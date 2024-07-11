LG AI QNED 80 Smart TV 65" 4K 2024 + LG Soundbar for TV con Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 canales S70TY

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
  • Bundle de Televisor y Soundbar por tiempo limitado

65QNED80TSA.ES70T

Bundle image
2 Productos en este paquete
Front view of LG QNED TV, QNED90 with text of LG QNED MiniLED, 2024.

65QNED80TSA

LG AI QNED 80 Smart TV 65" 4K 2024
Front view of LG Soundbar S70TY and subwoofer

S70TY

LG Soundbar for TV con Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 canales S70TY
Pantalla LG QNED80 con una colorida obra de arte.

Todo sobre el nuevo QNED

Colores nítidos y claridad en la colosal LG QNED. Nuestro nuevo chipset y zonas de atenuación perfeccionan los contenidos para que cada píxel se mantenga nítido.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Explora las nuevas innovaciones de LG QNED AI

El procesador Alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7 se muestra con una luz amarilla que emana desde abajo. Se muestra una forma de espiral roja, amarilla y violeta entre las palabras "WebOS actualizable" y "webOS Re:Nuevo programa". Los televisores LG QNED89, QNED90 y QNED99 se muestran en orden de izquierda a derecha. Cada televisor muestra un toque de color y las palabras "Ultra Big TV" se muestran encima de los televisores.
Procesador alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7

Disfrute de un magnífico entretenimiento mejorado desde dentro

Procesador AI alpha 5 4K Gen7 de LG con luz amarilla que emana debajo y coloridas líneas de placa de circuito que se ramifican desde el procesador AI.

Excelencia de audio óptima para un LG QNED

Complete la experiencia LG QNED con la barra de sonido que complementa maravillosamente su diseño y rendimiento sonoro.

Encantadores paisajes sonoros te rodean

Barra de sonido LG y televisor LG QNED contra la pared con el soporte a juego QNED en un espacio habitable gris y de madera en perspectiva en ángulo, que muestra a un hombre tocando una guitarra frente al océano. LG Soundbar y LG TV en una sala de estar tocando una actuación de orquesta. Ondas blancas de gotas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido y se proyectan desde el televisor, mientras el subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. LG Soundbar y LG TV en una habitación negra interpretando una actuación musical. Gotas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido, mientras el subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Las barras de sonido LG completan la experiencia de TV LG

Diseño LG QNED a juego

Combina maravillosamente con LG QNED

Aprecie la armonía visual de LG QNED y la nueva barra de sonido LG Crest Design para interiores refinados.

LG Soundbar y LG QNED TV contra la pared con el soporte a juego QNED en un espacio habitable gris y de madera en perspectiva en ángulo, mientras LG QNED TV muestra a un hombre tocando una guitarra. LG Soundbar y LG QNED TV contra una pared color crema con el soporte para TV a juego QNED. En la televisión se reproduce un vídeo de una mujer cantando en un estudio de grabación. Debajo del televisor hay un moderno soporte de madera geométrico. Barra de sonido LG y televisor LG QNED en una pared con el soporte para TV a juego QNED en un espacio acogedor y con poca luz, con juguetes para niños. En la televisión se ve un vídeo de un niño tocando el violonchelo.

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 IA 4K Gen7

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de Audio

20W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

1 456 x 840 x 29,7

Peso del televisor sin soporte

22,5

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Edge

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

QNED Color

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 IA 4K Gen7

Escalador AI

Mejora 4K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

Control de Brillo AI

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Tecnología Dimming

Local Dimming

Modo Imagen

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

VIDEOJUEGOS

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

WebOS 24

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Amazon Alexa

Si (Incorporado)

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Si (Entrada)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

SONIDO

Sonido AI

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si (Nivelación automática de volumen)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de Audio

20W

Afinación acústica de IA

Si

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y REGULACIONES

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

1 456 x 840 x 29,7

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

1 456 x 904 x 295

Dimensiones de la caja (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

1 600 x 970 x 172

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1 167 x 295

Peso del televisor sin soporte

22,5

Peso del televisor con soporte

22,9

Peso del embalaje

29,6

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

300 x 300

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporte eARC, ALLM)

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Entrada USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Detachable)

Baterías de control remoto

Si (AA x 2EA)

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Número de Canales

3.1.1

Potencia de salida

400 W

Número de altavoces

7 EA

EFECTO DE SONIDO

AI Sound Pro

Estándar

Música

Cine

Juego

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Voz clara Pro

Deportes

FORMATO DE AUDIO

Dolby Digital

AAC

Dolby Atmos

DTS Digital Surround

DTS:X

CONECTIVIDAD

Óptico

1

Entrada HDMI

1

Salida HDMI

1

USB

1

Versión Bluetooth

5.1

Códec Bluetooth - SBC/AAC

Conexión inalámbrica posterior preparada

HDMI SOPORTADO

Pasante

Canal de retorno de audio (ARC)

CEC (Enlace sencillo)

120Hz

Canal de retorno de audio (e-ARC)

Dolby Vision

HDR10

Pasante (4K)

VRR / ALLM

CONVENIENTE

Aplicación remota - iOS/Android

Modo de sonido TV Compartir

Control de modo de la barra de sonido

WOW Interfaz

WOW Orquesta

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Principal

950 x 63 x 115 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

PESO

Principal

3,0 kg

Subwoofer

5,7 kg

Peso bruto

13,3 kg

ALIMENTACIÓN

Consumo en apagado (principal)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energía (principal)

33 W

Consumo en apagado (subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energía (subwoofer)

33 W

ACCESORIO

Mando a distancia

Tarjeta de garantía

Cable HDMI

AUDIO DE ALTA RESOLUCIÓN

Muestreo

24bit/96kHz

