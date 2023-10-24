About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Deckenkassette
Rundes Unterdeckengerät
Dual Vane Kassette
Kanalklimageräte
Unterdeckengeräte
Wandgeräte
Konsolengeräte

Deckengeräte

LG Deckengeräte bieten eine starke Kühl- und Heizleistung und ein modernes Design, das sich perfekt in jeden Raum integriert.

a black basic image

Deckengeräte

Moderne und geschmackvolle Ästhetik, die sich perfekt in das Raumklima einfügt.

Überblick
Überblick
Kaufanfrage
Differenziertes Design1

Differenziertes Design

Die preisgekrönte Eleganz der Deckeneinheit mit dem atemberaubenden V-förmigen Design und der schwarzen Schaufel.

Kraftvolles Kühlen und Heizen

Die leistungsstarke Kühl- und Heizleistung ermöglicht den Betrieb in großen Bereichen. Der Luftstrom kann bis zu 15 m von der Klimaanlage entfernt sein.

Zwei Thermistoren steuern (optional)1

Zwei Thermistoren Steuern (Optional)

Ein optionales Bedienfeld enthält einen zweiten Thermistor, der präzise Innentemperaturprüfungen von mehreren Standorten aus ermöglicht.

Einfache Installation und Wartung

Die Installationsgeschwindigkeit und -freundlichkeit werden durch die One-Touch-Filterstruktur und einen vereinfachten zweiteiligen Filter verbessert, der zur einfachen Reinigung und Wartung herausgezogen werden kann.

Kaufanfrage1

Kaufanfrage

Bitte senden Sie uns eine Anfrage, falls Sie weitere Informationen zum Produkt wünschen, und wir werden uns in Kürze mit Ihnen in Verbindung setzen.

Kaufanfrage Mehr Erfahren

Benutzerhandbücher oder Materialien zur technischen Unterstützung finden Sie unter Ressourcen-Download.

Gehe zu