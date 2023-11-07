About Cookies on This Site

Barra de Sonido LG SP11R

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

Barra de Sonido LG SP11R

SP11RA

Barra de Sonido LG SP11R

SP11RA
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES GENERALES

Tipo de producto

Soundbar

Color

Black

GENERAL

Canales

7.1.4ch

Potencia de Salida

770W

CONVENIENCIA

Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App (ios/android)

Si (Android OS)

Reproducción de archivos de Smart Phone

EZ setup (BLE)

Works with the Google Assistant

NSU(Network Software Update)

Si (FOTA)

Controle con su control remoto de TV

Si

Sound Sync

Si Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical

Power on/off Automatico

Si Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical

A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP

Si (APP)

Simplink

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Woofer Level

Si

Mute

Auto Dimmer

USB Host

Bluetooth Stand-By

Listo para bocinas traseras inalámbricas

Si

MODOS DE SONIDO

Hi-Res Audio

Si (24bit/96kHz), Si (24bit/192kHz)

Google Multi Zone

Sound Effect

ASC (Adaptvie Sound Control)

Standard

Si (w/Meridian)

Music

Bass Blast

Movie / DTS Virtual X

Si

Meridian

User EQ

Night Mode

Si

Dynamic Range Control

Si (App)

Auto Volume Leveler

Si (App)

FORMATO DE AUDIO

LPCM

Dolby Atmos

Dolby TrueHD

Dolby Digital Plus

Dolby Digital

DTS Digital Surround

DTS-HD Master Audio

DTS-HD High Resolution

FLAC

Si

OGG

Si

WAV

MP3

WMA

AAC / AAC+

POTENCIA DE SALIDA

Total

770W

Frontal

50W*2

Central

50W

Trasera

50W*2

Surround

50W*2

Top

50W*2

Subwoofer

220W (Wireless)

24bit/192kHz

Si

24bit/96kHz

CONECTIVIDAD

Optical

SÍ (1)

HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2): 4K pass through In/ Out)

Si

USB

Bluetooth 4.0

5.0

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Type (Principal)

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Power Off Consumption (Principal)

0.5W ↓

Power Consumption (Principal)

75W

Type (Subwoofer)

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5W ↓

Power Consumption (Subwoofer)

33W

Wireless Frequency (Subwoofer)

5GHz

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Tamaño (A x A x P) mm (Principal)

1443 x 63 x 146

Tamaño (A x A x P) mm (Subwoofer)

221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8

Peso Neto (Principal)

7.2Kg

Peso Neto (Subwoofer)

7.8Kg

ACCESORIOS

Owners Manual

Sí (Web)/Full

Remote Control Unit

Batteries

Sí AAA x2

Tarjeta de garantía

Optical Cable

Wall Mount Bracket

Qué opina la gente

