA

Requisito de Energía

110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz

Consumo

50W

Consumo en modo pausa

0.5W↓

DISCOS Y FORMATOS REPRODUCIBLES

CD (1 Disco)

Si

AUDIO CD

Si

MP3 / WMA CD

Si

CD-R / CD-RW

Si

MP3

Si

WMA

Si

FUNCIONES DE AUDIO

Cluster2 EQ

Si

Pop

Si

Classic

Si

Rock

Si

Jazz

Si

Natural EQ

Si

Auto EQ

Si

Bass Blast

Si

Football

Si

Boost

Si

Treble/Bass

Si

Regueton

Si

Merengue

Si

Cumbia

Si

Salsa

Si

Samba

Si

Auto DJ

Si

CONEXIONES

CD

Si

Tuner

Si

USB 1

Si

USB 2

Si

Portable In

Si

Bluetooth

Si

Radio AM/FM

Si

AUX In (L/R)

Si

TV Sound Sync

Si

COMODIDAD

Repetir Canciones

Si

Programar Canciones y Pistas

Si (60)

Reproduccion aleatoria

Si

Mute

Si

Reloj / Alarma / Pausa

Si

Bloqueo de teclas

Si

Manejo (Siguiente / Retroceso)

Si

Scan - Fwd/Rew

Si

Grabación USB

Si

Doble USB

Si

MP3P battery charging by USB / micro USB

Si

Bluetooth

Si

Eliminación de archivos

Si

Cambiar Funciones por Bluetooth

Si

TV Sound Sync

Si

Encendido por Bluetooth

Si

Multi Bluetooth

Si

App Bluetooth

Si

DIMENSIONES(A X ALT X P)MM

Unidad Central (W x H x D) mm

204 x 306 x 272

Parlantes Frontales

200 x 306 x 200

Unidad Central (kg)

3 kg

Parlantes Frontales (kg)

2.2 kg x2

Tamaño de la caja (W x H x D) mm

821 x 374 x 252

Peso Total (Kg)

7,4 kg

ACCESORIOS

Manual de instrucciones

Si

Control remoto

Si

Garantia

Si

