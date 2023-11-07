About Cookies on This Site

Refrigerador Side by Side con motor Smart Inverter y capacidad total de 509 Litros

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

Dónde comprar

Refrigerador Side by Side con motor Smart Inverter y capacidad total de 509 Litros

GS51MPD

Refrigerador Side by Side con motor Smart Inverter y capacidad total de 509 Litros

FrontView
Muestra funcionamiento de Total no Frost

Total No Frost

  • El sistema de enfriamiento frost-free de LG evita la acumulación de escarcha, ahorrándote la molestia de descongelar manualmente.

Muestra la caracteristica Multi air flow

Multi Air Flow

  • El aire fluye en todas las direcciones para mantener los
    alimentos frescos, sin importar dónde los coloque.



Pantalla LED táctil

Pantalla LED táctil

La pantalla LED añade un toque de clase a tu refrigerador, y a la vez proporciona

una forma cómoda de modificar los ajustes.



Muestra funcionamiento de la iluminación suave del panel LED

Iluminación suave del panel LED

  • La iluminación LED es más brillante y más agradable para los ojos.



Muestra funcionamiento de Total no Frost

Estantes de vidrio templado

  • Los vidrios templados son lo suficientemente fuertes como para sostener sus objetos pesados.



Muestra la caracteristica Inverter Compressor

Inverter Compressor

  • Eficiencia energetica



RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

GS51MPD-OO
VOLUMEN DE ALMACENAMIENTO
335
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
910 x 1 786 x 643
Eficiencia Energética
A+
Tipo de Compresor
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Especificaciones clave

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

910 x 1 786 x 643

Eficiencia Energética

A+

Tipo de Compresor

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Door-in-Door

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Color

Acero negro

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Tipo de producto

Side by Side

Eficiencia Energética

A+

País de Origen

Hecho en China

CAPACIDAD

VOLUMEN DE ALMACENAMIENTO

335

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Express Freeze

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Peso de paquete (kg)

93

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

910 x 1 786 x 643

Peso del producto (kg)

83

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door Cooling+

No

Door-in-Door

No

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Ice Maker Manual

No

Dispensador de agua

No

Ice Maker Automático

No

Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

N/A

Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

N/A

Filtro de agua

No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Material

VCM

Color

Acero negro

Tipo de manija

Horizontal

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de Compresor

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

Anaqueles Puerta

4

Luz del refrigerador

LED superior

Bandejas de vidrio templado

4

Hygiene Fresh+

No

Cajón de verduras

Sí (2)

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Smart Diagnosis

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Anaqueles Puerta

4

Bandejas de vidrio templado

3

Qué opina la gente

FrontView

GS51MPD

Refrigerador Side by Side con motor Smart Inverter y capacidad total de 509 Litros