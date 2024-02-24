Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Refrigerador French Door 638L con InstaView™

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Soporte

Refrigerador French Door 638L con InstaView™

GM92WXV

Refrigerador French Door 638L con InstaView™

GM92WXV
  • Front view (InstaView on)
  • Front open (foods full, open door)
  • InstaView
  • ThinQ
  • Inverter Compressor
  • Display
  • Drawer close up
  • Left side (InstaView off)
  • Handle
  • Front top open
  • Front bottom open
  • Lifestyle InstaView on
  • Dimension
  • rear image
  • qr code
Funciones principales

  • Golpea dos veces para ver el interior con Black Glass InstaView™
  • Controla a distancia el refrigerador y disfruta de una vida más inteligente con LG ThinQ™
  • El motor Inverter Linear es silencioso y está fabricado para durar, ofreciendo hasta 10 años de garantía en las piezas.
  • Mantén los alimentos frescos hasta por 7 días con LinearCooling™
Más

                             Diseño fresco, innovación fresca

Moderno interior de cocina con refrigerador InstaView™

Puerta plana moderna

Modernización de la cocina

Vista frontal de un refrigerador InstaView de cristal negro con la luz encendida en el interior. Manos tocando la pantalla InstaView.

Vidrio Negro InstaView™

Toca dos veces para ver su interior

Moderno interior de cocina con frigorífico InstaView.

LG ThinQ™

Mantente conectado en cualquier lugar

Refrigerador frente a flechas ascendentes y monedas amontonadas

Inverter Linear™

Funciona con eficiencia

Diseño de puerta plana para un aire moderno

Elegancia contemporánea redefinida para tu cocina

La puerta plana y el tirador de bolsillo modernizan sin esfuerzo y añaden un toque de elegancia a su cocina.

Moderno interior de cocina con refrigerador InstaView.

Fácil acceso

Golpea dos veces y mira su interior

Toca dos veces la nueva puerta de vidrio InstaView™ y te permitirá ver el interior sin abrir.

Frescura

Preserva la frescura de la naturaleza

La avanzada tecnología de enfriamiento del nuevo refrigerador premium con puertas francesas mantiene sus productos con la máxima frescura.

La parte superior de la imagen está cosechando lechuga del campo. La parte inferior de la imagen es una ensalada fresca en un plato redondo. Las verduras en estas dos imágenes están naturalmente conectadas como si fueran una sola imagen.

Mantén los alimentos frescos hasta por 7 días**

LinearCooling™ reduce las fluctuaciones de temperatura entre ±0,5 ℃***.

Hay un gráfico delante de verduras frescas.

Frescor desde todos los ángulos: Más fresco, más rápido, más frío

Frescor desde todos los ángulos:

 

Más fresco, más rápido, más frío

Dentro del refrigerador lleno de ingredientes, debajo, en ambos lados y en el conjunto, se muestran flechas azules, que significan frío.

*La imagen del producto es sólo para fines ilustrativos y puede diferir del producto real.

**Basado en los resultados de las pruebas UL utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que mide el tiempo que tomó alcanzar la tasa de reducción de peso del 5% del pak choi en el estante del compartimiento de alimentos frescos del modelo LGE LinearCooling™. Sólo modelos aplicables. El resultado puede variar en el uso real.

***Basado en los resultados de las pruebas UL utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que mide la fluctuación promedio de temperatura pico a pico en el compartimiento de alimentos frescos en la configuración de temperatura de fábrica bajo condiciones sin carga. Sólo modelos aplicables. El resultado puede variar en el uso real.

Conectividad Wi-Fi

Experimente una vida inteligente: manténgase conectado con LG ThinQ™

Administre su refrigerador fácilmente y reciba las alertas más recientes desde cualquier lugar con la aplicación LG ThinQ™.

Hay una mujer sentada cómodamente en una mesa a lo lejos haciendo su trabajo. Hay un altavoz de IA sobre la mesa. Dejándola atrás, se colocan las paredes y el refrigerador InstaView Black Glass.

Vincula tu refrigerador y tu smartphone

La app LG ThinQ™ te ofrece un control inteligente del refrigerador y te permite activar la función «Congelación exprés» con solo pulsar un botón.

La imagen de la derecha muestra a una mujer con una cesta de la compra mirando su teléfono móvil. La imagen de la izquierda muestra la vista frontal del refrigerador. En el centro de las imágenes hay un icono que muestra la conectividad entre el teléfono y el refrigerador.

Controle su refrigerador fácilmente desde cualquier lugar

¿Ha olvidado cerrar la puerta del refrigerador? No te preocupes. La aplicación LG ThinQ™ enviará una notificación a tu teléfono para avisarte.

La imagen de la izquierda muestra a la mujer mirando el smartphone. La imagen de la derecha muestra que la puerta del refrigerador se ha dejado abierta. En primer plano de las dos imágenes está la pantalla del teléfono, que muestra las notificaciones de la app LG ThinQ y el icono de Wi-Fi encima del teléfono.

*Las funciones ThinQ pueden variar según el producto y el país. Consulta con tu distribuidor local o con LG la disponibilidad del servicio.

Refrigerador frente a flechas ascendentes y monedas amontonadas

Enfría más rápido y ahorra energía

El Inverter Linear Compressor™ de LG mantiene las temperaturas ideales de forma eficiente y rápida, con una garantía de 10 años en las piezas del compresor.

*Compresor lineal Inverter™: Como Inverter Linear Compressor™ puede controlar con precisión tanto la velocidad como la distancia de las piezas del compresor con un mecanismo único de transmisión directa. Y gracias a sus componentes simples con menos puntos de fricción para un menor desgaste, Inverter Linear Compressor™ consume menos energía durante el funcionamiento, haciendo que el frigorífico sea tan duradero y silencioso. En comparación con el frigorífico con compresor alternativo convencional LG. Basado en las pruebas VDE que comparan el consumo de energía y el nivel de ruido entre el modelo GBB530NSCXE y GBB530NSQWB de LGE.

FAQ

Q.

Cuáles son las ventajas de un refrigerador InstaView™?

A.

Con la ingeniosa tecnología InstaView™ de LG, no hay necesidad de abrir la puerta de tu refrigerador LG para ver lo que hay dentro. Simplemente golpea dos veces el panel de cristal  y se iluminará para que puedas comprobar su contenido. ¿Por qué? Evita la pérdida de aire frío, mantiene estable la temperatura del refrigerador, ahorra energía y conserva tus alimentos frescos durante más tiempo.

Es la forma más sencilla y económica de comprobar el contenido de tu refrigerador LG sin ni siquiera abrir la puerta.

Q.

Qué es LG LinearCooling™?

A.

LinearCooling™ es una tecnología que mantiene constante la temperatura del refrigerador dentro de ±0,5℃ ajustando cuidadosamente el suministro de aire frío, evitando la pérdida de humedad de los alimentos y manteniéndolos frescos durante más tiempo.

Q.

¿Qué necesito para instalar un refrigerador-congelador?

A.

Para más información, haga clic en el siguiente enlace.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Q.

¿Cómo puedo cambiar la temperatura de mi refrigerador LG?

A.

Utiliza el panel de control de la puerta o del interior del refrigerador para ajustar la temperatura de tu refrigeradir o congelador. Utiliza la aplicación LG ThinQ™ para cambiar la temperatura a distancia a través de tu smartphone en los modelos compatibles.

Q.

¿Qué hay que tener en cuenta al comprar un refrigerador congelador?

A.

LG ofrece una amplia gama de refrigeradores elegantes y energéticamente eficientes con múltiples funciones inteligentes. Desde el espacioso estilo americano y el práctico Multi-Door, hasta la tecnología InstaView™ Door-in-Door™, pasando por los modelos Combi y Slim, LG ofrece el refrigerador perfecto para cada hogar. Si estás diseñando una cocina desde cero, es fácil integrar el electrodoméstico de tus sueños; si tienes que llenar un hueco existente, puede que tu elección venga dictada por el espacio. Una vez que te hayas decidido por el Refrigerador Congelador que mejor se adapte a tu estilo de vida, fíjate en el espacio de almacenamiento, las innovadoras tecnologías de refrigeración que mantienen tus alimentos frescos durante más tiempo, las prácticas funciones como Total No Frost, el dispensador de agua y hielo con autolimpieza UVnano, los estantes abatibles y el sistema de cajones FRESHBalancer™. No olvides comprobar la eficiencia energética y la garantía del producto.

Q.

¿Qué tamaño de refrigerador-congelador necesito?

A.

Aunque depende de su estilo de vida, como regla general: el frigorífico congelador LG Combi (capacidad: 340-384L) suele ser suficiente para una familia pequeña de 1-2 personas; los modelos Slim Multi-Door (506-508L) son adecuados para una familia de 3-4 personas; para una familia más numerosa, recomendamos los modelos LG Multi-Door o American Style (capacidad 625-705L). Los modelos Multi-Door ofrecen un espacio extra ancho para almacenar objetos como bandejas o fuentes. En LG queremos que cada cliente obtenga el Refrigerador Congelador que más le convenga, por lo que ofrecemos una selección de tamaños dentro de cada gama.

Q.

¿Cuál es la diferencia entre un frigorífico con y sin conexión?

A.

LG le ofrece la máxima libertad a la hora de ubicar su refrigerador congelador, ofreciéndole modelos con y sin conexión. Un refrigerador con conexión a tuberías se conecta directamente al suministro de agua para alimentar el dispensador de hielo y agua. Un refrigerador sin conexión tiene un depósito de agua rellenable integrado conectado al dispensador montado en la puerta. Basta con mantener el depósito lleno para disfrutar del lujo del agua fría en el dispensador.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

GM92WXV
Capacidad de Volumen Total (L)
638
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
914 x 1 792 x 729
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Luz del congelador
LED superior

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    Puertas múltiples

  • Profundidad Estandar / Profundidad LG Slim

    Estándar

  • Eficiencia Energética

    D

  • País de Origen

    Hecho en China

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad de Volumen Total (L)

    638

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Pantalla LED interna

    Panel Interior Superior

  • Express Freeze

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso de paquete (kg)

    155

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    914 x 1 792 x 729

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    145

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

  • Cleaning Time

    No

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Ice Maker Manual

    No

  • Dispensador de hielo y agua

    Hielo en cubos y triturado

  • Ice Maker Automático

    Sí (Slim Spaceplus)

  • Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

    N/A

  • Luz del dispensador

  • Ice Maker doble

    Sí (Hielo artesanal)

  • Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

    N/A

  • Filtro de agua

    No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Material

    VCM

  • Color

    Acero Negro

  • Metal Fresh

    R Metal

  • Tipo de manija

    No

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

  • Anaqueles Puerta

    6

  • Luz del refrigerador

    LED superior + lateral

  • Bandejas de vidrio templado

    4

  • Hygiene Fresh+

  • Vegetable Box

    Sí (2)

  • Repisa Deslizable

    1-paso plegable

  • Extra espacio

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

  • Anaqueles Puerta

    6

  • Luz del congelador

    LED superior

  • Bandejas de vidrio templado

    No

  • Cajón congelador

    6 transparentes

