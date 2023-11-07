About Cookies on This Site

Pantalla Ultragrande

El Mejor Tv Ultra Grande De LG.

El TV OLED ultra grande representa la excelencia de los TV de LG. La calidad de imagen inigualable a gran escala ofrece una experiencia que no encontrarás en otro lado.

Habitación con vistas a un pueblo costero. Un TV está instalado frente a la ventana y muestra una vista nocturna del horizonte de la ciudad contra un cielo oscuro. Hay una silla junto al TV.

¿Qué Hace Que OLED Sea Diferente A Todo Lo Demás?

La respuesta son los píxeles autoiluminados. Una tecnología de visualización autoiluminada que te permite disfrutar de la mejor experiencia de visualización. A diferencia de los televisores LED, que están limitados por la tecnología de retroiluminación, los televisores LG OLED son capaces de ofrecer un realismo extremo y diseños únicos.

Experimenta la Calidad de OLED a Gran Escala.

Disfruta de negros perfectos, colores intensos y el esplendor de los píxeles autoiluminados en una variedad de modelos de pantallas grandes de 77 y 83 pulgadas.

 

Los televisores OLED mostrando un primer plano del rostro de un león en 77 y 83 pulgadas cada uno están colocados en diagonal ante un fondo de olas de color azul oscuro.

Encuentra el TV OLED Ultra Grande Indicado Para ti.

Table Caption
Caracteristicas G1 C1
Imagen del producto G1
Nuestro mejor televisor OLED 4K
Imagen del producto C1
Nuestro televisor OLED por excelencia
Dónde Comprar

Un televisor de pantalla plana grande montado contra una pared rosa rodeado de muebles naturales. La pantalla muestra un bosque frondoso.

Simulador de TV

Observa Cómo una Pantalla Grande se Adapta a tu Espacio.

¿No estás seguro de qué tamaño de pantalla es el adecuado para ti? Simplemente ingrese las dimensiones de su habitación en el simulador de TV LG para verificar el tamaño real del producto y descubrir qué televisor se adapta mejor a su espacio.

Observa Cómo una Pantalla Grande se Adapta a tu Espacio. Pruébalo Ahora

Más Opciones De TV OLED, QNED y Nanocell Ultra Grandes

OLED Autoiluminado

Pantalla de 88, 83 y 77 pulgadas.

OLED

QNED Mini LED

Pantalla de 86, 75 pulgadas.

QNED

NanoCell

Pantalla de 86, 75 pulgadas.

Nanocell