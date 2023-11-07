About Cookies on This Site

LG Sound Bar SL4

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

LG Sound Bar SL4

SL4

LG Sound Bar SL4

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES GENERALES

Tipo de producto

Soundbar

Color

Black

GENERAL

Canales

2.1

Potencia de Salida

300W

MODOS DE SONIDO

Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App (ios/android)

Sí (Android OS)

Reproducción de archivos de Smart Phone

Controle con su control remoto de TV

Sí (Volumen +, - , Mute)

Sound Sync

Sí Óptico/Bluetooth

Power on/off Automático

Sí Óptico/Bluetooth

A/V Sync

Woofer Level

Sí ( -15 ~ +6dB)

Channel Level

Surround

Mute

Auto Dimmer

USB Host

Bluetooth Stand-By

Listo para bocinas traseras inalámbricas

Sí (1:1 Rx module Type (Wireless Kit for rear))

Sound Effect

ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)

Standard

Bass Blast

User EQ

Night Mode

Sí (On/Off) (app)

Auto sound engine

SFX

Dynamic Range Control

On/Off (App)

Auto Volume Leveler

Sí (app)

FORMATO DE AUDIO

LPCM

Dolby Digital

DTS Digital Surround

MP3

WMA

POTENCIA DE SALIDA

Total

300W

Front

50Wx2

Subwoofer

200W (Wireless)

24bit/96kHz

CONECTIVIDAD

Optical

SÍ (1)

USB

Bluetooth 4.0

Sí 4.0

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Type (Principal)

25V, 1.52A

Power Off Consumption (Principal)

0.5W ↓

Power Consumption (Principal)

23W

Type (Subwoofer)

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5W ↓

Power Consumption (Subwoofer)

33W

Wireless Frequency (Subwoofer)

5.8GHz

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Tamaño (A x A x P) mm (Principal)

890 x 57 x 85

Tamaño (A x A x P) mm (Subwoofer)

171 x 390 x 261

Peso Neto (Principal)

2.25kg

Peso Neto (Subwoofer)

5.3Kg

Tamaño de TV ideal ('Nuevo Diseño LG TV modelos 18')"

40" ↑

ACCESORIOS

Owners Manual

Sí Full

Remote Control Unit

Batteries

Sí AAA x2

Tarjeta de garantía

Optical Cable

Wall Mount Bracket

Soporte Adicional

