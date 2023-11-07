We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23.6'' UltraGear™ Full HD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz
Todas las especificaciones
-
Tamaño (Pulgada)
-
23.6"
-
Relacion de Aspecto
-
16:9
-
Resolucion
-
1920 x 1080
-
Gama de Color (CIE 1931) (Min.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Tipo Panel
-
TN
-
Profundidad de Color (Nº colores)
-
16.7M colors
-
Tamaño Pixel
-
0.2715 x 0.2715 mm
-
Relación de Contraste (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Relación de Contraste (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Tiempo de respuesta
-
WW: 1ms (GtG at Faster)
KR: 2ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)
-
170º(R/L), 160º(U/D)
-
Tratamiento de superficies
-
Anti-Glare, 3H
-
Flicker Safe
-
SÍ
-
Reader Mode
-
Sí
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
-
SÍ
-
RADEON FreeSync™
-
SÍ
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
-
SÍ
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Sí
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Sí
-
Crosshair
-
SÍ
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
SÍ
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
SÍ
-
HDMI
-
Sí (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
1920 x 1080 at 144Hz
-
DisplayPort
-
SÍ (1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.2
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
1920 x 1080 at 144Hz
-
Headphone out
-
SÍ
-
Type
-
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
30W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
40W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
NA (Not Support ES7.0 standard)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Ajustes de posición de la pantalla
-
Tilt
-
Montaje de Pared
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Dimensión con soporte (W x H x D)
-
556.8 x 419.8 x 180.6 mm
-
Dimensión sin soporte (W x H x D)
-
556.8 x 333.8 x 61.1 mm
-
Dimensión en el envio (W x H x D)
-
628 x 395 x 131 mm
-
Peso con soporte
-
3.7kg
-
Peso sin soporte
-
3.2kg
-
Peso en el envio
-
5.0kg
-
HDMI
-
SÍ
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Body Top cover User screw (3ea)
