About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

AI Magic Remote de TV Serie 2025

AI Magic Remote de TV Serie 2025

EBX30147109
Vista frontal de AI Magic Remote de TV Serie 2025 EBX30147109
front view
side view
back view
Vista frontal de AI Magic Remote de TV Serie 2025 EBX30147109
front view
side view
back view

Funciones principales

  • Control remoto original para LG TV año 2025
  • Magic Remote de LG
  • Utiliza 2 pilas “AAA” (no incluidas)
  • Control Remoto Magic MR25GA
Más

El Control remoto mágico con IA completa la experiencia de IA.

Controla fácilmente tu televisor con el control remoto mágico con IA, sin necesidad de dispositivos adicionales. Gracias a su sensor de movimiento y rueda de desplazamiento, apunta y haz clic para usarlo como un ratón, o simplemente usa comandos de voz.

Este vídeo muestra las funciones del mando a distancia mágico.

*El diseño, la disponibilidad y las funciones del control remoto AI Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma, incluso para el mismo modelo.

*Algunas funciones pueden requerir conexión a internet.

*El reconocimiento de voz por IA solo está disponible en países que admiten el procesamiento del lenguaje natural (PLN) en su idioma nativo.

Cómo registrar

Cómo registrar el control remoto mágico

Para usar el control remoto mágico, primero sincronícelo con su televisor.

1. Coloque las pilas en el control remoto y encienda el televisor.

2. Apunte el control remoto hacia el televisor y pulse el botón de encendido (OK).

Si el televisor no reconoce el control remoto, intente de nuevo después de apagarlo y volverlo a encender.

Cómo desvincular el control remoto mágico

Para desvincular el mando Magic Remote de tu televisor, pulsa simultáneamente los botones (Atrás) e (Inicio) durante cinco segundos.

- Para desconectar y volver a vincular el Magic Remote al mismo tiempo, mantén pulsados ​​los botones (Inicio) y (Ajustes rápidos) durante más de 5 segundos.

Para obtener información más detallada, consulte el manual del producto correspondiente a su modelo.

* Las imágenes y características del producto pueden contener publicidad y diferir del producto real. La apariencia, las especificaciones, etc., del producto pueden cambiar sin previo aviso para su mejora.

* Todas las imágenes del producto son recortes fotográficos y pueden diferir del producto real. El color del producto puede variar según la resolución del monitor, la configuración de brillo y las especificaciones del ordenador.

* El rendimiento del producto puede variar según el entorno de uso, y la disponibilidad puede variar según la tienda.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

MODELOS COMPATIBLES

  • Modelo Compatible

    Compatible con TV Año 2025

GENERAL

  • Color

    Negro

  • Nota

    No incluye pilas

  • Número de Parte

    EBX30147109

Qué opina la gente

Ofertas exclusivas para tí