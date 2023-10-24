About Cookies on This Site

Single Split

Die gewerblichen Single-Split-Klimageräte von LG sorgen für erhebliche Energieeinsparungen und bieten dennoch eine leistungsstarke Klimatisierung und echten Komfort. Diese Klimageräte maximieren den Benutzerkomfort für jedes Unternehmen.

Single Split

Single Split

LG Single Split Gewerbeklimaanlagen bieten erhebliche Energieeinsparungen, leistungsstarke Kühlung und echten Komfort.

LG Smart Inverter

LG Smart Inverter

Energie sparen

Energie Sparen

Im Gegensatz zu herkömmlichen Kompressoren mit konstanter Drehzahl bietet der Smart Inverter-Kompressor von LG allen Luftlösungen, in denen er installiert ist, ein völlig anderes Maß an Intelligenz.

Maximierte Energieeffizienz

Maximierte Energieeffizienz

Der Kompressor passt die Leistung geschickt an die Umgebung an und bietet eine Reihe von Vorteilen, darunter erstklassige Energieeffizienz, verbesserten Komfort und anhaltende Zuverlässigkeit.

Komfort

Der Smart Inverter-Kompressor von LG maximiert den Benutzerkomfort, indem er die Leistung anpasst, um sicherzustellen, dass die Raumtemperatur auf der eingestellten Temperatur bleibt. Benutzer profitieren auch von den Schnellkühlfunktionen.

Schnelle Kühlung

Schnelle Kühlung

Der LG Smart Inverter erfasst nicht nur Temperatur, sondern auch Druck und ermöglicht so eine präzise und schnelle Abkühlung.

Komfortkühlung

Komfortkühlung

Im Vergleich zu einer konstanten Geschwindigkeit mit unregelmäßigen Temperaturunterschieden aufgrund des Ein / Aus-Betriebs maximiert der LG Smart Inverter den Benutzerkomfort bei optimalem Betrieb, der an die eingestellte Temperatur angepasst ist.

Verlässlichkeit

Die Smart Inverter Single Split-Klimaanlagen von LG sind ideal für Regionen mit instabiler Stromversorgung geeignet und arbeiten mit einem höheren Grad an Stabilität und Zuverlässigkeit mit großem Betriebsbereich.

Weiter Betriebsbereich

Die überlegenen Kompressortechnologien von LG garantieren eine stabile Leistung über einen weiten Temperaturbereich.

Hoch- und Niederspannungsschutz

Bei abnormaler Spannung schaltet der LG Smart Inverter-Kompressor automatisch ab und gewährleistet seine Zuverlässigkeit. Ein Kompressor mit konstanter Drehzahl hat jedoch ein höheres Beschädigungsrisiko.

Einfache Wartung und Service: LG MV

Einfache Wartung und Service: LG MV

Die überlegenen Kompressortechnologien von LG garantieren eine stabile Leistung über einen weiten Temperaturbereich.

Kaufanfrage

Bitte senden Sie uns eine Anfrage, falls Sie weitere Informationen zum Produkt wünschen, und wir werden uns in Kürze mit Ihnen in Verbindung setzen.

Benutzerhandbücher oder Materialien zur technischen Unterstützung finden Sie unter Ressourcen-Download.

Gehe zu