Sensor de Secado

Para mayor practicidad y cuidado de las prendas, las secadoras LG cuentan con sensores duales de secado que detectan el peso de las prendas y el nivel de humedad de los tejidos ajustando el tiempo de manera automática durante el secado para lograr un resultado óptimo.Igualmente cuenta con un control de calor digital que según el tipo de programa seleccionado ajusta la temperatura teniendo en cuenta el tipo de tejido de las prendas.

Sistema FlowSense™

El desempeño de tu secadora se puede afectar por la obstrucción del flujo de aire debido a la acumulación de motas.Por eso para tu tranquilidad las secadoras LG cuentan con el sistema FlowSense ™ que detecta el nivel de flujo de aire en la secadora y alerta en el panel si hay excesivas motas en el conducto de ventilación y/o filtro de motas, para que se realice su respectiva limpieza.

Vapor TrueSteam™

Las secadoras LG cuentan programas con vapor para reducir arrugas, olores e higienizar.
SteamFresh™: reduce arrugas y olores de las prendas
SteamSanitary™: higieniza de manera rápida y sencilla elementos que no pueden lavarse. (no lo use para espuma de uretano, plumas o prendas delicadas)

Control de Giro Eficiente

Gracias al giro del tambor en ambas direcciones, se desenreda la ropa más facilmente, logrando un secado más uniforme y efectivo.

Operación Silenciosa

Para tu tranquilidad, el Motor anti-vibración de las secadoras LG absorbe los desagradables ruidos, gracias a las hojas de absorción que reduce el ruido de manera significativa.

Gran Capacidad

Con más espacio es posible secar más ropa a la vez, reduciendo el tiempo de secado, con menos enredos y arrugas.

Gran Capacidad

