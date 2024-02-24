Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Refrigerador Top Freezer 449L Door Cooling+™ + Lavavajillas 14 cubiertos con QuadWash™ y AOD

Refrigerador Top Freezer 449L Door Cooling+™ + Lavavajillas 14 cubiertos con QuadWash™ y AOD

Refrigerador Top Freezer 449L Door Cooling+™ + Lavavajillas 14 cubiertos con QuadWash™ y AOD

VT45APMC.DF455
Funciones principales

  • Door Cooling +
  • Ice Maker (SpacePlus)
  • ThinQ
  • Quadwash 4 brazos en movimiento que limpian en todo ángulo por su rotación multidireccional.
  • Tecnología True Steam.
  • Easy Rack+ rejillas plegables.
2 Productos en este paquete
Lavavajillas 14 cubiertos con QuadWash™ y AOD DF425HSS Frontal Image

DF455HMS

Lavavajillas 14 cubiertos con QuadWash™ y AOD
Refrigerador Top Freezer 449L Door Cooling+™ VT45APM Front Image

VT45APMC

Refrigerador Top Freezer 449L Door Cooling+™

DoorCooling⁺ ™

Aporta frescura de forma uniforme y más rápida

Los alimentos se mantienen frescos y las bebidas heladas en cualquier bandeja con un rendimiento de refrigeración uniforme y más rápido.

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Hygiene FreshTM

Minimiza las bacterias y olores, maximiza la frescura

Mantenga su frigorífico limpio con Hygiene Fresh, que desodoriza y elimina hasta el 99,99% de las bacterias.

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Spaceplus™ Ice System

Tenga mucho hielo y mucho espacio en su congelador

El sistema de hielo Spaceplus™ ahorra espacio para los artículos más grandes y te garantiza que siempre tendrás hielo en abundancia.

*Capacidad para hacer hielo: Hasta 42 cubitos de hielo al día (Resultado de la prueba interna. La capacidad de producción de hielo es el número máximo de cubitos de hielo extraídos al día. Cuando los clientes no han utilizado el dispensador de agua en condiciones de carga del 75% de la capacidad del congelador).

*Water in 4liters water tank is provided in 2 ways: drinking water and ice making.

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

5 Razones para comprar un lavavajillas LG

5 Razones para comprar un lavavajillas LG

Limpia desde todos los ángulos

Limpia desde todos los ángulos

Gracias a los brazos multi-movimiento de alta presión, QuadWash™ proporciona una limpieza con cobertura total.

Limpieza profunda

Con cuatro brazos rociadores, frente a los dos brazos de los lavavajillas convencionales, el agua llega a todos los rincones.

Rotación multi-direccional

QuadWash™ también incluye brazos multi-movimiento que se mueven mientras giran, consiguiendo la máxima limpieza.
Todas las especificaciones

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Diagnóstico inteligente

CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL ESTANTE

Tercera bandeja ajustable en altura

Sí (ajustable)

Especificaciones clave

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

700 x 1 845 x 725

Eficiencia Energética

A+

Tipo de Compresor

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Door-in-Door

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Color

Negro Esencial Matte

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Tipo de producto

Top Freezer

Eficiencia Energética

A+

País de Origen

Hecho en Indonesia

CAPACIDAD

Capacidad de Volumen Total (L)

449

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Express Freeze

Pantalla LED externa

Si, LED externo

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Peso de paquete (kg)

80

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

700 x 1 845 x 725

Peso del producto (kg)

73

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door Cooling+

Door-in-Door

No

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Ice Maker Manual

No

Dispensador solo de agua

Externo

Ice Maker Automático

Sí (Spaceplus)

Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

N/A

Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

N/A

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Material

VCM

Color

Negro Esencial Matte

Tipo de manija

Bolsillo horizontal cromado

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de Compresor

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

Anaqueles Puerta

1 Tanque de agua + 2 anaqueles

Luz del refrigerador

LED superior

Bandejas de vidrio templado

2

Hygiene Fresh+

No

Vegetable Box

Sí (1)

Hygiene Fresh

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Smart Diagnosis

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Anaqueles Puerta

2

Luz del congelador

LED superior

Bandejas de vidrio templado

1

