LG CineBeam Q | Small 4K UHD Projector

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Händler

  Sichere dir jetzt 200€ Rabatt mit dem Code CINEBEAMQ﻿

LG CineBeam Q | Small 4K UHD Projector

HU710PB

LG CineBeam Q | Small 4K UHD Projector

-45 degree side view

Sichere dir jetzt 200€ Rabatt mit dem Code CINEBEAMQ﻿

Jetzt vorbestellen und gratis Schutzhülle sichern

Exklusiv bei Vorbestellung: erhalte eine hochwertige Leder-Schutzhülle für deinen LG CineBeam Q.

Der Cinebeam Q mit braunem Lederschutz, begleitet von einem kostenlosen Geschenkangebot.

*Es gelten die Teilnahmebedingungen. Gültig vom Mar 18. 2024 - Mar 31. 2024.
*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können vom tatsächlichen Gebrauch abweichen.

Nur für kurze Zeit

Nur für kurze Zeit

Erhalte Apple TV+
3 Monate kostenlos

Öffne einfach die Apple TV-App auf deinem LG HU710PB.

Erhalte Apple TV+ <br/>3 Monate kostenlos Mehr erfahren

Minimalistisches Design
Die Essenz von Schlichtheit

Mit seinem raffinierten Minimalismus fügt sich der CineBeam Q nahtlos in deinen Raum ein. Ein Objekt ausgeklügelten Designs, das überall wo du es hinstellst einen eleganten Eindruck hinterlässt.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können vom tatsächlichen Gebrauch abweichen.

4k auf bis zu 120 Zoll
Klein, aber gewaltig

Mach nicht den Fehler, das minimale Gehäuse zu unterschätzen. Das kompakte Gehäuse des CineBeam Q beherbergt beeindruckende 8,3 Megapixel mit bis zu 120 Zoll Bilddiagonale in seinem kompakten Rahmen. Stell ihn auf, wo immer du willst, und gönn dir dein persönliches Kinoerlebnis.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können vom tatsächlichen Gebrauch abweichen.
*Die dargestellte Projektionsgröße kann je nach Projektionsabstand variieren.

Automatische Bildeinstellung & webOS
Einfach aufstellen & abspielen

Der CineBeam Q passt die Ausrichtung des Bildes automatisch an und optimiert die Schärfe, wenn er platziert wird. Mit webOS erkundest du zahlreiche Inhalte mit integrierten Streaming-Diensten wie Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Youtube und Apple TV. Einfach aufstellen und loslegen!

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen. *Internetverbindung und Abonnement für zugehörige Dienste sind erforderlich. Separate Dienste können die Zahlung für ein Abonnement erfordern und werden nicht zur Verfügung gestellt (separat erwerbbar).
*Die unterstützten Dienste können je nach Land unterschiedlich sein.

Logo von LG CineBeam Q.

   

 

 

 

 

Hochwertiges Kinoleben in Q

Seitenansicht von HU710PB.

*Die Abbildungen sind simuliert, um das Verständnis der Eigenschaften zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Filmreife Erlebnisse überall

Mit unserem kompakten, aber voll einsatzbereiten Projektor nimmst du dein Kinoerlebnis überall mit hin.
Video von LG CineBeam HU710PB.

*Die Abbildungen sind simuliert, um das Verständnis der Eigenschaften zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Klein und Einfach

Kleine Größe

Minimalistisches Design

Erstklassige Bildqualität

4K UHD RGB Laser

DCI-P3 154% (Gesamt) / Kontrast 450.000:1 

Bis zu 120 Zoll Bildschirm

Einfache Nutzung

Handlich & Portabel

Vielseitig nutzbar

Smart webOS

Minimalistisches und modernes Design

Die Essenz von Schlichtheit

Mit seinem raffinierten Minimalismus fügt sich der CineBeam Q nahtlos in deinen Raum ein. Ein Objekt ausgeklügelten Designs, das überall wo du es hinstellst einen eleganten Eindruck hinterlässt.
Video des minimalistischen und modernen Designs des LG CineBeam.
*Die Abbildungen sind simuliert, um das Verständnis der Eigenschaften zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.
Verschiedene Nutzungsszenen des LG CineBeam HU710PB – auf den Tischen.
*Die Abbildungen sind simuliert, um das Verständnis der Eigenschaften zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Für praktische Ästhetik

Du kannst den stilvollen Look auch mit der Leder-Schutzhülle kombinieren – für extra Schutz ohne Kompromisse beim Design.
360° drehbarer Griff

Einfache Handhabung

Der tragbare und vielseitige CineBeam Q verfügt über einen drehbaren Griff, der gleichzeitig als Ständer dient. Sein innovatives Design ermöglicht ein einfaches Tragen und Projizieren. Mit dem um 360 Grad drehbaren Griff kannst du Inhalte in 4K-Auflösung auf jeder Oberfläche genießen – Wänden, Bildschirmen oder sogar Decken.
Video von LG CineBeam HU710PB – Der Griff lässt sich um 360 Grad drehen.
*Die Abbildungen sind simuliert, um das Verständnis der Eigenschaften zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Verschiedene Nutzungsszenen des LG CineBeam HU710PB – Halten und Bewegen des Produkts, Handhabung des Produkts.

*Die Abbildungen sind simuliert, um das Verständnis der Eigenschaften zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.
4K auf bis zu 120 Zoll

Klein, aber gewaltig

Mach nicht den Fehler, das minimale Gehäuse zu unterschätzen. Das kompakte Gehäuse des CineBeam Q beherbergt beeindruckende 8,3 Megapixel mit bis zu 120 Zoll Bilddiagonale in seinem kompakten Rahmen. Stell ihn auf, wo immer du willst, und gönn dir dein persönliches Kinoerlebnis.

8,3 Mio. Pixel

4K UHD

DCI-P3 154% (insgesamt)

Farbraum

450,000:1

Kontrastverhältnis

3-Kanal-RGB-Laser

Lichtquelle

Video des LG CineBeam HU710PB – es projiziert auf die Wand eines 4K-großen 120-Zoll-Bildschirms.

*Die Abbildungen sind simuliert, um das Verständnis der Eigenschaften zu verbessern. Diese können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Die Bildschirmgröße kann je nach Projektionsabstand variieren.

DCI-P3 154% (insgesamt) / 3-Kanal-RGB-Laser

Unfassbare Farben für mehr Inspiration

Mit dem 3-Kanal-RGB-Laser können Sie die Magie lebendiger Details und einer unfassbaren Farbwiedergabe in einem Bereich von 154% DCI-P3 (insgesamt) erleben.

*Die oben genannten Zahlen basieren auf dem „Hellsten Modus“ und können je nach Umgebung variieren.

*Die Werte der Farbskala stammen aus internen Tests und können je nach Umgebung variieren. 

*Der 3-Kanal-RGB-Laser bietet eine separate Lichtquelle für Rot, Grün und Blau.

*Die Abbildungen sind simuliert, um das Verständnis der Eigenschaften zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Kontrastverhältnis 450.000:1

Echtes Schwarz für tiefe Details

Unser Kontrastverhältnis von 450.000:1 liefert klare Details und echtes Schwarz, selbst bei der Projektion. Erlebe ein neues Maß an Bildqualität.

*Die oben genannten Zahlen basieren auf dem „Hellsten Modus“ und können je nach Umgebung variieren.

*Die Abbildungen sind simuliert, um das Verständnis der Eigenschaften zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Verschiedene Nutzungsszenen des LG CineBeam HU710PB – Wohnzimmer und Schlafzimmer.

*Die Abbildungen sind simuliert, um das Verständnis der Eigenschaften zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.
Automatische Bildeinstellung

Einfach aufstellen & abspielen

Der CineBeam Q kalibriert automatisch die Bildschirmausrichtung und optimiert den Fokus, während er platziert wird. Verschwende keine Zeit damit, Einstellungen zu ändern oder Anpassungen vorzunehmen; einfach aufstellen und abspielen!

Video of function - A scene where the projector automatically adjusts when a woman places it on the floor.

*Die Abbildungen sind simuliert, um das Verständnis der Eigenschaften zu verbessern. Diese können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Wenn Hindernisse wie Ecken oder unebene Oberflächen vorhanden sind, funktionieren diese Eigenschaften möglicherweise nicht richtig.

*Wenn der Abstand zur Projektionsfläche mehr als 2m beträgt oder die Platzierung mehr als 25 Grad beträgt, funktioniert die automatische Bildschirmanpassung möglicherweise nicht richtig.

Image of webOS home UI and remote control.

webOS

Öffne eine Welt
voller Inhalte

Entdecke mit webOS zahlreiche Inhalte mit integrierten Streaming-
Diensten wie Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube und Apple TV.

*Die Abbildungen sind simuliert, um das Verständnis der Eigenschaften zu verbessern. Diese können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Internetverbindung und Abonnement für verbundene Dienste erforderlich. Separate Dienste erfordern möglicherweise ein kostenpflichtiges Abonnement, das nicht inbegriffen ist (separat erhältlich).

*Unterstützte Dienste können je nach Land variieren.

Vollständig anschlussbereit

Airplay und Screen share

Aus Handy wird Kino

Teile mit dem CineBeam Q frei Unterhaltung von deinem Mobilgerät und Laptop. Verwende AirPlay* für Apple-Geräte und Screen Share** für Android-Geräte. Genieße Videos, Fotos und Musik auf der großen Leinwand.

*Dein Apple-Gerät muss mit demselben Wi-Fi-Netzwerk verbunden sein wie dein Projektor. Dieser Projektor unterstützt AirPlay 2 und erfordert iOS 12.3 oder höher oder macOS 10.14.5 oder höher.

**Unterstützt von Android oder Windows 8.1 und höher.

***Abhängig von der Wi-Fi-Umgebung und der Firmware-Version der angeschlossenen externen Geräte funktionieren diese Eigenschaften möglicherweise nicht ordnungsgemäß.

***Die Bilder werden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Eigenschaften zu verbessern. Diese können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Bluetooth- und 3W-Lautsprecher

Surround-Klang
wie im Kino

Der CineBeam Q unterstützt Bluetooth-Kopplung mit dualem Audioausgang und verbindet zwei Geräte gleichzeitig. Über die integrierten Lautsprecher kannst du auch tosende Musik erleben.

*Unterstützt auf BT 5.0 und höher. Der Klang zwischen den beiden angeschlossenen Geräten stimmt möglicherweise nicht überein.

*Die Abbildungen sind simuliert, um das Verständnis der Eigenschaften zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

HDMI, USB Typ-C

Kompatibel mit verschiedenen Schnittstellen

Der CineBeam Q ist mit verschiedenen Schnittstellen kompatibel. Über die praktischen Anschlüsse kannst du alle gängigen Geräte anschließen.

*Die Abbildungen sind simuliert, um das Verständnis der Eigenschaften zu verbessern. Diese können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Es unterstützt 4K 30 Hz durch Anschluss des externen Geräts an einen USB-Typ-C-Anschluss und unterstützt kein HDR.

*Dieser Projektor verfügt nicht über einen eingebauten Akku. Für den Betrieb ist der Anschluss des Netzkabels oder eines externen Akkus erforderlich.

Kompatibilität mit externen Akkus

Einfach einen externen Akku an den USB-Typ-C-Anschluss anschließen und auch im Freien oder unterwegs für Kinoatmosphäre sorgen.

*Die Abbildungen sind simuliert, um das Verständnis der Eigenschaften zu verbessern. Diese können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Dieser Projektor verfügt nicht über einen eingebauten Akku. Für den Betrieb ist der Anschluss des Netzkabels oder eines externen Akkus (20V/3,25A oder höher) erforderlich.

Helles Design

Kreiere deine eigene Atmosphäre

Ändere die Stimmungsbeleuchtung mit deinem gewünschten Bild und deiner gewünschten Form. Die hellen Designs verwandeln dein Interieur in einen unverwechselbaren, stimmungsvollen Raum.

Eine Szene, die die Anwendung der hellen Designeigenschaften zeigt – beim Lesen eines Buches im Wohnzimmer.

*Die Abbildungen sind simuliert, um das Verständnis der Eigenschaften zu verbessern. Diese können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Um ordnungsgemäß zu funktionieren, installiere die LG CineBeam Q App auf dem angeschlossenen Gerät und steuere die Details über die App.

Enjoying a movie with a brightly projected image from the projector.

500 ANSI-Lumen Helligkeit

Genieße einen                erhellenden Abend

Der CineBeam Q verfügt über eine Helligkeit von 500 ANSI Lumen.

Nachdem die Sonne untergegangen ist, kannst du dich zurücklehnen,

entspannen und die atemberaubenden Details genießen.

*Die Abbildungen sind simuliert, um das Verständnis der Eigenschaften zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.
Projektionsrechner von LG

Passt er in meinen Raum?

Um sicherzustellen, dass der Projektor in deinem Raum funktioniert, verwende den LG Projection Calculator.
Jetzt berechnen!

Lieferumfang

1/2. Adapter+Netzkabel, 3. Fernbedienung, 4. AA-Batterien
*Die Abbildungen sind simuliert, um das Verständnis der Eigenschaften zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

 

Alle Spezifikationen

ZUBEHÖR

Kurzbedienungsanleitung (Quick Set-up Guide)

Ja

Fernbedienung - Normal

Ja

HELLIGKEIT (ANSI-LUMEN)

Helligkeit (ANSI-Lumen)

500

KONTRASTVERHÄLTNIS

Kontrastverhältnis

450.000 : 1

DESIGN

Farbe des Gehäuses

Silber

Deckenbefestigungsloch (für Halterung)

Nein

Kensington Lock

Ja

Fußständer

Ja

Stativloch (für Stativ, Deckenmontage)

Nein

EINGANGS-/AUSGANGS-TERMINALS

HDMI

Ja

LICHTQUELLE

Typ

Laser

STROMVERSORGUNG UND ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ

Leistungsaufnahme (max.)

65 W

PROJEKTION BILD

Projektionsfläche

50" - 120"

Throw Ratio

1,2

PROJEKTIONSLINSE

Fokus (Auto / Manuell)

Automatisch

Zoom

Fixed

GRÖSSE

Nettogröße (mm) (W x D x H)

135 x 135 x 80 mm

FEATURES

HDMI ARC (Audio-Rückkanal)

Ja

Plattform (OS, UI)

webOS 6.0

FILMMAKER Modus

Ja

Automatische Trapezkorrektur

Ja

GEWICHT

Nettogewicht (kg oder g)

1,49 kg

Bewertungen

-45 degree side view

HU710PB

LG CineBeam Q | Small 4K UHD Projector