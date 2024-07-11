Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG AI Nano Cell 80 4K 43" Smart TV 2024 + Barra de Sonido LG SK1

  • Bundle de Televisor y Soundbar por tiempo limitado

43NANO80TSA.ESK1

bundle image
2 Productos en este paquete
Front view of LG NanoCell TV, NANO80 with text of LG NanoCell, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

43NANO80TSA

LG AI Nano Cell 80 4K 43" Smart TV 2024

SK1

Barra de Sonido LG SK1
Texturas arremolinadas con los colores del arcoíris en un televisor LG NanoCell.

Siente la esencia del color puro.

Descubre un reino vivo con ricos colores y claridad gracias a la tecnología LG NanoCell.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Colores puros en 4K

La claridad real expresa una mirada más nítida.

Sumérgete en un vívido mundo 4K, donde los colores estallan y la nítida claridad crea una impresionante sinfonía visual.

A vibrantly colored, square-shaped tunnel getting gradually narrower towards the back, displayed on an LG TV.

Procesador alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7

Experimenta un entretenimiento excelente mejorado desde dentro

El procesador Alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7 optimiza automáticamente el audio y el brillo para una inmersión total en cada acción.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Sonido envolvente y nitido en diseño compacto

El diseño compacto de la barra de sonido todo-en-uno ofrece un gran equilibrio de buen sonido y potentes bajos.
Bluetooth, transmite lo que quieras<br>1

Bluetooth, transmite lo que quieras

Transmite música de forma inalámbrica desde tu smartphone u otro dispositivo compatible con bluetooth para disfrutar de una experiencia de audio sin interrupciones.
Bluetooth Stand-by, enciende tu Barra de Sonido1

Bluetooth Stand-by, enciende tu Barra de Sonido

El sonido comienza en el momento en que transfiere audio a la Barra de sonido. La barra de sonido permanece en el modo de apagado, pero se enciende y comienza a reproducir cuando envías el audio a través de Bluetooth.
Especificaciones clave

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

967 x 564 x 57,1

Peso del televisor sin soporte

8,8

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y REGULACIONES

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

967 x 564 x 57,1

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

967 x 621 x 200

Dimensiones de la caja (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

1 055 x 660 x 142

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

804 x 200

Peso del televisor sin soporte

8,8

Peso del televisor con soporte

8,9

Peso del embalaje

10,7

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

200 x 200

Todas las especificaciones

POTENCIA DE SALIDA(VATIOS)

Total

40

Speaker

40

Subwoofer

N/A

Canales

2

CONEXIÓN A TV

TV Sound Sync

Optical

DISEÑO

Tamaño Speaker (Ancho* Alto* Profundidad) Cm

65 x 7,9 x 9,4

Uso

Horizontal

CONECTIVIDAD

Bluetooth

Qué opina la gente

