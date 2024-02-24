Televisor LG HD 32" LR65 Smart TV con Procesador Inteligente α5 generación 6 + Control Remoto Magic de TV serie 2024

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32LR650BPSA.MR

Funciones principales

  • LG SMART TV, Accede a aplicación de video favoritas, navega por internet y mucho más
  • Con Alerta deportes, recibe notificaciones en tiempo real de los partidos de tu liga favorita, antes durante y después del juego
  • Con HDR10 , el nivel de brillo se ajusta para mejorar el color y la claridad en cada imagen. Déjese hipnotizar por lo realista que se ve su contenido.
  • Control remoto original para LG TV
  • Magic Remote Control de LG
  • Utiliza 2 pilas “AA” (no incluidas)
2 Productos en este paquete
Una vista frontal del televisor LG HD

32LR650BPSA

Televisor LG HD 32" LR65 Smart TV con Procesador Inteligente α5 generación 6
Este es el controlador Magic Remote de TV serie 2024

AKB76045005

Control Remoto Magic de TV serie 2024

La imagen de la naturaleza con montañas rocosas enfrentadas desde arriba y desde abajo muestra el contraste y los detalles.

Un nuevo nivel de alta definición 

Los televisores LG HD muestran colores intensos y muestran tu contenido favorito de forma vívida y natural.

Procesador de AI α5 Gen6

Mejora tu experiencia visual

El procesador α5 AI Gen6 mejora el televisor LG HD para brindarte una experiencia inmersiva.

Control de brillo AI

El control de brillo AI garantiza el nivel de brillo perfecto para cualquier entorno, adaptándose al brillo según la iluminación ambiental circundante.

Una pantalla que muestra una imagen de un bosque, cuyo brillo se ajusta según el entorno.

*El LR65 cuenta con un procesador AI α5 Gen6.

Configuraciones avanzadas

Interfaz WOW

Configuraciones avanzadas 

Cuando se conecta con un televisor LG, su barra de sonido cambia automáticamente al modo de sonido de barra de sonido. Además, disfruta de 3 modos adicionales para disfrutar de la mejor experiencia de sonido.

Cómo registrar

Para obtener información más detallada, consulta el manual de producto de tu modelo. 

Cómo registrar el controlador Magic Remote

Para utilizar el controlador Magic Remote, primero emparéjalo con tu televisión. 

1. Coloca las baterías en el Magic Remote y enciende la televisión.

2. Apunta con el controlador Magic Remote a tu televisión y presiona el botón de la rueda (OK) del control remoto.

 

- Si la televisión no registra el controlador Magic Remote, inténtalo de nuevo después de apagar la televisión y volver a encenderla.

Para utilizar el controlador Magic Remote, primero emparéjalo con tu televisión Primero Coloca las baterías en el Magic Remote y enciende la televisión Segundo Apunta con el controlador Magic Remote a tu televisión y presiona el botón de la rueda OK del controlador remoto Si la televisión no registra el controlador Magic Remote, inténtalo de nuevo después de apagar la televisión y volver a encenderla

Cómo anular el registro del controlador Magic Remote

Controlador remoto Mantén presionados los botones (INICIO) y (Atrás) al mismo tiempo durante cinco segundos para desemparejar el controlador Magic Remote con tu televisión.

 

- Mantén presionados los botones (Inicio) y (Atrás) al mismo tiempo durante más de 5 segundos para desconectar y volver a registrar el controlador Magic Remote al mismo tiempo.

Controlador remoto Mantén presionados los botones INICIO y Atrás al mismo tiempo durante cinco segundos para desemparejar el controlador Magic Remote con tu televisión Mantén presionados el botón Inicio y el botón Ajustes al mismo tiempo durante más de 5 segundos para desconectar y volver a registrar el controlador Magic Remote al mismo tiempo

* Las imágenes y características del producto pueden contener expresiones publicitarias y ser distintas a las del producto real. El aspecto del producto, las especificaciones, etc. pueden cambiar sin previo aviso para mejorar el producto.

* Todas las imágenes de los productos son recortes de fotografías y pueden ser distintas a las del producto real. El color del producto puede variar en función de la resolución del monitor, los ajustes de brillo y las especificaciones de la computadora.

* El rendimiento del producto puede variar según el entorno de uso, y la disponibilidad puede variar según la tienda.

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

HD

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 AI Gen6

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

200 x 200

Peso del televisor sin soporte

4,54

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

HD

Resolución de Pantalla

HD (1,366 x 768)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Direct

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 AI Gen6

Escalador AI

Escalador de Resolución

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

Control de Brillo AI

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Modo Imagen

8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

VIDEOJUEGOS

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

webOS 23

Alerta Deportes

Si

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Panel de Control

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Activo

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Activo

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Si (Entrada)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

Compatible con Apple Home

Si

SONIDO

Sonido AI

Sonido AI (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de Audio

10W

Afinación acústica de IA

Activo

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

200 x 200

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

728 x 457 x 164

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

812 x 510 x 134

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

588 x 164

Peso del televisor sin soporte

4,54

Peso del televisor con soporte

4,6

Peso del embalaje

5,9

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

200 x 200

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (V5.0)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

2ea (soporte eARC como se especifica en HDMI 2.1)

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Entrada USB

1ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Remoto

Control remoto estándar

Baterías de control remoto

Si (AAA x 2EA)

TRANSMISIÓN

Recepción de televisión analoga

Si

RESUMEN

Dimension (mm)

Tipo
Controles remotos
Batería incluida
Utiliza 2 pilas “AA” (no incluidas)
Nota
El funcionamiento del asistente de Google dependerá de la región/país. Asistente de Google no disponible para Chile
Modelo Compatible
Smart TV lanzados el 2024 (Asistente de Google no disponible para Chile y Alexa opera desde WebOs 6.0 en adelante)

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Dimensiones producto (AxAxP,cm)

21,3x6,5x3,0

Peso del producto (kg)

0,12kg

GENERAL

Tipo

Controles remotos

NOTAR

Nota

El funcionamiento del asistente de Google dependerá de la región/país. Asistente de Google no disponible para Chile

MODELOS COMPATIBLES

Modelo Compatible

Smart TV lanzados el 2024 (Asistente de Google no disponible para Chile y Alexa opera desde WebOs 6.0 en adelante)

BATERÍA

Batería incluida

Utiliza 2 pilas “AA” (no incluidas)

