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Pre filtro purificador de aire PuriCare™ 360º

Pre filtro purificador de aire PuriCare™ 360º

mdj65204437
15 degree side view
front view
15 degree side view
front view

Funciones principales

  • Filtro original para purificadores de aire LG

Ubicación de montaje

La ubicación real de instalación de este artículo puede variar en función del modelo del producto.

Para obtener información más detallada, consulta el manual de producto de tu modelo.
Cuando abres la tapa con respecto a la parte frontal del producto, el filtro está instalado.

Cómo reemplazar

Las instrucciones de reemplazo para este artículo pueden diferir ligeramente de la información que se muestra a continuación.

Para obtener información más detallada, consulte el manual del producto correspondiente a su modelo.

PASO 1

Retire la cubierta trasera del producto.

Retire la cubierta trasera del producto.

PASO 2

Sujete el asa del filtro y tire de él para extraerlo.

Para evitar contaminar el área circundante al cambiar el filtro, extienda papel de periódico en el suelo antes de retirarlo.

"Sujete el asa del filtro y tire de él para extraerlo. Para evitar contaminar el área circundante al cambiar el filtro, extienda papel de periódico en el suelo antes de retirarlo."

PASO 3

Después de acoplarlo al filtro, coloque el filtro en el producto en orden inverso.

Después de acoplarlo al filtro, coloque el filtro en el producto en orden inverso.

Cómo limpiar

Para obtener información más detallada, consulte el manual del producto correspondiente a su modelo.

Utilice una aspiradora o un cepillo suave para eliminar la suciedad del filtro especializado que lo rodea.

Al usar la aspiradora, tenga cuidado de no dañar el filtro especializado.

"Utilice una aspiradora o un cepillo suave para eliminar la suciedad del filtro especializado que lo rodea. Al usar la aspiradora, tenga cuidado de no dañar el filtro especializado."

* Las imágenes y características del producto pueden contener publicidad y diferir del producto real. La apariencia, especificaciones, etc., del producto pueden cambiar sin previo aviso para su mejora.

* Todas las imágenes del producto son fotografías y pueden diferir del producto real. El color del producto puede variar según la resolución del monitor, el brillo y las especificaciones del ordenador.

* El rendimiento del producto puede variar según el entorno de uso y la disponibilidad puede variar según la tienda.

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