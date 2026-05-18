AI Magic Remote de TV Serie 2025

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Controla fácilmente tu televisor con el control remoto mágico con IA, sin necesidad de dispositivos adicionales. Gracias a su sensor de movimiento y rueda de desplazamiento, apunta y haz clic para usarlo como un ratón, o simplemente usa comandos de voz.