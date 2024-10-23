Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
energeticky úsporná domácnost se spotřebiči lg

Ušetřete náklady na energie díky spotřebičům LG!

Spočítejte si kolik ušetříte s LG spotřebiči s naší kalkulačkou spotřeby energie

Co znamenají medailová hodnocení?

Výrobky řadíme podle hodnocení do 5 pásem podle jejich úspory energie. Medailové hodnocení je uděleno každému produktu na základě skupiny, ve které se nachází.

Zlatí medailisté

Zlatí medailisté

špičkový model, nejnižší provozní náklady

Zlato tmavě zelená řada

Zlato
tmavě zelená řada

špičková úspornost, velmi nízké provozní náklady

Stříbro světle zelená řada

Stříbro
světle zelená řada
nízké provozní náklady, vysoké úspory

Bronz žlutá řada

Bronz
žlutá řada
slušná úspornost, úspory provozních nákladů

Dobrá hodnota červená / oranžová řada

Dobrá hodnota
červená / oranžová řada
dobrý poměr
cena/výkon

Energeticky nejúsporněší produkty LG

Oproti jiným produktům ušetříte nejen při nákupu, ale i při provozu.

*Nyní sleva až 12% při uplatnění 10% uvítací slevy při registraci a
2% slevy od LG Asistenta v chatu s dopravou a instalací zdarma.

Graf porovnání spotřeby energie pračeka chladniček podle energetické třídy

V prvním grafu je uvedena spotřeba elektřiny praček, počítána na 100 pracích cyklů.
Ve druhém vidíte spotřebu kombinovaných chladniček za celoroční provoz.

LG_REF_enrg_cl_1600x600_feature%20card

/images/LG_WM_enrg_cl_1600x600_feature card.png

Youreko Kalkulátor spotřeby energie

Nezávislý nástroj Youreko pro výpočet úspory energie Vám pomůže porozumět finančním výhodám nákupu LG spotřebiče

Zodpoví Vám, jak si spotřebič stojí na trhu v porovnání s konkurencí a jaké náklady na provoz jsou s ním spojené. Zároveň se dozvíte, jaký vliv bude mít používání spotřebiče na životní prostředí.
Nástroj Youreko je dostupný pro chladničky, pračky a sušičky.

Jak to funguje

1. Produkty na trhu jsou načteny ze stránek výrobce a/nebo prodejce.

2. Náklady na energii za celou dobu životnosti jsou vypočteny pro všechny produkty.

3. Výpočet poskytuje informace o tom, jak si jednotlivé produkty stojí v porovnání s podobnými produkty na trhu.

Úspora energie

Nástroj zobrazuje úsporu energie ve srovnání s nejméně účinným podobným modelem na trhu. Například „úspora energie
6 990 Kč“ se ukáže při prohlížení 10kg pračky ve srovnání s nejméně účinnou 10kg pračkou na trhu. Díky tomu si můžete okamžitě porovnat, jaký je rozdíl v úspoře energie u 10kg modelů.

Hodnocení úspor energie

Na základě úspory jejich energie jsou produkty oceněny zlatou/stříbrnou nebo bronzovou medailí.
Například výpočet zobrazuje „Zlato pro úsporu energie“ při prohlížení 8kg bubnové sušičky ve srovnání se všemi 8kg bubnovými sušičkami na trhu.
Díky tomu můžete na první pohled vidět, které sušičky na 8 kg jsou nejlépe hodnocené z hlediska úspory energie.

Doporučení založená na úsporách energie

V případě, že jsou nalezeny alternativy, tak nástroj obsahuje doporučení pro každý výrobek, který poskytuje jasný finanční přínos v oblasti úspor energie. Například při prohlížení 9kg pračky je nalezen alternativní produkt, jehož nákup je o 1 000 Kč dražší, ale provozní náklady stojí o 4 973 Kč méně, takže vám ve výsledku ušetří 3 973 Kč. Celý web je prohledán takovým způsobem, který vám nalezne podobné alternativní produkty, které mohou být v prvotní investici o něco dražší, ale z dlouhodobého hlediska jsou finančně výhodnější.

Přizpůsobte si své úspory energie

 

Tento nástroj vám umožní přizpůsobit si používání pro každý typ spotřebiče a ukázat tak úspory energie vám na míru.

