GM78SXT

Refrigerador French Door | Capacidad de 660 Litros | Instaview™ | Compresor Smart Inverter

Front View
Un vídeo muestra a una mujer acercándose a su refrigerador InstaView y golpeando dos veces. El interior se ilumina y ella puede ver el contenido de su nevera sin abrir la puerta. La vista se acerca para enfocar las bebidas en la puerta y luego se aleja para ver a la mujer desde atrás mientras abre la puerta y toma una bebida.

LG Instaview™

Toca dos veces y mira al interior

Toca dos veces y mira un 23% más de lo que hay dentro con la última generación de InstaView™.

Máxima Frescura ahora en Mayor Capacidad

Más Capacidad y Espacio entre Bandejas

El refrigerador de gran capacidad de 662 litros con el sistema de hielo Slim SpacePlus™ en la puerta proporciona aún más espacio útil para almacenar más alimentos.

Más Capacidad y Espacio entre Bandejas

* Las imágenes del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

Fábrica de Hielos que Libera Espacio
Sistema de Hielo Slim SpacePlus™

Fábrica de Hielos que Libera Espacio

El innovador sistema de fabricación de hielo de LG está integrado en la puerta del refrigerador para brindarte un amplio espacio en las repisas mientras mantiene el espacio de almacenamiento original en el refrigerador.
LinearCooling explanation
LINEARCooling™

Mantén los Alimentos Frescos por más Tiempo

Mantén los alimentos frescos con LG LINEARCooling™ (Control de temperatura constante). LINEARCooling™ hace fluctuaciones de temperatura dentro de ± 0.5 ℃ y proporciona frescura por más tiempo que el sistema de enfriamiento convencional.

*Basado en los resultados de la prueba de TÜV Rheinland utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG para medir el tiempo que se tarda en alcanzar una tasa de pérdida de peso del 5% para el pak choi en el estante en el compartimento de productos frescos del modelo LGE LinearCooling GSXV91NSAE. El resultado puede variar durante el uso real.
*Las imágenes del producto son sólo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

DoorCooling⁺™

Enfriamiento Rápido y Constante en Cada Espacio

Las bebidas están más frías y los alimentos se mantienen más frescos con el rendimiento uniforme y más rápido de DoorCooling™

 

Enfriamiento Rápido y Constante en Cada Espacio

*Basado en la prueba interna que compara el tiempo de enfriamiento de la canasta de la puerta de 24 ℃ a 6 ℃ entre el modelo LGE Non-DoorCooling⁺ (LFXS24623S) y el modelo DoorCooling⁺ (LRFXS2503S).
*El resultado puede variar en el uso real.
*Las imágenes del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Se supone que DoorCooling⁺ deja de funcionar cuando se abre la puerta.

Temperaturas óptimas en todas partes
Multi Air Flow™

Temperaturas óptimas en todas partes

El sistema Multi Air Flow™ fue diseñado para mantener niveles de temperatura ideales para ayudar a mantener sus alimentos frescos por más tiempo. Los sensores digitales monitorean constantemente las condiciones dentro del refrigerador, y las rejillas de ventilación están ubicadas estratégicamente para rodear los alimentos con aire fresco para mantenerlos frescos en todo momento.
LG ThinQ™

Controla tu Refrigerador en Cualquier Lugar

Control sencillo con el asistente de voz. Dile a tu refrigerador exactamente lo que necesitas, cuando lo necesitas. Di: "Activa la función "Express Freezer" y el altavoz de la IA te escuchará y se asegura de ejecutar tu orden.

 

Controla tu Refrigerador en Cualquier Lugar

Energéticamente Eficiente y Duradero

Eficiencia energética y durabilidad

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ lleva la eficiencia energética al siguiente nivel para ayudarte a ahorrar más y tener 10 años de tranquilidad.

*Garantía de 10 años para el Compresor Smart Inverter (solo pieza).

Especificaciones clave

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

908 x 1 772 x 921

Eficiencia Energética

A

Tipo de Compresor

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Door-in-Door

InstaView Door-in-Door (vidrio tintado)

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Color

Negro matte PCM

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Tipo de producto

French Door (3 puertas)

Profundidad Estandar / Profundidad LG Slim

Profundidad estándar

Eficiencia Energética

A

País de Origen

Hecho en México

CAPACIDAD

VOLUMEN DE ALMACENAMIENTO

507

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Express Freeze

Pantalla LED externa

Si, LED externo

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Peso de paquete (kg)

150,6

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

908 x 1 772 x 921

Peso del producto (kg)

140,5

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door Cooling+

Door-in-Door

InstaView Door-in-Door (vidrio tintado)

InstaView

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Ice Maker Manual

No

Dispensador solo de agua

Externo

Dispensador de hielo y agua

Hielo en cubos y triturado

Ice Maker Automático

Sí (Slim Spaceplus)

Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

2.3/3.0 (IcePlus)

Luz del dispensador

Ice Maker doble

No

Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

10,0

Filtro de agua

LT700PC

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Material

PET

Color

Negro matte PCM

Metal Fresh

No

Tipo de manija

Manija Vista

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de Compresor

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

Anaqueles Puerta

6

Luz del refrigerador

LED superior

Bandejas de vidrio templado

4 divididos (3 fijos + 1 pleglable)

Hygiene Fresh+

No

Vegetable Box

Sí (2)

Repisa Desmontable

No

Repisa Deslizable

1-paso plegable

Amplia despensa

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Smart Diagnosis

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Luz del congelador

LED lateral

Cajón congelador

2 no transparentes

Divisor de cajón

COMPARTIMENTOS DE MÚLTIPLES ESPACIOS

Cajón convertible

No

Cajón Full-Convert

No

Qué opina la gente

