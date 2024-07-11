Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Soundbar S60TR | Sonido Potente 440W

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Soporte

LG Soundbar S60TR | Sonido Potente 440W

S60TR

LG Soundbar S60TR | Sonido Potente 440W

Vista frontal de la LG Soundbar S70TR, un subwoofer y unos altavoces traseros

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación tienen fines representativos. Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

Barra de sonido LG sobre un fondo negro resaltado por un foco.

El compañero de sonido perfecto para tu LG TV

Completa la experiencia de tu LG TV con la barra de sonido S60TR gracias a su diseño y rendimiento sonoro.

Sonidos más envolventes

LG Remote apunta hacia un televisor LG con la barra de sonido LG debajo. LG TV muestra el menú de la interfaz WOW en la pantalla. La barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG y el subwoofer se encuentran en una sala de estar mostrando una imagen en pantalla con una actuación musical. Dos ramas de ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas se proyectan desde la barra de sonido y un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. Barra de sonido LG con tres pantallas de TV diferentes arriba. Uno muestra una película, otro muestra un concierto y el otro muestra un noticiero. Debajo de la barra de sonido, hay tres íconos para mostrar cada género.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Las barras de sonido LG completan la experiencia de tu LG TV

WOW Interface

Simplicidad a tu alcance

Accede a WOW Interface en tu LG TV para un control simple de la Soundbar, como cambiar los modos de sonido, perfiles y para acceder a otras funciones útiles, incluso mientras miras.

Se reproduce un acogedor concierto en un LG TV con una LG Soundbar debajo.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

***Televisores compatibles con interfaz WOW: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Los televisores compatibles con FHD 63 pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento.

****WOW Interface puede variar según el modelo de Soundbar.

*****Ten en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

Siente cada detalle gracias a su sonido envolvente

Sonido envolvente con 5.1 canales

Sonido envolvente que te cautivará

Se parte de la escena con el sonido envolvente del S60TR de 440W y 5.1 canalesm subwoofer y parlantes traseros 

La barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG y el subwoofer se encuentran en una sala de estar mostrando una imagen en pantalla con una actuación musical. Dos ramas de ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas se proyectan desde la barra de sonido y un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Altavoces traseros de 2 canales

Parlantes traseros con libertad inalámbrica

Instala los parlantes traseros en cualquier lugar de tu espacio sin preocuparte  por los cables, gracias al receptor inalámbrico incorporado.

'*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Los altavoces traseros están conectados mediante cables

El sonido detecta lo que quieres escuchar

AI Sound Pro

Con AI Sound Pro el mood y el género de sonido que reproduzcas sonará increíble

AI Sound Pro clasifica diferentes sonidos en efectos, música y voces, y luego aplica la configuración ideal para crear la experiencia de audio óptima.

Una LG Soundbar tiene tres pantallas de TV diferentes encima. La que está directamente arriba muestra a una cantante en concierto. La TV del lado derecho muestra a un presentador de noticias filmando una transmisión de última hora afuera de un edificio ornamentado. La TV del lado izquierdo muestra una imagen fija de una película de acción con un hombre en la sombra. Entre la TV y la soundbar, hay un diagrama violeta de una onda de sonido.

AI Sound Pro

Cada modo y género suena bien

AI Sound Pro categoriza distintos sonidos en efectos, música y voces, y luego aplica los ajustes ideales para crear la experiencia de audio óptima.

Una LG Soundbar tiene tres pantallas de TV diferentes encima. La que está directamente arriba muestra a un locutor de noticias filmando una transmisión de noticias de última hora afuera de un edificio ornamentado. La TV del lado derecho muestra una imagen fija de una película de acción con un hombre en la sombra. La TV del lado izquierdo muestra a una cantante en concierto. Entre la TV y la soundbar, hay un diagrama menta de una onda de sonido.

AI Sound Pro

Cada modo y género suena bien

AI Sound Pro categoriza distintos sonidos en efectos, música y voces, y luego aplica los ajustes ideales para crear la experiencia de audio óptima.

Una LG Soundbar tiene tres pantallas de TV diferentes encima. La que está directamente arriba muestra una imagen fija de una película de acción con un automóvil acelerando hacia un hombre y una mujer. La TV del lado derecho muestra a una cantante en concierto. La TV del lado izquierdo muestra al presentador de noticias filmando una transmisión de noticias de última hora afuera de un edificio ornamentado. Entre la TV y la soundbar, hay un diagrama azul de una onda de sonido.

AI Sound Pro

Cada modo y género suena bien

AI Sound Pro categoriza distintos sonidos en efectos, música y voces, y luego aplica los ajustes ideales para crear la experiencia de audio óptima.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Sonido claro para un planeta limpio

Reciclaje interno

Piezas internas fabricadas con plástico reciclado.

Las barras de sonido LG utilizan plástico reciclado en las parte superior e inferior. Estamos adoptando un enfoque más ecológico en la producción de barras de sonido

Hay una perspectiva frontal de la barra de sonido detrás y una representación del marco metálico de la barra de sonido en el frente. Una observación inclinada de la parte trasera del marco metálico de la barra de sonido con las palabras "Plástico reciclado" indicando el borde del marco.

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo

Reciclaje externo

Tela de jersey hecha con botellas de plástico.

Todas las barras de sonido LG están diseñadas cuidadosamente para garantizar un alto porcentaje de materiales recuperados. El Global Recycled Standard certifica que el tejido de jersey de poliéster está fabricado a partir de botellas de plástico

Un pictograma muestra botellas de plástico con la palabra "botellas de plástico" debajo. Una flecha del lado derecho apunta a un símbolo de reciclaje con la frase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" debajo. Una flecha del lado derecho apunta a la parte izquierda de una barra de sonido LG con la frase "Barra de sonido LG con tela reciclada" debajo.

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Qué opina la gente

Encontrar en la zona

Disfruta de este producto cerca de ti.

Ofertas exclusivas para tí