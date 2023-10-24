About Cookies on This Site

Nachhaltigkeit

Informieren Sie sich hier, wie LG sich im Bereich ISP für Nachhaltigkeit einsetzt. Denn Nachhaltigkeit spielt bei uns eine große Rolle! ▶ Jetzt mehr erfahren!

nachhaltigkeit_D_20171226_1514260962849

Nachhaltigkeit

Unser Bekenntnis verantwortungsvoll mit den Ressourcen umzugehen

Nachhaltigkeit bei LG

"Wenn unser Planet der wachsenden Zahl seiner Bewohner auch in Zukunft eine lebenswerte Heimat sein soll, müssen wir unser Denken und Handeln radikal ändern. Nur mit einem klaren Bekenntnis – und dem entsprechenden Handeln – zu nachhaltigem Leben und arbeiten können wir die Herausforderungen der Zukunft auf Dauer meistern. Hier sind Einzelpersonen in der Pflicht, vielmehr aber auch Wirtschaftsunternehmen – wie LG. Wir sind uns dieser Verantwortung bewusst und stellen uns seit Jahren den damit verbundenen Aufgaben. 

 

Wir befassen uns mit dem komplexen Themenfeld der Nachhaltigkeit auf drei verschiedenen Ebenen:"

Produktion

Bereits bei der Herstellung eines Produktes entsteht ein hoher Energieverbrauch, der die Gesamt-Umweltbilanz des Geräts stark belasten kann. Unsere Bemühungen konzentrieren sich hier darauf, sowohl den Produktionsprozess an sich als auch unsere Produktionsstätten energieeffizienter zu gestalten.

Ressourcen

LG setzt massiv auf die Verwendung recycelbarer Rohstoffe, um die Ressourcen unseres Planeten langfristig zu erhalten. Wir reduzieren stetig den Anteil nicht wiederverwertbarer und schädlicher Stoffe in unseren Produkten. Gleichzeitig optimieren wir seit Jahren den Rohstoffeinsatz bei Produktion und Verpackung unserer Geräte.

 

Betrieb

LG Produkte sind seit Jahren für ihre Energieeffizienz bekannt. Speziell bei Displays kann der Stromverbrauch im Betrieb durch die Kombination von LG LEDs mit der Low Power Technology um bis zu 45% gesenkt werden. Nutzer dieser Produkte leisten so täglich einen Beitrag zum Umweltschutz.

 

Mit unseren kombinierten Anstrengungen in diesen drei Bereichen und vielen weiteren kleinen und großen Projekten verfolgen wir das Ziel, bis 2020 eine Einsparung von 150 Kilotonnen an Treibhausgasen zu erreichen – pro Jahr! Profitieren Sie von unseren günstigen Preisen, dem niedrigen Energieverbrauch und dem guten Gefühl, ein umweltschonendes Produkt zu erwerben. Entscheiden Sie sich für Qualität von LG!