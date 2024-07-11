Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UHD AI UT73 55" 4K Smart TV 2024 + Barra de Sonido LG SK1

  • Bundle de Televisor y Soundbar por tiempo limitado

55UT7300PSA.ES40T

Front view with bundle
2 Productos en este paquete
front view

55UT7300PSA

LG UHD AI UT73 55" 4K Smart TV 2024

SK1

Barra de Sonido LG SK1

En el LG UHD TV se muestran muchos globos con diferentes colores.

Todos los detalles a la vista

La tecnología Ultra HD da vida a todos los colores. Disfruta de imágenes nítidas con una claridad realista.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

HDR10

Ilumina hasta los mínimos detalles

Adéntrate en un mundo en el que cada color resalta y el brillo se ajusta con precisión para ofrecer unas vistas impresionantes, todo ello gracias al brillante HDR10.

Se muestra una imagen en primer plano en pantalla dividida del rostro de un hombre en una habitación oscura y teñida de púrpura. A la izquierda se muestra "SDR" y la imagen está borrosa. A la derecha, se muestra "HDR10 Pro" y la imagen es clara y nítidamente definida.

*HDR10 es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

Procesador alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7

Experimenta un entretenimiento excelente mejorado desde dentro

Two square images are shown in a horizontal row. In the first image on the left, the alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 chip is shown with yellow light emanating from underneath. The second image on the right, LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.

El procesador Alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7 optimiza automáticamente el audio y el brillo para una inmersión total en cada acción.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Sonido envolvente y nitido en diseño compacto

El diseño compacto de la barra de sonido todo-en-uno ofrece un gran equilibrio de buen sonido y potentes bajos.
Bluetooth, transmite lo que quieras

Bluetooth, transmite lo que quieras

Transmite música de forma inalámbrica desde tu smartphone u otro dispositivo compatible con bluetooth para disfrutar de una experiencia de audio sin interrupciones.
Bluetooth Stand-by, enciende tu Barra de Sonido

Bluetooth Stand-by, enciende tu Barra de Sonido

El sonido comienza en el momento en que transfiere audio a la Barra de sonido. La barra de sonido permanece en el modo de apagado, pero se enciende y comienza a reproducir cuando envías el audio a través de Bluetooth.
Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K UHD

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 IA 4K Gen7

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de Audio

20W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

1 226 x 712 x 80,5

Peso del televisor sin soporte

10,9

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K UHD

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Direct

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 IA 4K Gen7

Escalador AI

Mejora 4K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Modo Imagen

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

VIDEOJUEGOS

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

WebOS 24

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Sí  (LG ThinQ app.)

Canales LG

Si

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Si (Entrada)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

SONIDO

Sonido AI

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si (Nivelación automática de volumen)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de Audio

20W

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y REGULACIONES

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

1 226 x 712 x 80,5

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

1 226 x 777 x 287

Dimensiones de la caja (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

1 350 x 837 x 144

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

999 x 296

Peso del televisor sin soporte

10,9

Peso del televisor con soporte

11,1

Peso del embalaje

14,8

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

300 x 300

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporte eARC, ALLM)

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Entrada USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 110~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Remoto

Control remoto estándar

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Attached)

Baterías de control remoto

Si (AAA x 2EA)

Todas las especificaciones

POTENCIA DE SALIDA(VATIOS)

Total

40

Speaker

40

Subwoofer

N/A

Canales

2

CONEXIÓN A TV

TV Sound Sync

Optical

DISEÑO

Tamaño Speaker (Ancho* Alto* Profundidad) Cm

65 x 7,9 x 9,4

Uso

Horizontal

CONECTIVIDAD

Bluetooth

Qué opina la gente

