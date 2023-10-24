About Cookies on This Site

Eine Umweltfreundliche Heizlösung für Ihr Zuhause

Ein Mann und eine Frau sprechen mit einer Frau, die ihnen gegenüber sitzt

Reduzieren Sie Energiekosten und CO2-Fußabdruck mit THERMA V

Wenn Sie Ihre Gas- oder Ölheizung durch eine Luft-Wasser-Wärmepumpe (AWHP) ersetzen, können Sie Ihren CO2-Fußabdruck verringern. Erfahren Sie mehr zu diesem nachhaltigen System und schicken uns Ihre Frage oder Anliegen.

Ein großes Haus steht auf einer grünen Wiese.

#CareForWhereYouLive

Steigen Sie auf nachhaltiges Heizen mit Wärmepumpentechnologie um, und zeigen Sie so, dass Sie sich um unsere Umwelt kümmern #CareForWhereYouLive. Kontaktieren Sie uns und erfahren mehr über unser nachhaltiges Wärmepumpensystem.

Was ist eine Wärmepumpe?
Was ist eine Wärmepumpe?

Die Luft-Wasser-Wärmepumpe LG THERMA V ist eine nachhaltige, CO2-arme Heizlösung für Ihr Zuhause. Während die meisten traditionellen Heizsysteme mit fossilen Brennstoffen heizen, nutzt LG erneuerbare Energiequellen zur Wärmeerzeugung. Dies macht THERMA V zu einer umweltfreundlichen Alternative zu Ihrem alten Heizkessel.

Im verschneiten Hintergrund kann man das Innere des Hauses sehen

Wie funktioniert eine Wärmepumpe?

Die LG THERMA V reduziert die Abhängigkeit von fossilen Brennstoffen, indem sie zur Energieerzeugung eine Kombination aus ca. 25 % Elektrizität und 75 % Außenluft nutzt: eine hervorragende CO2-arme Lösung. Entscheiden auch Sie sich für eine LG THERMA V und wohnen Sie so nachhaltiger.

Bild von 75% Wind-Symbol und 25% Strom-Symbol, und Außeneinheit neben großem Haus

*Jedes angegebene Verhältnis dient dem besseren Verständnis und basiert auf dem "Coefficient of Performance" (COP) 4. Bitte beachten Sie, dass der tatsächliche SCOP von THERMA V R32 bei niedrigeren Temperaturen und durchschnittlichen Klimabedingungen höher als 4 ist. Der tatsächliche Wirkungsgrad kann je nach Wasser- und Außentemperatur variieren.

Effizienz und Kostenersparnis

Die LG THERMA V kann bis zu viermal so viel Wärmeenergie erzeugen, wie sie zum Betrieb benötigt. Sie heizt das Haus effizient und liefert das ganze Jahr über Warmwasser. Eine Investition, die sich auszahlt.

Die Mutter sitzt im Zimmer auf dem Bett und hält ihr Kind hoch in die Luft.

*Der Wirkungsgrad dient dem allgemeinen Verständnis und basiert auf dem "Coefficient of Performance" (COP) 4. Bitte beachten Sie, dass der tatsächliche SCOP der THERMA V R32 Serie bei niedrigen Temperaturen und durchschnittlichem Klima höher als 4 ist. Der tatsächliche Wirkungsgrad kann je nach Wasser- und Außentemperatur variieren.

Lassen Sie den Staat für Sie Investieren.

Viele Länder haben Verordnungen und Gesetze erlassen, um den Umstieg auf umweltfreundliche Technologien zu ermöglichen. Erfahren Sie, mit welchen Subventionen Ihre Regierung unterstützen kann, um Ihr Haus zukunftssicher zu machen.

Ein Kind schaut aus dem verschneiten Fenster.

LG THERMA V Luft-Wasser-Wärmepumpe

LG bietet verschiedene Luft-Wasser-Wärmepumpen Modelle an, die sich u.a. in der Installationsart und Leistung unterscheiden.

Split

- Flexible Installation
- Heizung, Kühlung und Warmwasserbereitung
- Hohe Energieeffizienz (Energieklasse A+++ , nach ErP für die Raumheizung, bei 35℃ Vorlauftemperatur)
- Vorlauftemperatur bis zu 65 ℃ für R32 / 57 ℃ für R410A / 80℃ für Hochtemperatur
- Betriebsbereich bis zu einer Außentemperatur von -25 ℃.
- Außengerät ist über Kältemittelleitungen mit dem Innengerät verbunden
- keine Frostgefahr
- Wandmontierte Hydrobox oder bodenmontiertes Innengerät mit integriertem Wassertank.

Hydrosplit

- es werden nur Wasserleitungen im Haus verlegt
- Heizung, Kühlung und Warmwasserbereitung
- Hohe Energieeffizienz (Energieklasse A+++ , nach ErP für die Raumheizung, bei 35℃ Vorlauftemperatur)
- Vorlauftemperatur bis zu 65 ℃ für R32 / 57 ℃ für R410A / 80℃ für Hochtemperatur
- Betriebsbereich bis zu einer Außentemperatur von -25 ℃.
- Außengerät ist über Wasserleitungen mit dem Innengerät verbunden
- Wandmontierte Hydrobox oder bodenmontiertes Innengerät mit integriertem Wassertank.

Monobloc

- Einfache All-in-One-Lösung
- Heizung, Kühlung und Warmwasserbereitung
- Hohe Energieeffizienz (Energieklasse A+++ , nach ErP für die Raumheizung, bei 35℃ Vorlauftemperatur)
- Vorlauftemperatur bis zu 65 ℃
- Betriebsbereich bis zu einer Außentemperatur von -25 ℃.
- Platzersparnis im Technikraum, da Innen- und Außengerät in einem Modul kombiniert sind
- Keine Verlegung von Kältemittelleitungen; bei einer Leckage kein Kühlmittel im Innenbereich.

Kontaktieren Sie uns.

Bitte kontaktieren Sie uns für mehr Information. Wir melden uns schnellst möglich bei Ihnen.

Download Dokumente

Weitere Information wie Katalog, Broschüren oder Anleitungen finden Sie hier.

