About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
23.6'' UltraGear™ Full HD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

23.6'' UltraGear™ Full HD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz

24GL600F-B

23.6'' UltraGear™ Full HD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

MONITOR

Tamaño (Pulgada)

23.6"

Relacion de Aspecto

16:9

Resolucion

1920 x 1080

Gama de Color (CIE 1931) (Min.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Tipo Panel

TN

Profundidad de Color (Nº colores)

16.7M colors

Tamaño Pixel

0.2715 x 0.2715 mm

Relación de Contraste (Min.)

700:1

Relación de Contraste (Typ.)

1000:1

Tiempo de respuesta

WW: 1ms (GtG at Faster)
KR: 2ms (GtG at Faster)

Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

170º(R/L), 160º(U/D)

Tratamiento de superficies

Anti-Glare, 3H

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Flicker Safe

Reader Mode

1ms Motion Blur Reduction

RADEON FreeSync™

FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)

Black Stabilizer

Dynamic Action Sync

Crosshair

Smart Energy Saving

APLICACIÓN SW

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

CONECTIVIDAD

HDMI

Sí (2ea)

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 144Hz

DisplayPort

SÍ (1ea)

DP Version

1.2

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 144Hz

Headphone out

PODER

Type

External Power (Adapter)

AC Input

100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz

Power Consumption (Typ.)

30W

Power Consumption (Max.)

40W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

NA (Not Support ES7.0 standard)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECÁNICO

Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

Tilt

Montaje de Pared

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Dimensión con soporte (W x H x D)

556.8 x 419.8 x 180.6 mm

Dimensión sin soporte (W x H x D)

556.8 x 333.8 x 61.1 mm

Dimensión en el envio (W x H x D)

628 x 395 x 131 mm

Peso con soporte

3.7kg

Peso sin soporte

3.2kg

Peso en el envio

5.0kg

ACCESORIO

HDMI

Others (Accessory)

Body Top cover User screw (3ea)

Qué opina la gente

Ofertas exclusivas para tí