Klimagerät (AHU)

Das LG Klimagerät ist eine flexible Klimatisierungslösung für eine frische und angenehme Umgebung in Innenbereichen, in der Sie sich wohlfühlen. LG AHU bietet ein besseres Klima für Innenräume mit einem energiesparenden System für alle Jahreszeiten.

AHU-Lösung für MULTI V

Flexible Klimatisierungslösung für ein frisches und angenehmes Klima in Innenbereichen

Überblick Produktreihe
Überblick
Kaufanfrage

Multi V-AHU-Anschluss

MULTI V kann mit der DX-Spule eines Klimageräts für eine Raumklimatisierung mit frischer Luft verbunden werden. Es stehen verschiedene Steuerungsoptionen für LG Controller oder gelieferte DDC zur Verfügung, die Signal- oder Modbus-Protokolle ansteuern können.

Energiesparende Klimatisierung Für Alle Klimatischen Anforderungen

DX AHU ist das Wärmepumpen-AHU kombiniert mit der einzigartigen Technik des AHU und MULTI V. Als neue Lösung kann es Kühlung, Heizung und freie Kühlabläufe für Energieeinsparung über Luftsteuerung in Innen- und Außenbereichen für alle Jahreszeiten bieten.

Klimatisierung über Temperatursensor

Bei der Steuerung der Raumtemperatur können Benutzer die Innentemperatur so wählen, dass sie entweder mit der Versorgungsluft oder der Rückluft über den Temperatursensor übereinstimmt.

Flexible und Vielseitige Klimatisierungslösung

AHU kann aufgrund seiner Anwendungsvielfalt und breiten Produktreihe mit Modellen für hohe Kapazitäten eine geeignete Lösung für verschiedene Einsatzorte sein. Es kann an verschiedene Feldgeräte angeschlossen werden und seine Verbindung zu verschiedenen Controllern von Fremdanbietern machen es zu einer noch kompatibleren Klimatisierungslösung.

Verschiedene Optionen für Steuerverbindungen

AHU kann mit verschiedenen Steuerverbindungen verknüpft werden, z. B. einzelner Remote-Controller, LG zentrales Steuerungssystem, Kontaktsteuerung über direkten Kontakt mit DDC und Modbus Kommunikationssteuerung.

Produktreihe

Kaufanfrage

Bitte senden Sie uns eine Anfrage, falls Sie weitere Informationen zum Produkt wünschen, und wir werden uns in Kürze mit Ihnen in Verbindung setzen.

Kaufanfrage Mehr Erfahren

Benutzerhandbücher oder Materialien zur technischen Unterstützung finden Sie unter Ressourcen-Download.

Gehe zu