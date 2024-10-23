Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Chladnička Pračka Klimatizace

A washing machine is at the center of the room. A woman walks by with a basket of laundry.

Efektivnější, rychlejší, DUAL je lepší

Klimatizace je ve středu obrázku a modrý vzduch fouká dolů přes obývací pokoj před ní.

Rychlejší chlazení, rychlejší pohodlí

LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™ zajistí dosažení příjemné teploty rychleji.

Klimatizace je ve středu obrázku a modrý vzduch fouká dolů přes obývací pokoj před ní.

Vyšší rychlost (až 120 Hz) kompresoru LG Dual Inverter Compressor™ zajišťuje o 40 % rychlejší chlazení.

*Testování organizací TÜV ukazuje, že klimatizace LG s invertorem (US-Q242K*) chladí až o 40 % rychleji než klimatizace LG bez invertoru (TS-H2465DAO).

Pár sedí na pohovce a usmívá se. Klimatizace za ním fouká modrý vzduch. Napravo je čárový graf ukazující, kolik peněz se dá ušetřit na elektřině, a ilustrace vnitřku klimatizace. Čárový graf se posouvá shora dolů, jak klimatizace šetří páru peníze.

Šetřete energii a planetu

Snižte svou spotřebu energie a účet za elektřinu díky efektivnějšímu chlazení.

*Testování organizací TÜV ukazuje, že klimatizace LG s invertorem (US-Q242K*) šetří až o 70 % více energie než klimatizace LG bez invertoru (TS-H2465DAO).

Detailní pohled na přední stranu klimatizace s logem LG uprostřed a logem 10leté záruky nalevo. Větší logo Dual Inverter Compressor | 10letá záruka a logo Dual Converter jsou na levé straně obrázku a lesknou se, jak na ně svítí světlo.

Navržena na výkon a výdrž více než 10 let

Díky 10leté záruce na kompresor bude optimálně fungovat delší dobu.

Žena pohodlně odpočívá na pohovce a klimatizace na ni fouká vzduch.

Dobrá práce zůstane bez povšimnutí

Nenechte se rušit a spěte bez rušení s klimatizací, která je méně hlučná.

*Podle interního testu LG má klimatizace LG s duálním invertorem méně než 19 dBA (model V10API).

Seznamte se s klimatizacemi LG