We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CINEMA 3D Smart TV FHD 70" LA8600
LG CINEMA 3D Smart TV FHD 70" LA8600
Todas las especificaciones
-
Panel
-
Edge LED
-
Tamaño
-
70''
-
Resolución
-
Full HD
-
Micro Pixel Control
-
No
-
Tasa Refresco Panel
-
120 Hz
-
CINEMA SCREEN
-
Sí
-
Procesador
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Sistema de Altavoz
-
2.1 Speaker (2 way 3 speakers)
-
MCI Dinámico
-
800 Hz
-
Potencia Sonido
-
24W
-
Subwoofer
-
Si
-
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Si
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
Sí
-
Smart Sound Mode
-
Si
-
Conversor 2D a 3D
-
Si
-
Control de Profundida 2D a 3D
-
Si
-
Control de Profundidad 3D
-
Si
-
3D Sound Zooming
-
Si
-
Dual Play
-
Si
-
Magic Remote
-
Si
-
Time Machine II
-
Si
-
3D World / Game World / Social Center
-
Si
-
Screen Share: Tag On, WiDi, 2nd Display, MHL, MiracastTM
-
Si
-
DLNA (Movie / Photo / Music)
-
Si
-
Control por Voz
-
Si
-
Control por Movimiento
-
Si (Cámara se vende por separado)
-
CPU
-
Dual Core
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Si
-
Wifi
-
Incorporado
-
Navegador Web
-
Si
-
Sintonizador Digital
-
Si
-
Picture in Picture
-
Sí
-
Motion Eye Care
-
Si
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Sí
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HEAAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Anteojos 3D
-
4
-
Anteojos Dual Play
-
2
-
Magic Remote
-
Incluido
-
Cámara
-
No incluido
-
HDMI 1.4
-
4
-
USB 3.0 / USB 2.0
-
1 / 2
-
RF in
-
1
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
-
1
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
-
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1
-
LAN
-
1
-
Audífono
-
1
-
Sin Base 70''
-
1582 x 922 x 52,9
-
Con Base 70''
-
1582 x 997 x 401
-
Peso con Base (kg)
-
TBD
Qué opina la gente
Ofertas exclusivas para tí
-
Manual y software
Descarga manuales de producto y el software más reciente para tu producto.
-
Diagnosticar
Encuentra videos instructivos útiles para tu producto.
-
Garantía
Revisa la información de garantía de tu producto aquí.
-
Repuestos y accesorios
Descubre accesorios para tu producto.
-
Registra tu producto
Registra tu producto para obtener un soporte más rápido.
-
Soporte para tu producto LG
Encuentra manuales, solución de problemas y la garantía de tu producto LG.
-
Rastrear mi orden
Realiza un seguimiento de tu pedido o encuentra respuestas a tus preguntas.
-
Solicita una reparación
Solicita el servicio de reparación cómodamente en línea.