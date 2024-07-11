Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Refrigerador Top Freezer 375 L con Door Cooling+™

VT40BPB

Refrigerador Top Freezer 375 L con Door Cooling+™

Frutas y verduras como la lechuga, los tomates y los arándanos se conservan frescos

LinearCooling™

Conserva la frescura de tus verduras por más tiempo

LinearCooling™ reduce las fluctuaciones de temperatura, conservando el sabor fresco hasta 7 días.

 

 

DoorCooling⁺ ™

Aporta frescura de forma uniforme y más rápida.

Los alimentos se mantienen frescos y las bebidas heladas en cualquier bandeja con un rendimiento de refrigeración uniforme y más rápido.

Multi Air Flow

Temperaturas óptimas en todas partes

El sistema Multi-Air Flow se ha diseñado para mantener los niveles de temperatura ideales y conservar los alimentos frescos durante más tiempo. Los sensores digitales controlan constantemente las condiciones en el interior del refrigerador, y las rejillas de ventilación están colocadas estratégicamente para rodear los alimentos de aire frío y mantenerlos frescos en todo momento.

Fabricador de hielo móvil

Más espacio en tu freezer

Siempre que necesite liberar espacio en el congelador, puede sacar la bandeja de hielo y moverla fácilmente.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

Durabilidad y eficiencia energética

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ lleva la eficiencia energética al siguiente nivel para ayudarte a ahorrar más y darte 10 años de tranquilidad.

*Garantía de 10 años sólo en la pieza del compresor. Pueden cobrarse costos adicionales aparte del compresor (mano de obra, otras piezas, etc.).

*Las imágenes y los vídeos del producto son meramente ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

 

1)LinearCoolingTM 

-Basado en los resultados de la prueba TÜV utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que mide el tiempo que se tarda en alcanzar la tasa de reducción de peso del 5% de pakchoi en el estante del compartimento de alimentos frescos del modelo LGE LinearCoolingTM.

-El resultado puede variar en el uso real.

-Sólo modelos aplicables.

 

2)DoorCooling+ TM 

-Basado en los resultados de la prueba TÜV Rheinland utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG comparando el tiempo para que la temperatura del recipiente de agua colocado en la cesta superior descienda entre los modelos DoorCooling+ TM y Non-DoorCooling+ TM.

-Sólo modelos aplicables.

-Se supone que DoorCooling+ TM se detiene cuando se abre la puerta.   

RESUMEN

DIMENSIONES

VT40BPB

Especificaciones clave

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    700 x 1 760 x 680

  • Eficiencia Energética

    A+

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Color

    Beige natural

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    Top Freezer

  • Eficiencia Energética

    A+

  • País de Origen

    Hecho en Indonesia

CAPACIDAD

  • VOLUMEN DE ALMACENAMIENTO

    305

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Pantalla LED interna

    Si [Pantalla Interna]

  • Express Freeze

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso de paquete (kg)

    72

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    700 x 1 760 x 680

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    66

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

  • Door-in-Door

    No

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Ice Maker Manual

    1 palanca 2 bandejas

  • Dispensador solo de agua

    No

  • Ice Maker Automático

    No

  • Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

    N/A

  • Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

    N/A

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Material

    PCM

  • Color

    Beige natural

  • Tipo de manija

    Horizontal

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

  • Anaqueles Puerta

    4

  • Luz del refrigerador

    LED superior

  • Bandejas de vidrio templado

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Sí (1)

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

  • Anaqueles Puerta

    2

  • Bandejas de vidrio templado

    1

