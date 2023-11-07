About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Diseño OLED Dónde Comprar
Diseño OLED

Descubre Una Nueva Dimensión Del Diseño.

Un televisor que muestra un cuadro se encuentra colgado en la pared de una sala con una silla, un sofá y una maceta. Un primer plano del borde de un televisor de diseño delgado que muestra un cuadro. Un televisor que muestra un cuadro se encuentra colgado en la pared de una sala con una mesa, sillas y una maceta. Un televisor que muestra un cuadro se encuentra colgado en la pared de una sala con macetas y una escalera.

Diseño de galería

Se Integra A La Pared.

El televisor LG OLED Diseño de Galería posee un perfil tan delgado que parece pegado a la pared. Cuelga al ras del suelo como una obra de arte, elevando el interior de tu hogar como ningún otro televisor puede hacerlo.

*El cable puede ser visible según el entorno de instalación.
*Según el entorno de instalación, puede haber un pequeño espacio entre el televisor y la pared.
*NO se incluye el soporte de televisor con el televisor LG OLED Diseño de Galería. Como este modelo está diseñado para instalarse en la pared, incluye un soporte delgado de montaje. El soporte de TV puede comprarse por separado.
*El Diseño de Galería solo aplica a la Serie G y a la Serie Z de 77".

Una mujer y un hombre instalan un soporte de pared para colgar un televisor en la pared paso a paso, con un soporte de pared y un kit de accesorios que contiene un papel guía y una caja de papel que facilitan la instalación. (Reproducir el video)

Instalación del soporte de galería

Fácil De Admirar. Más Fácil De Instalar.

El televisor LG OLED Diseño de Galería no solo es increíblemente bello, sino que también es increíblemente fácil de instalar. Se puede montar con un soporte de pared especialmente diseñado para colgar el televisor al ras de la pared. Los cables del televisor también pueden ocultarse fácilmente, para que la instalación tenga un aspecto limpio y ordenado.

¿Crees Que Has Encontrado Tu Televisor Perfecto?

Dónde Comprar
Se trata de un televisor con diferentes tamaños que muestra un árbol brillante de color rosa. Vista trasera de un televisor en color Titán Meteoro con el texto de C1 en la parte superior izquierda. Vista trasera de un televisor en color Blanco Vainilla con el texto de C1 en la parte superior izquierda. Vista trasera de un televisor en color Azul Piedra Lunar con el texto de B1 en la parte superior izquierda. Vista trasera de un televisor en color Acero Plateado Oscuro con el texto de A1 en la parte superior izquierda.

Variedad de tamaños y colores

El Arte Viene En Diferentes Tamaños Y Colores.

Los televisores LG OLED ahora están disponibles en más tamaños y colores, para que se adapten mejor al interior de tu hogar y a tu gusto personal. Elija entre seis tamaños que van desde las 48 pulgadas hasta las enormes 88 pulgadas. Y consíguelos en Blanco Vainilla, Titán Meteoro, Azul Piedra Lunar o Acero Plateado Oscuro.

*Consulta la página de detalles de cada modelo para ver la disponibilidad de tamaños y colores.

Un televisor con un soporte que muestra un primer plano de hojas está en una habitación con una mesa, una silla, plantas y marcos en la pared. Un televisor con un soporte que muestra un paisaje de un lago y montañas se encuentra en una sala con una mesa y sofás. En un edificio antiguo hay un televisor con un soporte que muestra un paisaje de la puesta de sol.

Soporte de galería

Una Pantalla De Libertad Artística.

El soporte de galería te ofrece la licencia artística de colocar el televisor con diseño de galería donde lo desees. Las obras de arte ya no tienen que estar colgadas en la pared. Pon tu televisor al aire libre y convierte tu casa en una galería. El soporte de la galería también incluye un soporte complementario, que te permite ajustar la altura a tres niveles y mantener los cables fuera de la vista.

*El soporte de la galería se puede usar con: 65/55G1 GX, 65/55C1 CX, 65/55B1 BX y 65/55A1.

Un primer plano de una toma trasera de un soporte de acompañamiento. Un primer plano de las patas de un soporte de galería que gestiona los cables de forma ordenada.

Fácil De Montar. Fácil De Manejar.

El soporte de galería incluye un soporte complementario y accesorios, que le permiten a tu televisor sostener otros dispositivos pequeños. El sistema de gestión de cables se diseñó específicamente para mantener el aspecto y la sensación de calidad de una galería de arte.

Las obras de arte que se exponen en un televisor no dejan de cambiar. (Reproducir el video)

Modo galería

Tu Colección De Arte Personal.

Convierte tu hogar en una galería cuando no estés viendo la televisión. Inicia el Modo Galería con un simple comando de voz para ver cómo tu televisor exhibe hermosas obras de arte y paisajes famosos de la biblioteca de imágenes de LG, o incluso tus propias fotos.

*La disponibilidad del comando de voz puede variar según el producto y el país.
*El control de manos libres es compatible con los modelos LG OLED Z1 y G1.

¿Crees Que Has Encontrado Tu Televisor Perfecto?

Dónde Comprar

Barra De Sonido G1

Hecha En Perfecta Armonía.

La minimalista pero poderosa barra de sonido G1 de LG se diseñó para ser la pareja perfecta del LG OLED G1. Una combinación de sonido envolvente y diseño elegante mejora tu experiencia de entretenimiento así como el interior de tu hogar.

En la pared hay un televisor que muestra un cuadro colorido y una barra de sonido en la parte inferior del televisor. En la pared hay un televisor que muestra un cuadro colorido y una barra de sonido en la parte inferior del televisor.

*La barra de sonido no está incluida en el LG OLED G1, se puede comprar por separado.
*La disponibilidad de la barra de sonido puede variar por región.
*La barra de sonido GX combina con 65G1. La barra de sonido G1 combina con 55G1.

Esta es una imagen de simulación de RA en la web del televisor OLED de LG. Las imágenes de los teléfonos móviles se superponen en un espacio minimalista. Hay un código QR en la parte inferior derecha.

Colocar Virtualmente Televisores A Escala Real.

Colocar Virtualmente Televisores A Escala Real. Instala Ahora

Esta es una imagen explicativa de un simulador que permite colocar todos los modelos de televisores LG en un espacio virtual.

Previsualización Virtual En Tamaño Real Espacio Y Televisores.

Previsualización Virtual En Tamaño Real Espacio Y Televisores. Instala Ahora

Elige Tu OLED

Se ubican los botones que se mueven hacia dónde comprar y OLED.