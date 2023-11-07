About Cookies on This Site

Minicomponente de 1.580 W potencia con iPod Docking (recarga), Reproducción MP3, USB, Ecualización Auto, Regueton, Merengue & Cumbia, Función Auto DJ y Latin Beat Box.

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

KSM-1506

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES

Tipo de producto

Minicomponente

Canales

4.2

Potencia

1580W

Potencia Parlantes Frontales

310w x 2

Potencia Parlantes Traseros

170w x 2

Potencia Subwoofers

310w x 2

CARACTERÍSTICAS FÍSICAS - TAMAÑO(A X ALT. X P)MM

Unidad Central

285 Χ385 x 350

Parlante Frontal

263 x 458 x 400

Parlante Trasero

234 x 458 x 357

subwoofer

412 x 514 x 508

CARACTERÍSTICAS FÍSICAS - TAMAÑO DEL EMBALAJE(A X ALT. X P)MM

Tamaño de la caja(WxHxD)

"951x464x523(Main+Front box) 1324x618x606(Woofer+Rear box)"

COMODIDAD

Grabación USB

Si

ACCESORIOS

Manual de instrucciones

Si

Control remoto

Si

Batería

AAA X 2

Cable de componente

Si

RADIO

Band

FM/AM

Preset Memory

50 Station

ENTRADA Y SALIDA

Mic - Mic In(φ6.3)

Si

Audio In - Portable In

Si

Dock de iPod funciona para iPod

Si

Dock de iPod funciona para iPhone

Si

Tipo de iPod Docking

Si

TIPO DE DISCOS REPRODUCIBLES

CD-R/CD-RW

Si

Audio CD

Si

