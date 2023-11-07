About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Barra de Sonido LG SK8

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

Barra de Sonido LG SK8

SK8

Barra de Sonido LG SK8

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

POTENCIA DE SALIDA(VATIOS)

Total

360

Speaker

160

Subwoofer

200

Canales

2.1

Dolby Digital

SI

Adaptative Sound

SI

Sound Up-converting

SI

Hi-Res

SI

Dolby Atmos

SI

CONEXIÓN A TV

TV Sound Sync

SI

Optical

SI

DISEÑO

Tamaño Speaker (Ancho* Alto* Profundidad) Cm

106.1 x 5.75 x 8.7

Tamaño Subwoofer (Ancho* Alto* Profundidad) Cm

22.1 x 39 x 31.28

Uso

Horizontal

CONECTIVIDAD

Bluetooth

SI

HDMI

SI

WIFI

SI

TAMAÑO DE ENVÍO

Alto (cm)

46.7

Ancho (cm)

112.6

Profundidad (cm)

28.4

Accesorios incluidos

MANUAL, BATERÍAS, CONTROL REMOTO, CABLE ÓPTICO, SOPORTE PARA MONTAJE EN PARED, TARJETA DE GARANTÍA.

Qué opina la gente

Ofertas exclusivas para tí