Gaming
UltraWide
UHD 4K
FHD & QHD
Monitores Ergo
Monitores TV

Explora la amplia gama de monitores LG

Descubre tu monitor ideal

Mejora tu experiencia de juego con el monitor de juegos LG OLED 240Hz UltraGear™.

Descubre tu monitor ideal

Más allá de tu entretenimiento

Gaming Monitors.

monitores de juegos

Nacido para jugar

Nacido para jugar
0.03ms (GtG) & 240Hz.

0,03 ms (GtG) y 240 Hz

Los milisegundos cuentan

Los primeros monitores de juegos OLED de 240 Hz del mundo permiten disfrutar de imágenes más fluidas y claras con 0,03 ms (GtG)

LG OLED Display.

Pantalla LG OLED

Los juegos cobran vida

Gracias a la pantalla LG OLED con colores precisos, los jugadores pueden disfrutar de un juego realista.

Gamer-centric Design.

Diseño centrado en el jugador.

Experiencia de juego inmersiva

Un diseño optimizado para que los jugadores sientan que están en el centro del juego.

Smart &TV Monitors.

TV monitors

Enjoy TV and Monitor Together

Enjoy TV and Monitor Together
webOS22.

webOS22

Discover New Favorites

You can explore a variety of shows and movies effortlessly with webos22.

Smart Wireless Connection.

Smart Wireless Connection

Stream What You Love

You can easily share content from your smart device to your monitor via AirPlay or Screen Share.

Simple Design.

Simple Design

Blends Well Into Your Space

The stylish design fits well in any space and does not take up much space.

Varios monitores para tu productividad

Explora la amplia gama de monitores LG

Monitores UltraWide

Ver más. Crea mejor.

Ver más. Crea mejor.
UHD 4K & 5K monitors

Monitores UHD 4K y 5K

Impresionante calidad de imagen

La pantalla perfecta para profesionales, con alta resolución y calidad de imagen excepcional.

Aprende más
FHD & QHD monitors

Monitores FHD y QHD

Fiel a los fundamentos

El monitor LG FHD y QHD es el monitor básico y popular compatible con casi toda situación

Aprende más
Ergo monitors

Monitores Ergo

Colócalo donde lo necesites

Este monitor proporciona una amplia gama de movimientos y flexibilidad para encontrar la posición más cómoda.

Aprende más

Experiencia

Mejora tu vida con nuestros consejos.

Immerse at The Hero’s Level LG UltraGear™

Sumérgete al nivel del héroe LG UltraGear™

Thinner & Lighter It’s New LG gram
Register Your Products, Get More Information

Registra tus productos, obtén más información

Thinner & Lighter It’s New LG gram

Register Your Products, Get More Information

Obtén más información sobre los monitores LG

Los monitores LG están diseñados para ayudarte a descubrir posibilidades ilimitadas. Los monitores LG brindan una experiencia de visualización superior que aumentará tu productividad. Estos monitores tienen diseños elegantes, colores vibrantes y movimientos realistas. Cada tarea será más fácil con estos monitores de computadora personalizados para cada necesidad. Ve todos los monitores de computadores más recientes de LG, incluidas nuestras pantallas para juegos UltraGear, pantallas UltraWide y pantallas 4k UltraFine. Todos están disponibles en LG Chile.

Explora la gama de monitores LG

Waiting for Subsidiary Content