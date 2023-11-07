About Cookies on This Site

LG CineBeam LED Projector con Built-In Battery HD (1280 x 720) RGB LED 550 Lumens 100000:1

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

LG CineBeam LED Projector con Built-In Battery HD (1280 x 720) RGB LED 550 Lumens 100000:1

PH510PG

LG CineBeam LED Projector con Built-In Battery HD (1280 x 720) RGB LED 550 Lumens 100000:1

PH510PG
Bluetooth Sound Out

Salida de Sonido Bluetooth

Transmisión de sonido de forma inalámbrica directamente desde el proyector PH510PG a un dispositivo compatible con Bluetooth como auriculares o altavoces portátiles para agregar un gran sonido a esta gran experiencia de visualización.
Connect Wirelessly

 Miracast 

El PH510PG tiene una función de espejo inalámbrica que se conecta a un teléfono o a una tableta para acceder a contenidos de proyección.
Embedded – Up to 2.5 Hours

Batería integrada

Use el proyector PH510PG en cualquier lugar, en cualquier momento sin tener que usar cables o adaptadores de corriente y disfrute de hasta dos horas y media de uso.
TV Tuner

Puerto USB

Puedes mostrar películas, imágenes, música e incluso documentos de office en unidades USB
30,000 Hours of Entertainment

30,000 Horas de Entretenimiento

La lámpara Led de este proyector muestra colores naturales y generosos, con PH510PG tendrás una duración estimada de hasta 30.000 horas. Esto significa que la lámpara no tiene que reemplazarse durante 10 años, incluso si el proyector se utiliza 8 horas todos los días.
High Definition Resolution

Resolución en Alta Definición

Las imágenes son más definidas, los colores más vibrantes. El entretenimiento es ahora más real, todo luce mejor en alta definición.
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Native Resolution

HD(1280x720)

Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)

100,000:1

Noise - Normal

Typ 24dB(A) ↓

Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)

90% ↑

Projection Lens - Zoom

Fixed

Projection Image - Standard

40"@1.24m

Projection Offset

1

Light source - Life High Brightness

30,000 Hrs

Brightness (Lumen, lm)

510

Noise - High Brightness

Typ 30dB(A) ↓

Noise - Economic

Typ 23dB(A) ↓

Projection Lens - Focus

Manual

Projection Image - Screen Size

25" ~ 100"

Projection Image - Throw Ratio

1.4

Light source - Type

RGB LED

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Menu Language

Korean/English/French/Spanish/German/Rumania/Swedish/Portuguese/Chinese Simplified/polish/Brazilian Portuguese/Russian/Arabic/Turkish /Taiwanese/Bulgarian/Croatian/Hungarian/Indonesian/L-Spanish/Slovene/Czech/ Hindi

Aspect Ratio Control

4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./ 16:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom

Sound

1W + 1W Stereo

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

174 x 109.5 x 44

Power Consumption (Max.)

60W

Power Supply

Adapter

Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)

1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p

Input Signal Compatibility - Component Video

1080p/1080i/720p/480p/480i/576p/576i

Battery

Built-in type (up to 2.5H)

Net Weight (kg or g)

650g

Stand-by Power

0.5W ↓

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

Input Signal Compatibility - RGB

up to WSXGA+(1680x1050@60Hz)

Input Signal Compatibility - Composite Video

480i/576i

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

RGB in

1

Composite(AV) in

Phone to AV in

Component (YPbPr)

RGB to Component in

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5)

USB

1 (Type A)

RGB(PC) Audio in

1

Composite(AV) Audio in

Phone to AV in

Component (YPbPr) Audio in

RGB to Component in

HDMI

1 (MHL)

MAIN FEATURES

3D

3D Optimizer

Auto Keystone

Sí (Vertical)

Plug & Play(RGB, DVI/HDMI Input)

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

Sí (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

Sleep Timer

Image Flip

Sí (Horizontal/Vertical)

Black Level Control

Gamma Correction

Automatic Standby

Wireless Mirroring

Screen Share

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Apple Digital AV Adapter

Self Diagnosis

Digital Keystone Correction

Sí (Vertical)

Picture Still

Auto Source Detection (Auto Input Search)

Auto Sleep (Off)

Blank

Sí (Blue, Green)

Color Temperature Adjustment

Bluetooth Sound out

Expert controlvADJ

Noise Reduction

File(Office) Viewer

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - MHL

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Slimport

Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

White

Kensington Lock

Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

Local Key

Joystick

Leg-Stand

ACCESSORY

Carry Bag

Pouch

CD Manual

Warranty Card

Cable - Phone to AV (Composite)

1

Cable - Power cord

1

Conformances(Regulation)

CE, IEC, MIC, USA/Chinese

Manual (Full or Simple Book) (TBD)

Simple Book

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

3D Glasses

- DLP Link Glasses (sold separately)

Cable - Adaptor

1

Remote control

Remote (Card Type)+ Battery

Qué opina la gente

