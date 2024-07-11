Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG AI Nano Cell 80 4K 43" Smart TV 2024 + SoundBar LG SQC1 con 160W de potencia y 2.1 canales

  • Bundle de Televisor y Soundbar por tiempo limitado

43NANO80TSA.ESQC1

Front view with bundle
2 Productos en este paquete
Front view of LG NanoCell TV, NANO80 with text of LG NanoCell, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

43NANO80TSA

LG AI Nano Cell 80 4K 43" Smart TV 2024
SQC1

SQC1

SoundBar LG SQC1 con 160W de potencia y 2.1 canales
Texturas arremolinadas con los colores del arcoíris en un televisor LG NanoCell.

Siente la esencia del color puro.

Descubre un reino vivo con ricos colores y claridad gracias a la tecnología LG NanoCell.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Colores puros en 4K

La claridad real expresa una mirada más nítida.

Sumérgete en un vívido mundo 4K, donde los colores estallan y la nítida claridad crea una impresionante sinfonía visual.

A vibrantly colored, square-shaped tunnel getting gradually narrower towards the back, displayed on an LG TV.

Procesador alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7

Experimenta un entretenimiento excelente mejorado desde dentro

El procesador Alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7 optimiza automáticamente el audio y el brillo para una inmersión total en cada acción.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

La barra de sonido LG SQC1 y el televisor LG están colocados juntos en el salón. El televisor está encendido con una imagen en pantalla.


El Sonido Absoluto compacto e inalámbrico

Con una elegancia minimalista, esta barra de sonido se integra perfectamente en tu hogar. Diseñada específicamente para combinar y mejorar el rendimiento de tu televisor. 

El televisor LG está en la pared del salón. La barra de sonido LG SQC1 está colocada debajo del televisor. En el lado derecho, hay un subwoofer inalámbrico. Debajo del subwoofer, salen gráficos de sonido que ilustran que tiene unos graves potentes.

Subwoofer inalámbrico, bajos intensos y potentes sin cables

Coloca el subwoofer donde prefieras sin tener que preocuparte de los cables.
El televisor LG está en la pared, en la pantalla aparecen dos parejas tumbadas en la hierba. Delante de ellos hay una lámpara. La barra de sonido LG está debajo del televisor LG. El gráfico de sonido sale de la parte delantera de la barra de sonido. El logotipo de Bluetooth aparece en la esquina inferior izquierda de la imagen.

Con Bluetooth 4.0,
reproduce lo que quieras

Reproduce música de forma inalámbrica directamente desde tu smartphone u otro dispositivo compatible para una experiencia de sonido sin interrupciones.
Especificaciones clave

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

967 x 564 x 57,1

Peso del televisor sin soporte

8,8

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y REGULACIONES

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

967 x 564 x 57,1

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

967 x 621 x 200

Dimensiones de la caja (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

1 055 x 660 x 142

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

804 x 200

Peso del televisor sin soporte

8,8

Peso del televisor con soporte

8,9

Peso del embalaje

10,7

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

200 x 200

Todas las especificaciones

POTENCIA

Potencia total

160W

Subwoofer

100W(Wireless), (85dB)

Sistema

2.1 canales

ORIGEN

Origen

China

SONIDO ESPECIAL

Dolby Digital

EFECTOS DE SONIDO

Standard


Bass Blast

FORMATOS DE AUDIO BITSTREAM

LPCM

Dolby Digital

COMPATIBILIDAD ARCHIVOS

MP3 (USB)

WMA (USB)

CONEXIONES

Bluetooth 4.0

Entrada Óptica

USB

OTRAS CARACTERÍSTICAS

Control Volumen+/- con el mando de tu TV

ACCESORIOS

Manual Sencillo

Manual Completo en web

Garantía

Mando HA2

Pilas incluidas AAA x 2

DIMENSIONES

Medidas unidad principal

660 x 56 x 99

Peso unidad principal

TBDKg

Medidas subwoofer

185.5 x 303 x 205

Peso subwoofer

2.94Kg

Recomendado para televisores de

43"

