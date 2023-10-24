About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V i

Effizientes VRF-System mit hoher Kühl- und Heizleistung, kompaktem Design, das weniger Aufstellfläche benötigt und der Möglichkeit gleichzeitig Heizung, Lüftung und Warmwasser zu steuern.

VRF-System mit KI-Technologie

Ein intelligentes, innovatives und interaktives VRF-System dank KI-Unterstützung.

Entwickelt für Außergewöhnliche Leistung

Erleben Sie die starke Leistung von 26 PS mit garantiertem Betrieb bei Temperaturen von -30℃ bis 52℃ und die volle Leistung bei Temperaturen von -10℃ bis 43℃. Es ist ein konkurrenzloses Einzeleinheit-System.

MULTI V i wird auf dem Dach des Gebäudes installiert, Im Hintergrund ist winterliche Kälte und sommerliche Hitze zu sehen. Der folgende Text wird oben auf dem Produkt hervorgehoben: 'Volle Leistung in -10℃ bis 43℃'

* Die Ergebnisse können je nach Umgebung variieren.

Intelligentes Energiemanagement beginnt mit MULTI V i

Verwendet Daten zu Benutzerverhaltensmustern und erfasst automatisch Temperatur, Personen, Jahreszeit und Luftfeuchtigkeit, um ein optimales Raumklima zu schaffen und gleichzeitig den Energieverbrauch zu senken.

MULTI V i wird auf dem Dach eines Gebäudes installiert. Neben dem Produkt befindet sich eine grafische Darstellung, die die Temperatur, Feuchtigkeit und die Anzahl der Menschen misst. Darüber befindet sich ein Diagramm, das den Energieverbrauch durch Festlegung von Zielen kontrolliert und aufzeichnet.

* Die Ergebnisse können je nach Umgebung variieren.

Eine Lösung für verschiedene Räume

Kompatibilität mit verschiedenen Produkten wie Hydro Kit und ERV zur Bereitstellung von Heiz- und Warmwasser-, Kühl-, Befeuchtungs- und Belüftungslösungen. Kann mit einem LG-Lecksucher verwendet werden, um Innenräume sicher zu halten.

 

Es gibt MULTI V i installiert und Menschen, die im Gebäude leben. Der erste Raum ist ein Büro, Heizung, und das Heizungs-Icon wird hervorgehoben. Der zweite Platz ist ein Café, voller sauberer Luft und hebt das Icon für die Belüftung hervor. Der dritte Raum hat einen warmen Fußboden und hebt das Fußbodenheizung Icon hervor. Im letzten Raum kommt warmes Wasser aus dem Badezimmer, und das Warmwasser-Icon wird hervorgehoben.