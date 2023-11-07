We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Barra de Sonido LG SK8
Todas las especificaciones
-
Total
-
360
-
Speaker
-
160
-
Subwoofer
-
200
-
Canales
-
2.1
-
Dolby Digital
-
SI
-
Adaptative Sound
-
SI
-
Sound Up-converting
-
SI
-
Hi-Res
-
SI
-
Dolby Atmos
-
SI
-
TV Sound Sync
-
SI
-
Optical
-
SI
-
Tamaño Speaker (Ancho* Alto* Profundidad) Cm
-
106.1 x 5.75 x 8.7
-
Tamaño Subwoofer (Ancho* Alto* Profundidad) Cm
-
22.1 x 39 x 31.28
-
Uso
-
Horizontal
-
Bluetooth
-
SI
-
HDMI
-
SI
-
WIFI
-
SI
-
Alto (cm)
-
46.7
-
Ancho (cm)
-
112.6
-
Profundidad (cm)
-
28.4
-
Accesorios incluidos
-
MANUAL, BATERÍAS, CONTROL REMOTO, CABLE ÓPTICO, SOPORTE PARA MONTAJE EN PARED, TARJETA DE GARANTÍA.
