Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Lavadora Carga Superior de 19 Kg con Smart Motion

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Soporte

Lavadora Carga Superior de 19 Kg con Smart Motion

WT19MVTB

Lavadora Carga Superior de 19 Kg con Smart Motion

Front view

Características destacadas

  • Turbo Drum, permite un lavado más poderoso y remueve hasta la mancha más difícil.
  • Smart motion, son 3 movimientos generados con Smart Inverter para optimizar el lavado.
  • Filtro de pelusa ancho, captura el polvo y las pelusas más fácilmente.
  • Tapa cierre suave, puerta de cristal templado resiste a los rayones.
  • Motor Smart Inverter, ajusta la energía según la velocidad y la fuerza que requiere cada movimiento del tambor.
  • Diseño Sofisticado, ideal para tu espacio.

Resumen del producto

Lavadora LG Carga Superior 19 Kg. color Negro Medio, Con la tecnologia de Motor Smart Inverter proporciona un lavado silencioso y potente reduciendo las vibraciones y el ruiido para una mayor tranquilidad en el hogar, evita el desgaste de las prendas gracias a los tres movientos de lavado que se adaptan a cada tipo de tejido, Su diseño delgado y duradero ofrece mayor comodidad, seguridad, eficacia e innovación.  Adquiere la tuya aquí!

Muestra la imagen del interior de la lavadora

Eficiencia en cada lavado, funcionamiento silencioso en cada centrifugado

El Motor™ LG Smart Inverter proporciona un lavado silencioso y potente.

Diseñado para una mejor experiencia de lavado

Una niña está acostada en la cama con un peluche en los brazos.

Reduce las vibraciones y el ruido

Mayor tranquilidad en el hogar

El tambor de la lavadora muestra cómo funciona

TurboDrum™

Potente y suave a la vez

En el fondo, hay una lavadora, y en frente, hay una ropa limpia y un icono de movimiento de la lavadora en él

Smart motion

Lavado con tres movimientos

La tapa de la lavadora se muestra abierta

Durabilidad

Tapa fuerte, suave cierre

Una niña está acostada en la cama con un peluche en los brazos.

Smart Inverter

Reduce las vibraciones y el ruido

El Motor™ LG Smart Inverter funciona de forma suave y silenciosa.

*Probado por el laboratorio interno de LG en septiembre de 2023, el ruido del centrifugado en ciclo normal con 8,8 kg de carga fue de 51 dB (nivel de presión sonora). Los resultados pueden variar en función de la ropa y el entorno.

TurboDrum™

Lavado potente, cuidado suave

TurboDrum™ proporciona un lavado potente, eliminando la suciedad difícil con un poderoso chorro de agua.

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Smart Motion

Lavado avanzado de triple movimiento

Presenta tres movimientos adaptados a cada tipo de tejido: Agitación, Rotación y Balanceo

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Puerta de cierre suave resistente a los rayones

Su diseño delgado y duradero ofrece mayor comodidad, seguridad, eficacia e innovación.

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Filtro de pelusa ancho que proporciona ropa limpia

El filtro de pelusas captura el polvo y las pelusas, manteniendo la ropa y el tambor limpios.

Se muestra el interior de la lavadora

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Silenciosa poderosa, con un diseño elegante, diseñada para durar

  • Imagen del producto
  • Imagen del producto
  • Imagen del producto
  • Imagen del producto
  • Imagen del producto
  • Imagen del producto

FAQ

Q.

¿Cuáles son los mejores kg para una lavadora?

A.

LG recomienda una lavadora con una capacidad de tambor de 8-9 kg para un hogar de tamaño promedio. Considere un modelo más grande de 11-13 kg para una familia numerosa o si genera cargas de ropa especialmente grandes. Los modelos más grandes también pueden hacer frente a un edredón de hasta tamaño king-size. Recuerde que la innovadora tecnología de LG permite que nuestros electrodomésticos ofrezcan una mayor capacidad con el mismo tamaño de lavadora.

Q.

¿Por qué mi Tina está llena de polvo y pelusas? 

A.

1. El polvo generado durante el lavado se filtra a través de un filtro de limpieza. Si el filtro de limpieza está lleno, es posible que el polvo no se filtre correctamente. El filtro de limpieza puede limpiarse manualmente antes de cada lavado para evitar que la máquina deje polvo y pelusas en la ropa.

2. 2. Separe la ropa blanca y de color de la ropa negra y de la que produce pelusa. Lávelas en cargas diferentes para evitar aún más el polvo y las pelusas no deseados en su colada.

Q.

[IE] ¿Qué debo hacer cuando me encuentro con este error?

A.

1. Se produce cuando la tina de lavado no se llena de agua durante un determinado periodo de tiempo.

2. Compruebe si la llave está cerrada o la manguera de agua no está conectada

3. Compruebe si la manguera de suministro de agua está presionada o doblada

4. Compruebe si la manguera de suministro de agua está congelada debido al frío

Q.

[OE] ¿Qué debo hacer cuando me encuentro con este error?

A.

1. Si la manguera de desagüe está enrollada o doblada, o si la manguera de desagüe está instalada demasiado alta, es posible que el flujo de agua se interrumpa y que el agua no drene bien. En este caso, asegúrese de que la manguera de desagüe no esté a más de 6 cm del suelo y colóquela de forma que la parte inferior de la manguera caiga uniformemente, sin obstrucciones.

2. Asegúrese de que la manguera de desagüe no esté obstruida con polvo u otras sustancias.

3. 3. Compruebe si la manguera de desagüe se ha congelado debido al frío.

Q.

[De] ¿Qué debo hacer cuando me encuentro con este error?

A.

Si la válvula donde se suministra el agua de origen o la válvula dispensadora del llave están cerradas, las funciones de esterilización de la tubería de agua y de esterilización de la salida de agua no funcionarán. Abra la válvula de suministro de agua o la válvula dispensadora.

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    19,0

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    632x970x670

  • Vapor

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

Todas las especificaciones

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Color exterior

    Negro Medio

  • Tipo de tapa

    Vidrio templado

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    19,0

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Temporizador de reserva

    No

  • Tipo de pantalla

    Botones firmes & Pantalla de LED

  • Indicación de bloqueo de puerta

    No

  • Indicador de figura (iconos)

    88

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Tipo

    Lavadora de carga superior

  • Señal de fin de ciclo

  • Añadir artículo

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Vapor

    No

  • Patas niveladoras

  • Tambor de acero inoxidable

    No

  • Tambor con relieves

  • Sensor de Vibración

    No

  • Entrada de agua (caliente/fría)

    Calor y frío

  • JetSpray

    No

  • Filtro de pelusas

  • Golpe + 3

    No

  • Tambor de acero semi-inoxidable

  • Motor de Smart Inverter

  • Smart Motion

  • Puerta con cerrado suave

  • Filtro de pelusas inoxidable

    No

  • TurboDrum

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Nivel de agua

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    No

  • Reinicio automático

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Sistema de detección de espuma

    No

  • Sensor de carga

  • Caída de agua lateral

PROGRAMAS

  • Descarga de Ciclo

    No

  • Edredón

  • Limpieza Extra

    No

  • Normal

  • Prelavado + Normal

  • Enjuague Inteligente

    No

  • Ropa deportiva

    No

  • Lavado intenso

    No

  • Toallas

    No

  • Limpieza de Tina /Tambor

  • Lana

    No

  • Lavado con Inteligencia Artificial

    No

  • Ropa de bebé

    No

  • Cuidado del Color

    No

  • Ropa delicada

  • Drenaje + Centrifugado

    No

  • Ahorro ecológico

    No

  • Lavado Rápido

  • Enjuague+centrifugado

    No

  • Cuidado de ropa escolar

    No

  • Carga pequeña

    No

  • Protector de alergias

    No

  • Tratar manchas

    No

OPCIONES ADICIONALES

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Secado al aire

    No

  • Extra enjuague

    No

  • Lavado con agua caliente

  • Añadir artículo

    No

  • Bloqueo para niños

  • Lavado con agua fría

  • Remojar

    No

  • Solo centrifugado

  • Prelavado

    No

  • Inicio Remoto

    No

  • Lavado intenso

    No

  • Enjuagar

    5 veces

  • Enjuague+centrifugado

  • Tiempo de retardo

    No

  • Secado de Tambor

    No

  • Centrifugado

    No

  • Vapor

    No

  • Temperatura

    Caliente/templado/frío

  • Nivel de agua

    5 niveles

  • Lavado de Tambor

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Lavar

  • Reserva de agua

    No

  • Carga máxima

    No

  • Cuidado anti-manchas

    No

  • Más agua

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • Descarga de Ciclo

    No

  • Monitoreo de energía

    No

  • Arranque remoto y monitor de ciclo ( Inicio Remoto)

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Limpiador Tub Clean

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    632x970x670

  • Peso (kg)

    39,0

  • Altura del producto con la tapa abierta (mm)

    1 330

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • código de barras

    8806084895103

Qué opina la gente

Encontrar en la zona

Disfruta de este producto cerca de ti.

Ofertas exclusivas para tí