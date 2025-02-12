Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Steam™

Méně pomačkání a lepší péče

Technologie LG Steam™ zničí až 99,9% alergenů, jako jsou prachoví roztoči, kteří mohou způsobovat alergie nebo respirační onemocnění.
Dokonale čisté za 59 minut
TurboWash™

Dokonale čisté za 59 minut

S technologií TurboWash™ bude vaše prádlo důkladně vyprané za 59 minut.*
Přesné a flexibilní dávkování
ezDispense™

Přesné a flexibilní dávkování

Funkce ezDispense™ automaticky uvolňuje přesné množství pracího prostředku a umožňuje společně používat obě přihrádky na aviváž a prací prostředek až pro 35 dávek pracího prostředku.
Až o 18% efektivnější péče
AI DD™

Až o 18% efektivnější péče

Na základě údajů z 20 000 různých pracích cyklů vybere AI DD™ nejvhodnější kombinaci pracích pohybů, které jsou šetrné k prádlu a zároveň skvěle vyperou.
Redukce až 99,9% prachových roztočů
Program Pro alergiky

Redukce až 99,9% prachových roztočů

Snižuje až o 99,9% množství prachových roztočů, kteří mohou způsobovat alergie nebo problémy s dýcháním. Zvyšte tak kvalitu svého života.
Dvojitá 10letá záruka

Dvojitá 10letá záruka

Záruka 10 let na duální invertorový kompresor a záruka 10 let na invertorový motor.
Kondenzátor, který se čistí sám

Kondenzátor, který se čistí sám

Díky samočisticímu kondenzátoru je údržba hračka – čistí se sám, abyste vy nemuseli.
Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

Funkce Smart Diagnosis™ rychle vyřeší téměř každou menší chybu a zabraňuje vzniku větších problémů.
Ušetřete až 15%
Výhodné prací sety

Ušetřete až 15%

Pořiďte si pračku a sušičku LG, ty nejlepší parťáky pro Vaší domácnost a získejte výsuvný mezikus zdarma!
Ušetřete až 15% ZJISTĚTE VÍCE

Průvodce při koupi LG pračky

Přečtěte si, jak vybrat tu nejlepší pračku pro vaši domácnost volbou vhodné velikosti, kapacity, funkcí a spotřeby energie. Seznamte se také s nejmodernější technologií LG, která pokaždé zajistí účinné a efektivní praní.
ZJISTIT VÍCE

Alt text

**Program „Pro alergiky“ je schválen organizací BAF (British Allergy Foundation) a eliminuje až 99,9% domácích alergenů jako jsou prachoví roztoči.

Alt text

*Testováno společností Intertek, v březnu 2019. Na základě testovacího protokolu IEC 60456, verze 5.0. Program TurboWash 39 s 5kg náplní podle IEC ve srovnání s běžným pracím programem Bavlna se zapnutou přídavnou funkcí TurboWash (modely (F4V9RWP2W a FC1450S2W). Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na okolních podmínkách.

Alt text

*Obrázek výrobku na obrázku a videu slouží pouze k ilustračním účelům a může se od skutečného výrobku lišit.
*Až 20 pracích cyklů s normální úrovní dávkování (várka 5 kg). Testováno interní laboratoří společnosti LG. Prací cyklus „Bavlna“ s úrovní dávkování pracího prostředku „Normální“.
*Vypere až 35 várek při používání přihrádek na prací prostředek a aviváž pro prací prostředek. Testováno interní laboratoří společnosti LG. Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na okolním prostředí a nastavením dávkování.

Alt text

*Obrázky výrobku na obrázku a videu slouží pouze pro ilustrační účely a mohou se od reálného výrobku lišit.
*Testováno společností Intertek v březnu 2019. Program Bavlna s náplní 2 kg spodního prádla v porovnání s programem Bavlna (modely F4V9RWP2W a FC1450S2W).Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na náplni a okolních podmínkách.
*AI DD je k dispozici u 3 pracích programů (Bavlna, Smíšené prádlo, Syntetika).

Alt text

110letá záruka na duální inventorový kompresor (jen na daný díl) a invertorový motor (jen na daný díl), viz podmínky prodloužené záruky (nutné prostudovat).

Alt text

*Čistota kondenzátoru se může lišit v závislosti na provozním prostředí.
*Frekvence spouštění „automatického čištění kondenzátoru“ se může lišit v závislosti na velikosti a počáteční vlhkosti prádla.

