About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Individuelle Steuerung
Zentrale Steuerung
Gateway
Anwendungssteuerung

Zentrale Steuerung

Die zentrale Steuerung von LG bietet komfortable verwaltung für die verschiedenen HVAC-Produkte in einem Gebäude. Sie kann die Temperatur für jeden Raum einstellen, den Energieverbrauch überwachen und Warnmeldungen in Echtzeit senden.

Zentrale Steuerung

Integrierte Steuerungslösung für optimiertes Gebäudemanagement.

Zentrale Steuerung Das USP Video ansehen Zentrale Steuerung Das Schulungsvideo ansehen
Überblick Produktreihe
Überblick
Kaufanfrage
Leicht zu bedienende Benutzeroberfläche

Leicht zu Bedienende Benutzeroberfläche

Die Gebäudesteuerung kann einfach über die flexible Benutzeroberfläche überwacht und mühelos mit dem tatsächlichen Grundriss auf dem Bildschirm verwaltet werden. Die intuitive Benutzeroberfläche hilft Benutzern, bequem den Energieverbrauch des Gebäudes zu verwalten.

 

Energie einsparen mit Energienavigation

Energie Einsparen mit Energienavigation

Auf bislang zusammengetragene Daten aus dem Gebäudeenergiesteuerungssystem kann periodisch zugegriffen werden, sodass Benutzer Einstellungen überwachen können, um das optimale Energiemanagement in die Tat umzusetzen.

 

Überwachung durch Diagnosesystem

Überwachung Durch Diagnosesystem

Berichte mit Kontrollstatus und anderen Informationen werden über E-Mail gesendet, sodass das System selbst beim Auftreten von Fehlern entsprechend überwacht werden kann. Rote Warnmeldungen versetzen das gesamte Display in einen Dringlichkeitszustand und alle anderen Kontrollsignale werden blockiert, um mögliche Unfälle zu verhindern.

 

Easy Expandability

Einfache Erweiterungsmöglichkeit

Die integrierte Verwaltung der LG HVAC-Steuerungslösung verknüpft Operationen der LG Klimageräte mit externen Systemen für eine erweiterte Abdeckung. Indem das BMS-System direkt in der Steuerung integriert ist, wird die Lösung direkt mit dem System verbunden, ohne dass ein weiteres BMS-Gateway für die Kommunikation mit dem BMS-Protokoll, BACnet IP und Modbus TCP erforderlich ist.

 

Flexible Erweiterungsmöglichkeit mit Verriegelung

Flexible Erweiterungsmöglichkeit mit Verriegelung

Das erweiterbare Steuerungssystem kann mit Geräten von Drittanbietern verriegelt werden, z. B. mit Sensoren und Gebäudeanlagen sowie Klimageräten. Durch die Errichtung von optimierten Logiken für den Standort wird das Gebäudemanagement intelligent.

Problemlose Kontrolle der Luftqualität im Gesamten Gebäude

AC Smart 5 kann die Luftqualität von bis zu 128 Innengeräten verwalten. Neben dem Einschalten des Luftreinigungsmodus können Sie die Luftqualität in Echtzeit überwachen und den aufgezeichneten Luftzustand anzeigen.

 

Problemlose Kontrolle der Luftqualität im gesamten Gebäude

Maximierte Zugänglichkeit für alle Benutzer

Als fortschrittliche zentrale Steuerung bietet der AC Manager 5 eine flexible Benutzeroberfläche für jeden Benutzer über den Zugriff auf den Gerätebildschirm und die automatische Anpassung des Layouts für eine optimierte Benutzeroberfläche.

Central Controller Line Up

AC Manager 5

● Modell: PACM5A000
● 270 x 155 x 65 (mm)
● Bis zu 8.192 Geräte über max. 32 ACP und AC Smart
können als ein Verwaltungssystem integriert werden
● Web-Zugangssteuerung basierend auf HTML5
(Zugang über PC, Tablet, Smartphone)
● Symbol / Grundriss-Ansicht
● Jährlicher Plan
● Energieverwaltung
● Geräteverriegelung
● E-Mail-Benachrichtigung

ACP 5

● Modell: PACP5B000
● 270 x 155 x 65 (mm)
● Bis zu 256 Geräte (IDU, ERV, Hydro-Kit, AHU-Kit, gewerblicher Luftreiniger)
● Web-Zugangskontrolle basierend auf HTML5 (Zugang über PC, Tablet, Smartphone)
● Luftreinigungssteuerung, Anzeige Luftqualitätslevel
● BMS-Integration (BACnet IP/Modbus TCP)
● Energieverwaltung
● Geräteverriegelung
● Steuerung für Gerät von Fremdanbieter (mit ACS E/A-Modul)
● E-Mail-Nachricht
● Mehrstufige Gruppe

AC Smart 5

● Modell: PACS5A000
● 253,2 x 167,7 x 27 (mm)
● 10,2-Zoll WSVGA TFT LCD Touchscreen (1024*600)
● Bis zu 128 Geräte (IDU, ERV, Hydro-Kit, AHU-Kit, gewerblicher Luftreiniger)
● BMS-Integration (BACnet IP und Modbus TCP)
● Mehrstufige Gruppenzusammenstellung
● Symbol / Grundriss-Ansicht
● Jährlicher Plan
● Energieverwaltung
● Geräteverriegelung
● E-Mail-Benachrichtigung
● Webzugang wird unterstützt
● Support IPv6
● Luftreinigungssteuerung, Anzeige Luftqualitätslevel

AC Ez Touch

● Modell: PACEZA000
● 137 x 121 x 25 (mm)
● 5-Zoll Touchscreen-Steuerung
● Bis zu 64 Geräte (IDU, ERV, Hydro-Kit)
● 1 DI-Eingang für Not-Halt
● Jährlicher Plan
● Alarmanzeige
● Energieverwaltung
● PC-Zugang

Kaufanfrage

Kaufanfrage

Bitte senden Sie uns eine Anfrage, falls Sie weitere Informationen zum Produkt wünschen, und wir werden uns in Kürze mit Ihnen in Verbindung setzen.

 

 

Kaufanfrage Mehr Erfahren

Benutzerhandbücher oder Materialien zur technischen Unterstützung finden Sie unter Ressourcen-Download.

Gehe zu