LG Sound Bar SL8YG

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

LG Sound Bar SL8YG

SL8YG

LG Sound Bar SL8YG

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES GENERALES

Tipo de producto

Soundbar

Color

Dark Titan Silver

GENERAL

Canales

3.1.2

Potencia de Salida

440W

CONVENIENCIA

Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App (ios/android)

Sí (iOS/Android OS)

Reproducción de archivos de Smart Phone

EZ setup (BLE)

Google Assistant Incorporado

Works with the Google Assistant

NSU(Network Software Update)

Controle con su control remoto de TV

Sí (Volumen +, - , Mute)

Sound Sync

Sí Optico

Power on/off Automatico

Sí Optico

A/V Sync

Simplink

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Woofer Level

Sí (-15 ~ +6dB)

Mute

Auto Dimmer

Timer / Sleep

USB Host

Bluetooth Stand-By

Listo para bocinas traseras inalámbricas

Sí (1:1 Rx module Type (Wireless Kit for rear))

MODOS DE SONIDO

Hi-Res Audio

Sí Sampling (24bit/192kHz), (24bit/96kHz)

Google Multi Zone

Sound Effect

ASC (Adaptvie Sound Control)

Standard

Music

Bass Blast

Movie / DTS Virtual X

Sí (Dolby Surround)

Meridian

User EQ

Night Mode

Sí (On/Off)

Dynamic Range Control

Auto Volume Leveler

FORMATO DE AUDIO

LPCM

Dolby Atmos

Dolby TrueHD

Dolby Digital Plus

Dolby Digital

DTS Digital Surround

DTS-HD Master Audio

DTS-HD High Resolution

DTS Virtual X

FLAC

Sí (Hasta 192kHz)

OGG

Sí (Hasta 48kHZ)

WAV

MP3

AAC / AAC+

POTENCIA DE SALIDA

Total

440W

Front

50Wx2

Center

40W

Top

40Wx2

Subwoofer

220W (Wireless)

24bit/96kHz

CONECTIVIDAD

Optical

SÍ (1)

HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2): 4K pass through In/ Out)

Sí (1) in/(1) out

USB

Bluetooth 4.0

Sí 5.0

Wifi

MIC Input

2ea (AI input)

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Type (Principal)

25V, 2A

Power Off Consumption (Principal)

0.5W ↓

Power Consumption (Principal)

45W

Type (Subwoofer)

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5W ↓

Power Consumption (Subwoofer)

38W

Wireless Frequency (Subwoofer)

5.8GHz

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Tamaño (A x A x P) mm (Principal)

1060 x 57 x 119

Tamaño (A x A x P) mm (Subwoofer)

221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8

Peso Neto (Principal)

4.4Kg

Peso Neto (Subwoofer)

7.8Kg

ACCESORIOS

Owners Manual

Sí Full

Remote Control Unit

Batteries

Sí AAA x2

Tarjeta de garantía

Optical Cable

Wall Mount Bracket

Cable Management

