About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Alle Monitore

Unsere professionellen Monitore kombinieren zeitloses Design mit optimaler Ergonomie und verfügen über zahlreiche innovative Features, die den modernen Unternehmensalltag deutlich erleichtern. Diverse Tätigkeiten wie Programmieren, Texten, Bildbearbeitung oder das Durchführen von Kalkulationen können somit effektiv und mit besten Resultaten erledigt werden.

Business Monitore von LG

Business Monitore

Unsere Business Monitore sind die perfekte Wahl für Ihren Arbeits-PC. Mit innovativen Features sorgen sie für optimale Arbeitsbedingungen und erleichtern deutlich das Lesen, Schreiben und Surfen.

Business Monitore Mehr Erfahren
4k-monitore_D_20171226_1514259814308

4K Monitore

Die besten Displays für Kreativarbeiter.

21-9-UltraWide-Monitore_D_20171222_1514260163365

21:9 UltraWide™ Monitore

Professionelle Arbeitsplätze verlangen nach einem exzellenten UltraWide™ Display.

cloud-monitor_D_20171226_1514260319240

Zero Client Monitore

Display und Client perfekt vereint – so werden serverbasierte Arbeitsplätze effizienter.

medizinische-monitore_D_20171225_1514260661536

Medizinische Monitore

Klinische Prüfmonitore und Chirurgiemonitore von LG.

LG Monitore, Notebook & Beamer

LG Monitore, Notebook
& Beamer