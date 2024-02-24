Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Monitor IPS Full HD de 24”

  • Aprovecha un 10% de descuento al añadir al carrito de compra. o al ir a pagar.

Monitor IPS Full HD de 24”

24BA400-B

Monitor IPS Full HD de 24”

()
front
left side
right side
right side
side
back
back
port
side

Funciones principales

  • Pantalla IPS Full HD (1920x1080) de 23.8”
  • Frecuencia de actualización de 100Hz
  • Bocinas integradas
  • Luz azul baja y Sin parpadeo
  • Modo Debilidad del color
  • OnScreen Control
Más

Multi-purpose monitors for various workspace

Este monitor versátil puede desempeñar diversos trabajos en muchos lugares, como oficinas, servicios de atención al cliente y bibliotecas, con una pantalla IPS nítida y un diseño de 3 caras prácticamente sin bordes.

Escenas de uso del monitor IPS full HD de LG en la oficina.
Escenas de uso del monitor IPS full HD de LG en el centro de llamadas.
Escenas de uso del monitor LG full HD IPS en la biblioteca.
Escenas de uso del monitor IPS full HD de LG en la oficina.
Escenas de uso del monitor IPS full HD de LG en el centro de llamadas.
Escenas de uso del monitor LG full HD IPS en la biblioteca.

*Las imágenes son simuladas para facilitar la comprensión sobre las características. Pueden ser diferentes del uso real.

Pantalla IPS Full HD de 23.8”

Colores precisos en ángulos amplios

El monitor LG Full HD (1920x1080) con tecnología IPS produce un color claro y uniforme. Puede proporcionar una reproducción precisa del color y ayudar a los usuarios a ver la pantalla en un ángulo amplio.

El monitor IPS Full HD está sobre el escritorio, mostrando en su pantalla imágenes claras y precisas a color.

*Las imágenes son simuladas para facilitar la comprensión sobre las características. Pueden ser diferentes del uso real.

*El teclado y el ratón no se incluyen en el paquete.

Flujo de trabajo ágil

Frecuencia de actualización de 100Hz y tiempo de respuesta de 5 ms

Una rápida frecuencia de actualización de 100Hz ofrece una carga fluida en varios programas, elevando la productividad en el trabajo. Además, puedes disfrutar de videos realistas con un menor parpadeo de la pantalla y desenfoque de movimiento, gracias al rápido tiempo de respuesta de 5 ms.

Luz azul baja

El Modo de lectura, con luz azul baja que ajusta la temperatura del color y la luminancia, ayuda a disminuir la fatiga de los ojos y proporciona comodidad al leer documentos en un monitor.

Sin parpadeo

La función Sin parpadeo reduce el parpadeo invisible de la pantalla, lo que ayuda a reducir la fatiga ocular. Crea una estación de trabajo cómoda reduciendo la fatiga ocular durante un uso prolongado.

*Las imágenes son simuladas para facilitar la comprensión sobre las características. Pueden ser diferentes del uso real.

*Las características anteriores pueden variar en función de las condiciones reales de uso que presente cada usuario.

La pantalla del monitor muestra una videoconferencia, mientras el sonido sale de las bocinas situadas en la parte inferior del monitor.

Bocinas integradas

Todo preparado para las reuniones virtuales

El 24BA400 viene con bocinas integradas, por lo que no es necesario instalar bocinas adicionales cuando participes en conferencias web o veas videos.

*Las imágenes son simuladas para facilitar la comprensión sobre las características. Pueden ser diferentes del uso real.

*La cámara web es necesaria para las videoconferencias y no se incluye en el paquete (se vende por separado).

ícono de corazón formado con los dedos.

Una vida mejor para todos

El 24BA400 es conforme a múltiples estándares, como Energy Star y EPEAT.

  • Logotipo de ENERGY STAR.

    Con la certificación de ENERGY STAR

  • Logotipo de EPEAT.

    Con registro de EPEAT®

  • Apagado

  • Encendido

Modo Debilidad del color

El modo Debilidad del color ajusta la paleta de colores y el contraste, permitiendo diferenciar fácilmente el rojo del verde. Es útil en gráficos o datos comparativos, en los que los usuarios tienen dificultades para distinguir diferencias de color.

*Las imágenes son simuladas para facilitar la comprensión sobre las características. Pueden ser diferentes del uso real.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFO

  • Nombre del producto

    PC monitor

  • Ano

    Y24

PANTALLA

  • Tamano [Pulgada]

    23.8

  • Ratio de Aspecto

    16:9

  • Tipo de Panel

    IPS

  • Resolucion

    1920 X 1080

  • Tamano del pixel [mm]

    0.2745 x 0.2745

  • Profundidad de Color (Numero de colores)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Angulo de vision (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brillo (Tip.)[cd/m²]

    250

  • Ratio de contraste(Tip.)

    1000:1

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Gama de Color (Tip.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Tasa de refresco (Max)[Hz]

    100

  • Ratio de Contraste (Min.)

    600:1

  • Brillo (Min.)[cd/m²]

    200

  • Tamano [cm]

    60.4

SOUND

  • Altavoz

    2W x 2

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

    SÍ (2ea)

  • Salida para Auriculares

    3-pole (Solo Sonido)

CARACTERISTICAS

  • Auto Input Switch

  • Estabilizador de Negros

  • Debilidad de Color

  • Cruceta

  • Dynamic Action Sync

  • Modo de lectura

  • Ahorro inteligente de energia

  • Super Resolution+

MECANICO

  • Ajustes de posicion de la pantalla

    Inclinación

  • Montaje en pared [mm]

    75 x 75

DIMENSION/PESO

  • Dimensiones empaquetado (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

    625 x 141 x 418

  • Dimensiones con peana (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

    539.9 x 414.4 x 190

  • Dimensiones sin peana (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

    539.9 x 321.4 x 56.2

  • Peso empaquetado [kg]

    3.9 kg

  • Peso con Peana [kg]

    2.6kg

  • Peso sin Peana [kg]

    2.3kg

POTENCIA

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Consumo de potencia (DC apagado)

    Menos de 0.3W

  • Consumo de potencia (Max.)

    20W

  • Consumo de potencia (Modo suspension)

    Menos de 0.5W

  • Consumo de potencia (Tip)

    18W

  • Tipo

    Energia externa(Adaptador)

ACCESORIO

  • HDMI

  • Otros (Accesorio)

    Tornillo de usuario (2EA)

APLICACION SW

  • Control Dual

