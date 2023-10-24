About Cookies on This Site

Individuelle Steuerung

Die individuelle Steuerung von LG verfügt über eine intuitive Benutzeroberfläche und verschiedene Einstellungsmöglichkeiten für die einfache und problemlose Verwaltung.

Individual Controller

Individuelle Steuerung

Einfache Steuerung von Innengeräten mit hochwertigem und kompaktem Design.

Überblick Produktreihe
Überblick
Kaufanfrage

Display Für Luftqualitätslevel

Einfache Kontrolle der Luftqualität im Innenbereich mit einem separaten Programm. Die intuitive Benutzeroberfläche wird in Farbe und Ziffern dargestellt und erkennt bis zu PM 1.0.

Hochwertiges Design mit Intuitiver Benutzeroberfläche

Das luxuriöse Design des Remote-Controllers passt sich durch das farbige Display perfekt an die Inneneinrichtung an und erleichtert mit einfacher und benutzerfreundlicher Tastenanordnung die Steuerung.

Premium Design with Intuitive Interface

individual-controller_Energy_Management_21112017_D_1511232213289

Energieverwaltung

Benutzer können den Stromverbrauch kontrollieren und Zeitberichte (wöchentlich, monatlich, jährlich) erstellen. Verschiedene Energieverwaltungseinstellungen wie Energiezieleinstellung, Alarm Pop-up-Anzeige, Zeitlimitsteuerung und Abwesenheitsfunktion sind für eine effiziente Verwaltung verfügbar.

individual-controller_Variable_Functions_21112017_D_1511232615261

Variable Funktionen

Benutzer können die Umweltdaten wie Temperatur, Luftfeuchtigkeit und Sauberkeit (CO2 für ERV) sowie integrierte Planung für wöchentliche, monatliche und jährliche Pläne kontrollieren. Sie ist auch programmierbar mit digitaler Ausgabe (optional für Standard III), Ein- oder Ausschalten der Gerätschaft von Fremdanbietern wie Beleuchtung, Heizung und Lüfter.

individual-controller_Easy_Setting_21112017_D_1511232724807

Jederzeit Steuerbar

Einige der vom MULTI V 5 angebotenen Funktionen wie intelligente Laststeuerung, geräuscharmer Betrieb und Komfortkühlung sowie andere Standardfunktionen können jederzeit gesteuert werden.

Control Anywhere, Anytime

Steuerung, Jederzeit und von Jedem Ort

Steuern und überwachen Sie die Luftreinigung über Ihre ThinQ App mithilfe eines Wi-Fi Modems.

Individuelle Steuerung Produktreihe

Individuelle Steuerung Produktreihe1

Kaufanfrage

Bitte senden Sie uns eine Anfrage, falls Sie weitere Informationen zum Produkt wünschen, und wir werden uns in Kürze mit Ihnen in Verbindung setzen.

 

Kaufanfrage Mehr Erfahren

Benutzerhandbücher oder Materialien zur technischen Unterstützung finden Sie unter Ressourcen-Download.

Gehe zu