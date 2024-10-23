Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Pečujte o oblečení své rodiny s pračkou vybavenou parní technologií LG Steam™

Odstranění neviditelných alergenů1

99,9% PÉČE PRO ALERGIKY

Odstranění neviditelných alergenů

Pračka s technologií LG Steam™ zničí 99,9% alergenů, jako jsou prachoví roztoči, kteří mohou způsobovat alergie nebo problémy s dýcháním.

Důkladné praní dětského oblečení1

PROGRAM BABY STEAM CARE

Důkladné praní dětského oblečení

Po vyprání oblečení vašeho dítěte nechcete, aby na něm zůstaly žádné skvrny. Pomocí intenzivního tepla páry lze účinně ošetřit jakékoli skvrny nebo nečistoty ještě před samotným praním.

Zbavuje pachů a snižuje pomačkání během 20 minut1

STEAM REFRESH™

Zbavuje pachů a snižuje pomačkání během 20 minut

Technologie TrueSteam™ Refresh využívá sílu páry k hlubšímu čištění a odstranění záhybů a zápachu z oblečení za pouhých 20 minut.

Změkčení oblečení pomocí čisté vody1

STEAM SOFTENER™

Změkčení oblečení pomocí čisté vody

Technologie TrueSteam™ je šetrná k pokožce, protože ke změkčení oblečení používá čistou a přírodní páru namísto chemických aviváží. Po změkčení pomocí páry sami poznáte rozdíl ve struktuře látky.

*Tyto obrázky slouží k zjednodušení ilustrace výhod produktu. Proto se mohou od skutečného produktu lišit.
*Parní funkce se mohou lišit podle modelů. Před zakoupením si prosím přečtěte podrobnosti o jednotlivých modelech.