LG Soundbar SQM1 s 2.0 kanály pro TV

(0)
Front

Obrázky použité v níže uvedeném přehledu produktů jsou ilustrativní. Přesné zobrazení naleznete v galerii obrázků v horní části stránky.

Detail pravé strany zařízení LG Soundbar s logem LG v pravém dolním rohu. Ikony konektivity zobrazené nad produktem.

Konektivita

Pohodlnější připojení

Přidejte do svého nastavení zvuku připojení Bluetooth® nebo pohodlně připojte a přehrávejte pomocí optického kabelu.

Detail pravé strany zařízení LG Soundbar vedle smartphonu. Obě zařízení jsou na bílé polici.

Streamování přes rozhraní Bluetooth®

Inteligentní streamování pro kvalitní zvuk

Streamujte hudbu přímo ze svého smartphonu do LG Soundbaru SQM1 přes rozhraní Bluetooth®. Nyní máte na dosah ruky výjimečný zvuk pro veškerou svou hudbu.

Televizor je připevněn ke stěně a Soundbar je na bílé polici. TV zobrazuje hudebníka hrajícího na kytaru.

Synchronizace zvuku TV

Bezproblémová synchronizace

LG Soundbar SQM1 lze optickým kabelem snadno připojit k LG TV. Váš kompletní zvukový zážitek z TV je okamžitě připraven.

Tisk

Všechny specifikace

PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ

  • Dálkové ovládání

    Ano

  • Záruční list

    Ano

AUDIO FORMÁT

  • AAC

    Ano

  • Dolby Digital

    Ano

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Ne

KONEKTIVITA

  • Bluetooth kodeky - SBC/AAC

    Ne/Ano

  • Verze Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 4.0

  • Optický

    1x

  • USB

    Ano (pouze servisní)

POHODLÍ

  • Aplikace pro dálkové ovládání - iOS / Android OS

    Ne

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Ne

  • WOW Interface

    Ne

ROZMĚR (ŠXVXH)

  • Hlavní

    650 X 79 X 94

VŠEOBECNÝ

  • Počet kanálů

    2

  • Výstupní výkon

    40 W

PODPORA HDMI

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Ne

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Ne

NAPÁJENÍ

  • Spotřeba energie (Hlavní jednotka)

    13 W

  • Spotřeba energie v pohotovostním režimu (Hlavní jednotka)

    0.5 W ↓

ZVUKOVÉ EFEKTY

  • AI Sound Pro

    Ne

  • Kino

    Ne

  • Hra

    Ne

  • Standard

    Ano

HMOTNOST

  • Celková hmotnost

    2,78

  • Hlavní

    1,99

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

Názory zákazníků

