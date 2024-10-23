Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Pohled na soundbar a subwoofer zepředu

Diagonální pohled na televizor LG OLED řady C a soundbar SC9S. Na soundbaru jsou zobrazeny zvýrazněné prvky, které upozorňují na konzolu WOW soundbaru SC9S. Vlevo dole jsou zvětšeny obrázky konzoly WOW.

Konzola WOW Bracket se dokonale hodí k vašemu televizoru LG OLED evo C Series a soundbaru

Užijte si televizor LG OLED evo C Series na stěně nebo na stojanu s konzolou WOW Bracket.

A design film of LG Sound Bar SC9S. Play the video.

Synergie, která dotváří zcela nový zážitek

Soundbar LG se dokonale hodí k televizorům LG. Nejlepší synergie televizoru a soundbaru posune váš zážitek ze zábavy na zcela novou úroveň. Užijte si je bezstarostně.

*Všechny zobrazené fotografie jsou pouze ilustrační.

**Má exkluzivní konzolu, která je kompatibilní s LG OLED evo C2/C3/C4 Series 195cm/77",164cm/65",139cm/55".

Propojovací díl WOW

Přesně pasuje na LG OLED evo C Series 

Exkluzivní propojovací díl vám umožní umístit soundbar do správné polohy, abyste si vychutnali ten nejlepší zvuk. Soundbar nabídne optimální zvuk i elegantní vzhled, a to jak postavený na TV stolku, tak připevněný na stěnu.

Na odkazu výše naleznete videoklip. Níže uvádíme tři šedě filtrované snímky, zleva držák, stojan a televizor připevněný na stěnu.

*Konzola kompatibilní s LG OLED evo C2 / C3 / C4 Series 195cm/77", 164cm/65", 139cm/55"

WOW Orchestra

Soundbar, který funguje v souladu se zvukem televizoru LG

Soundbar LG nabízí dokonale harmonický zvuk s televizorem LG. Využívá současně zvuk televizoru LG i soundbaru LG, takže si poslech dokonale užijete. Vnímejte každý detail zvuku.

Soundbar a televizor vydávají různě zbarvené modré zvukové vlny.

*Snímky na obrazovce jsou simulované. 

*TV kompatibilní s WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Kompatibilní TV se mohou lišit podle roku vydání. Podpora QNED 80 je omezena na modely 2022 a 2023.

*Upozorňujeme, že služby nemusí být v okamžiku nákupu k dispozici. Pro aktualizace je nutné síťové připojení.

*WOW Orchestra se může lišit v závislosti na modelu soundbaru.

Uživatelské rozhraní WOW

 

Ovládání soundbaru z uživatelského rozhraní televizoru LG

Ovládejte soundbar prostřednictvím televizoru LG jedním dálkovým ovladačem. Jedním kliknutím dálkového ovladače zobrazíte nabídku a nastavení soundbaru na obrazovce televizoru. Například ovládání hlasitosti, kontrola stavu připojení a dokonce i výběr režimu zvuku.

*Snímky na obrazovce jsou simulované. 

*TV kompatibilní s WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Kompatibilní TV se mohou lišit podle roku vydání. Podpora QNED 80 je omezena na modely 2022 a 2023.

*Upozorňujeme, že služby nemusí být v okamžiku nákupu k dispozici. Pro aktualizace je nutné síťové připojení.

*WOW Orchestra se může lišit v závislosti na modelu soundbaru.

WOWCAST

Bezdrátové připojení k televizoru LG

Vychutnejte si dokonalý zvuk bez kabelů a rozptylování. LG WOWCAST bezdrátově propojuje soundbar LG* a televizor LG a pohodlněji zprostředkovává vysoce kvalitní zvuk. Vychutnejte si zážitek ze zvuku Dolby Atmos, který vás ještě více vtáhne do děje.

*Snímky na obrazovce jsou simulované. 

*Televizory kompatibilní se zařízením WOWCAST: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3, QNED 99/95/90/85. Kompatibilní TV se mohou lišit podle roku vydání.

*Upozorňujeme, že služby nemusí být v okamžiku nákupu k dispozici. Pro aktualizace je nutné síťové připojení.

*WOWCAST Ready se může lišit v závislosti na modelu soundbaru.

Zažijte kvalitní zvuk jako v kině

Soundbar LG v kombinaci s Dolby Atmos, DTS:X a IMAX Enhanced přináší do vašeho obývacího pokoje zvuk jako v kině. Obklopí vás čistým a věrným zvukem ze všech stran, takže se ocitnete uprostřed oblíbených filmů a každá scéna získá působivý a realistický zvuk.

Ze soundbaru a televizoru se do celého obývacího pokoje linou různě tvarované modré zvukové vlny.

*Dolby a Dolby Vision jsou registrované ochranné známky společnosti Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Symbol dvojitého D je ochranná známka společnosti Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

První soundbar Dolby Atmos na světě
s trojicí reproduktorů směřujících vzhůru

Seznamte se s prvním reproduktorem na světě s třemi reproduktory směřujícími vzhůru. Znamená to, že soundbar LG SC9S přináší ještě širší a bohatší zvukovou kulisu. Vychutnejte si doma maximálně pohlcující zvukový zážitek.

Soundbar je na skříňce a ze soundbaru přímo před televizorem vycházejí modré kruhy zvukových vln.

Trojúrovňový prostorový zvuk
vytváří obklopující virtuální zvukovou scénu

Soundbar LG SC9S posouvá hranice možností zábavy. Soundbar nabízí trojúrovňový prostorový zvuk – ještě více pohlcující a věrnější zvukový prožitek. Pomocí 3D technologie HRTF (Head Related Transfer Function) vytváří váš soundbar virtuální střední vrstvu. To znamená, že zvukové vrstvy přinášejí sofistikovaný prostorový zvuk, který byste mohli zažít pouze v kině.

Třívrstvé zvukové vlny ve tvaru modré kopule pokrývají soundbar a televizor zavěšený na stěně obývacího pokoje.

*„Trojúrovňový prostorový zvuk“ je k dispozici v režimu soundbaru CINEMA / AI Sound Pro.
**Střední vrstva se vytváří pomocí kanálu reproduktorů soundbaru. Zvukové pole se vytváří syntézou zvuku předních a předních horních reproduktorů.
***Pokud není k dispozici zadní reproduktor, zadní zvukové pole nelze vytvořit.

Pociťte sílu basů

Zažijte při poslechu oblíbených skladeb a filmů silnější a hlubší basy. Bezdrátový subwoofer snadno dosáhne nízkých basových tónů s vyšší hlasitostí a kvalitou i na delší vzdálenost.

Na skříňce se nachází soundbar. Vedle stojí na podlaze bezdrátový subwoofer. Ze subwooferu vychází grafické zpracování modré zvukové vlny.

Výjimečný zážitek z obsahu

Připojte soundbar LG SC9S ke konzoli nebo Blu-ray přehrávači a nechte se pohltit oblíbenými hrami, televizními pořady a filmy. Váš soundbar nabízí zážitek ze sledování bez zpoždění a s tím nejlepším obrazem a zvukem.

Soundbar a televizor jsou na bílém stole a televizor zobrazuje sedm bílých koní.

Propustnost signálu 4K zachovává
vysokou kvalitu

Soundbar LG je vybaven funkcí propustnosti signálu 4K. Přenáší data beze ztráty kvality. Můžete si tak vychutnat úžasný zvuk i obraz s minimem propojení.

Soundbar je na skříňce a televizor připojený k soundbaru zobrazuje scénu ze závodní hry. V pravém dolním rohu obrazu drží dvě ruce herní konzoli.

VRR/ALLM vylepšuje herní zážitek

Soundbar LG je vyroben tak, aby díky funkci VRR/ALLM umožňoval ty nejlepší herní zážitky. Nabízí variabilní obnovovací frekvenci (VRR) až 120 Hz. Jeho téměř okamžitá doba odezvy vám zajistí výhodu při hraní her a zajistí realistický zážitek ze sledování. Automatický režim s nízkou latencí (ALLM) umožňuje plynulé sledování a interaktivitu bez zpoždění.

*Televizor i soundbar musí podporovat technologii VRR/ALLM.
**Konzole musí podporovat technologii VRR. Přenos VRR je však omezen na obsah s frekvencí 60 Hz.

Televizor LG OLED C je umístěn na stěně, pod ním je připevněn soundbar LG SC9S pomocí exkluzivního držáku. Subwoofer se nachází pod ním. Televizor zobrazuje koncertní scénu.

Užívejte si služby streamování hudby ve vysokém rozlišení

Přehrávejte hudbu na svém soundbaru. Je kompatibilní se službami Spotify a Tidal Connect. Soundbar LG podporuje technologii MQA (Master Quality Audio), která zajišťuje vysoce kvalitní zvuk prostřednictvím připojení Bluetooth/Wi-Fi.

*Vyžaduje se oficiální záznam MQA.

Soundbar je zavěšený na stěně a přímo nad ním je televizor. Zvukové vlny se mezi nimi kříží a mění barvy z červené na modrou.

Připojte se k vaší platformě

Soundbary LG disponují širší kompatibilitou pro práci se službami Google, Alexa a Apple Airplay2. Ovládejte soundbar LG pomocí platformy, kterou si vyberete.

*Některé funkce vyžadují předplatné nebo účet u třetí strany.
**Google je ochranná známka společnosti Google LLC.
***Asistent Google není v některých jazycích a zemích k dispozici.
****Amazon, Alexa a všechny související značky jsou ochranné známky společnosti Amazon.com, Inc. nebo jejích přidružených společností

LG Smart Up-Mixer
s vylepšeným zvukem

Vychutnejte si bohatší zvuk se soundbary LG. Jsou vybaveny technologií LG Smart Up-Mixer, která převádí dvoukanálový zvuk na vícekanálový prostorový zvuk, a umožňuje tak bohatší zvukový zážitek.
*K dispozici v režimech AI Sound Pro, Kino, Clear Voice Pro, Sport, Hra.
**Výstup 9.1.5 závisí na konfiguraci kanálů.

Vylepšená AI kalibrace prostoru
zajišťuje optimální zvuk

Soundbar LG posuzuje, kde se v prostoru nachází. Díky vylepšené AI kalibraci prostoru poskytuje soundbar optimální zvuk. Porovnáním referenčních frekvencí v rozšířeném rozsahu 400 Hz dokáže přesně analyzovat prostor a korigovat zkreslení zvuku.
*AI kalibrace prostoru je technologie automatického vyladění zvuku. Kompenzuje prostředí, kde je soundbar umístěn, použitím algoritmů zlepšujících zvukový výkon soundbaru.

LG AI Sound Pro optimalizuje zvuk
pro různý obsah

Vychutnejte si obsah se specializovanými zvukovými režimy – AI Sound Pro. Inteligentně analyzuje obsah a přináší optimální zvuk, ať už sledujete filmy, zprávy nebo posloucháte hudbu.

There are three lifestyle images. From top to bottom: three men are enjoying a concert video in the living room. There's an LG TV on the wall displaying a music recording scene, and the LG TV on the wall showing a breaking dance scene in a diagonal view.

Jak namontovat držák
se soundbarem SC9S
a televizorem LG OLED

Jak namontovat držák <br>se soundbarem SC9S <br>a televizorem LG OLED Zjistit více

Letecký snímek zeleného lesa

Těšíme se na lepší zítřky

Od způsobu výroby až po způsob přepravy podléhá náš proces certifikaci. Obaly jsou vyrobeny z recyklovatelných kartonových krabic a omezují se pouze na to, co je nutné k bezpečnému doručení.

Náhodně rozmístěné šedé kostky s různou výškou

Vyrobeno z recyklovaného plastu

Společnost UL potvrdila, že soundbar LG je produktem ECV (Environmental Claims Validation), protože některé části těla soundbaru používají recyklovaný plast – k výrobě přenosného soundbaru přistupujeme ohleduplněji.

*Výše uvedený obrázek slouží k ilustračním účelům.

Na pravé straně obrázku se nachází otevřená krabice soundbaru, ve které jde vidět výplňový materiál z pěnového polystyrenu.

Obal z recyklované celulózy

Soundbar LG získal certifikát SGS, protože došlo ke změně vnitřního obalu z pěnového EPS (polystyrenu) a plastových sáčků na recyklovanou lisovanou buničinu.

*SGS je švýcarská nadnárodní společnost, která poskytuje inspekční, ověřovací, testovací a certifikační služby.
**Obrázek výše slouží k ilustračním účelům. Skutečné vyobrazení výrobku se může lišit.

Tisk

Klíčová vlastnost

  • Počet kanálů

    3.1.3

  • Výstupní výkon

    400 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ano

  • DTS:X

    Ano

  • IMAX Enhanced

    Ano

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ano

  • Hlavní

    975 x 63 x 125 mm

  • Subwoofer

    221 x 390 x 313 mm

Všechny specifikace

ČÁROVÝ KÓD

  • Čárový kód

    8806091940896

ZVUKOVÉ EFEKTY

  • AI Sound Pro

    Ano

  • Standard

    Ano

  • Hudba

    Ano

  • Kino

    Ano

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ano

  • Sport

    Ano

  • Hra

    Ano

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Ano

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Vzorkování

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

KONEKTIVITA

  • HDMI vstup

    1

  • HDMI výstup

    1

  • Verze Bluetooth

    5.0

  • Bluetooth kodeky - SBC/AAC

    Ano

  • Wi-Fi

    Ano

  • Připraveno pro bezdrátové zadní reproduktory

    Ano

  • USB

    1

  • Spolupracuje s Alexou

    Ano

  • Spotify Connect

    Ano

  • Tidal Connect

    Ano

  • AirPlay 2

    Ano

  • Chromecast

    Ano

  • Spolupracuje s Google Home

    Ano

  • Optický

    1

PODPORA HDMI

  • Pass-through

    Ano

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Ano

  • VRR / ALLM

    Ano

  • 120Hz

    Ano

  • HDR10

    Ano

  • Dolby Vision

    Ano

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Ano

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Ano

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Ano

VŠEOBECNÝ

  • Počet kanálů

    3.1.3

  • Počet reproduktorů

    9 EA

  • Výstupní výkon

    400 W

AUDIO FORMÁT

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ano

  • Dolby Digital

    Ano

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Ano

  • DTS:X

    Ano

  • IMAX Enhanced

    Ano

  • AAC

    Ano

  • AAC+

    Ano

  • MQA

    Ano

POHODLÍ

  • Aplikace pro dálkové ovládání - iOS / Android OS

    Ano

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Ano

  • Ovládání režimu Soundbar

    Ano

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Ano

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ano

ROZMĚR (ŠXVXH)

  • Hlavní

    975 x 63 x 125 mm

  • Subwoofer

    221 x 390 x 313 mm

HMOTNOST

  • Hlavní

    4,1 kg

  • Subwoofer

    7,8 kg

  • Celková hmotnost

    22,7 kg

PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ

  • Záruční list

    Ano

  • Kabel HDMI

    Ano

  • Speciální držák TV

    Ano

  • Dálkové ovládání

    Ano

NAPÁJENÍ

  • Spotřeba energie v pohotovostním režimu (Hlavní jednotka)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Spotřeba energie (Hlavní jednotka)

    37 W

  • Spotřeba energie v pohotovostním režimu (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Spotřeba energie (Subwoofer)

    38 W

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

