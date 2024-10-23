We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Vyšší rychlost (až 120 Hz) kompresoru LG Dual Inverter Compressor™ zajišťuje o 40 % rychlejší chlazení.
*Testování organizací TÜV ukazuje, že klimatizace LG s invertorem (US-Q242K*) chladí až o 40 % rychleji než klimatizace LG bez invertoru (TS-H2465DAO).
*Testování organizací TÜV ukazuje, že klimatizace LG s invertorem (US-Q242K*) šetří až o 70 % více energie než klimatizace LG bez invertoru (TS-H2465DAO).
*Podle interního testu LG má klimatizace LG s duálním invertorem méně než 19 dBA (model V10API).