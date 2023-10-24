Dual Vane Kassette

About Cookies on This Site

Doppelflügel-Kassette

Die Doppelflügel-Kassette von LG bietet einen breiteren Luftstrom durch die Verwendung von zwei einzelnen Flügeln. Sie können den Luftstrom ungeachtet der Einbauposition mit einer feinen Winkelsteuerung anpassen.

a black basic image

Angepasster Luftstrom mit Innovativem Doppelflügel

Die DOPPELFLÜGEL-Kassette von LG verwendet 2 einzelne Flügel, um einen benutzerdefiniert angepassten Luftstrom für alle Umgebungen zu erzeugen.

Warum Doppelflügel?

Deckt Breitere Bereiche ab

Noch Höhere Reichweite

Besser Verteilter Luftstrom

Angepasster Windstrom

Egal, wo Sie die Installation ausführen, LG DOPPELFLÜGEL bietet einen optimalen Luftstrom.

Erreicht die Zieltemperatur schneller.

Verhindert direktes Anblasen von Personen.

Bewahrt die Temperatur gleichmäßig in jedem Bereich.

Kann bis zu 5 m ohne zusätzliche Komponenten erreichen.

Verwaltet Durch LG ThinQ™

Die DOPPELFLÜGEL-Kassette kann über Mobilgeräte überwacht und gesteuert werden, um Energie einzusparen und eine bessere Luftqualität zu gewährleisten.

Intelligenter Sensor

Bodentemperatur

Sorgen Sie für einen leistungsstarken Luftstrom bis zum Erreichen der gewünschten Temperatur selbst am Boden *Der Bodentemperatursensor kann als Option erworben werden.

Personenerkennung

Indem die Personenerkennung die Position von Menschen erkennt, wird der Luftstrom angepasst und schaltet automatisch ab, wenn der Raum nicht belegt ist.

*Der Personenerkennungssensor ist als Option erhältlich.

Die Neue Kassette mit Luftreinigung

Die LG Kassette für den Innenbereich ist mit der Luftreinigungsfunktion ausgestattet. Sie bietet eine Lösung für das Problem mit ultrafeinem Staub, der unseren Körpern schadet. Es handelt sich hierbei um ein CAC*-zertifiziertes leistungsstarkes Produkt, das saubere, kühle Luft in Ihren großen Bereich strömen lässt.

*Certification Air Conditioner, der koreanische Verband für Luftreinigung, testet die Luftreinigungsfunktion von Klimageräten gründlich und zertifiziert zuverlässige Produkte.

Eine leistungsstarke Luftreinigung in 5 Schritten entfernt Gerüche, Keime und unsichtbaren PM 1.0 Feinstaub. Der Filter lässt sich mit Wasser reinigen und ermöglicht eine semi-permanente Nutzung.

*Das Luftreinigungskit ist als Option erhältlich.

Das breitere Gitter zieht mehr Luft ein, der erweiterte Wärmetauscher wärmt oder kühlt die Luft wirkungsvoll und der verbesserte Lüfter bläst mehr Luft aus.

2020_SingleSplit_DUAL-Vane-Cassette_LG-COM_PC-16

*Vergleich mit vorherigem 4-Wege-Kassettenmodell.

Bitte senden Sie uns eine Anfrage, falls Sie weitere Informationen zum Produkt wünschen, und wir werden uns in Kürze mit Ihnen in Verbindung setzen.

Kaufanfrage Mehr Erfahren

Benutzerhandbücher oder Materialien zur technischen Unterstützung finden Sie unter Ressourcen-Download.

Gehe zu