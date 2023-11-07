We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Barra de Sonido LG S40Q
Todas las especificaciones
-
Tipo de producto
-
Soundbar
-
Color
-
Black
-
Canales
-
2.1ch
-
Potencia de Salida
-
300W
-
Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App (ios/android)
-
Si (iOS / Android OS)
-
Reproducción de archivos de Smart Phone
-
Si
-
NSU(Network Software Update)
-
Si (FOTA)
-
Controle con su control remoto de TV
-
Si
-
Sound Sync
-
Si Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical
-
Power on/off Automatico
-
Si Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical
-
SIMPLINK
-
Sí
-
A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP
-
Si (APP)
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Si
-
Woofer Level
-
Si (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
-
Mute
-
Si
-
Auto Dimmer
-
Si
-
USB Host
-
Si
-
Range of Flow (BLE)
-
Si
-
Sound Effect
-
Si
-
Standard
-
Si
-
Music
-
Si
-
User EQ
-
Si
-
Night Mode
-
Si (APP)
-
Dynamic Range Control
-
Si (APP)
-
Auto Volume Leveler
-
Si (APP)
-
LPCM
-
Sí
-
Dolby Digital
-
Sí
-
FLAC
-
Si (USB)
-
OGG
-
Si (USB)
-
WAV
-
Si (USB)
-
MP3
-
Si (USB)
-
WMA
-
Si (USB)
-
AAC / AAC+
-
Si (USB)
-
Total
-
300W
-
Frontal
-
50W*2
-
Subwoofer
-
200W(Wireless)
-
Optical
-
Si (1)
-
HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4)
-
Si In (1) / Out (1)
-
USB
-
Si
-
Bluetooth Versión
-
4.2
-
Power Off Consumption (Principal)
-
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption (Principal)
-
20W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
20W
-
Tamaño (A x A x P) mm (Principal)
-
760 X 63 X 90
-
Tamaño (A x A x P) mm (Subwoofer)
-
171 x 390 x 261
-
Peso Neto (Principal)
-
1.98Kg
-
Peso Neto (Subwoofer)
-
5.3Kg
-
Owners Manual
-
Si
-
Remote Control Unit
-
RAV21
-
Batteries
-
AA x 2
-
Tarjeta de Garantía
-
Si
-
HDMI Cable
-
Si
-
Optical Cable
-
Si
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Si
Qué opina la gente
Ofertas exclusivas para tí
-
Manual y software
Descarga manuales de producto y el software más reciente para tu producto.
-
Diagnosticar
Encuentra videos instructivos útiles para tu producto.
-
Garantía
Revisa la información de garantía de tu producto aquí.
-
Repuestos y accesorios
Descubre accesorios para tu producto.
-
Registra tu producto
Registra tu producto para obtener un soporte más rápido.
-
Soporte para tu producto LG
Encuentra manuales, solución de problemas y la garantía de tu producto LG.
-
Rastrear mi orden
Realiza un seguimiento de tu pedido o encuentra respuestas a tus preguntas.
-
Solicita una reparación
Solicita el servicio de reparación cómodamente en línea.