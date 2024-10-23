Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Americká chladnička LG | E | 635 l | Lineární kompresor | Multi Air Flow
GSLV50PZXE.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
Informační list výrobku

Funkce

Galerie

Specifikace

Recenze

Podpora

(0)
pohľad spredu

Boční pohled na kuchyni s umístěnou černou chladničkou InstaView.

Praktická chladnička v mimořádně elegantním provedení

Elegantní design chladničky posune kuchyňský interiér na vyšší úroveň.

Boční pohled na kuchyni s umístěnou černou chladničkou InstaView.

Velká kapacita

Skladujte větší množství s větším vnitřním prostorem

Užijte si spoustu místa na uskladnění všech potravin a nápojů, které se vám díky tomu nebudou mačkat v kuchyni.

*635 l: Na základě normy EU je kapacita modelu LGE GSXV91NSAE 635 l.
*27 kubických stop: Na základě severoamerické normy je kapacita modelu LGE LRS*2706 27 kubických stop.

Elegantní a prémiový design v každám detailu

Stříbrné prvky a metalický dekor navozují pocit premiového designu po všech stránkách.

REF-EU-Vplus-SxS-L-Best-PZ-Smart-Inverter-02-1-DoorCooling_0005V

*Metal Fresh™ je složenina odvozená z frází ,metal laminated design‘ (kovově vrstvené provedení), jež je použito u průduchu studeného vzduchu, a ,NatureFresh‘ technologií LINEARCooling™ a DoorCooling+™.
*Použití kovových součástí samo o sobě nezajistí vyšší čerstvost jídla v chladničce.

Vedle loga Smart Inverter je logo 10leté záruky na inteligentní invertorový kompresor.
Invertorový lineární kompresor

10letá záruka na lineární kompresor

Invertorový lineární kompresor LG je tišší a má delší životnost. Ve srovnání s běžným kompresorem LG se vyznačuje menší úrovní vibrací, má méně pohyblivých součástí a rovněž vydává méně hluku. LG 10letá záruka – Jelikož invertorový lineární kompresor je základem vaší chladničky, poskytujeme na něj 10letou záruku
10letá záruka na lineární kompresor další informace

Přehled

Tisk

ROZMĚRY

GSLV50PZXE
ČISTÝ OBJEM (CHLADNIČKY/MRAZNIČKY)
635 (416/219) litrů
Rozměry (š x v x h)
913 × 1790 × 735 mm
TECHNOLOGIE
Invertorový lineární kompresor, Total No Frost, Smart Learner
ENERGETICKÁ TŘÍDA
E (v rozsahu A až G)

Všechny specifikace

ZÁKLADNÍ ÚDAJE

  • Typ chladničky

    Side by side (Americký typ)

  • Barva

    Platinum Silver

OBJEM

  • Hrubý objem (l)

    674 litrů

  • Čistý objem (chladničky / mrazničky)

    635 (416 / 219) litrů

TECHNICKÉ SPECIFIKACE

  • Energetická třída

    E (v rozsahu A až G)

  • Spotřeba energie

    350 kWh/rok (0,97 kWh/den)

  • Mrazící výkon

    12 kg/den

  • Akumulační doba

    2 hod.

  • Teplotní senzor

    Ano

  • Klimatická třída

    T

  • Hlučnost (dB)

    36 dB

  • Displej

    Vnitřní LED

VLASTNOSTI

  • LG Total No Frost

    Ano

  • LG Invertorový lineární kompresor

    Ano (záruka 10 let)

  • Multi-Air Flow™

    Ano

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ano

  • AI Smart Learner

    Ano

  • Ochrana dveřního těsnění

    Ano

  • Expresní mrazení

    Ano

  • Typ madla

    Horizontální kapsa

  • Dětský zámek

    Ano

  • Alarm otevřených dveří

    Ano

  • Připojení na vodu

    Ano

  • Výrobník ledu (úzký ve dveřích)

    Ano

  • Nápojový automat

    Ano

  • Deodorizer

    Ano

VYBAVENÍ CHLADNIČKY

  • Vnitřní osvětlení

    LED

  • Police z tvrzeného skla

    4

  • Zásuvky na ovoce a zeleninu

    2

  • Držák na vajíčka

    Ne

  • Držák na víno

    Ne

VYBAVENÍ MRAZNIČKY

  • Police - tvrzené sklo

    1

  • Zásuvky

    4

HMOTNOST(KG)

  • Hmotnost (čistá / s obalem) (kg)

    115 / 125 kg

ROZMĚRY(MM)

  • Rozměry výrobku (š x v x h) (mm)

    913 × 1790 × 735 mm

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

Názory zákazníků

