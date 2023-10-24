About Cookies on This Site

ESS

Die LG ESS (Energiespeichersysteme) sind Speichersysteme, die Strom von Energieversorgungsnetzen (z.B. Solarkollektoren) in einem Akku speichern und bei Bedarf bereitstellen. Sie sind eine effiziente Lösung zum Energiesparen und eine Möglichkeit, einen Beitrag zum Umweltschutz zu leisten.

HOME Series

LG Energiespeichersysteme Entführen Sie in eine Ganz Neue Welt

Die LG ESS (Energiespeichersysteme) sind Speichersysteme, die Strom von Solarmodulen in einem Akku speichern und bei Bedarf bereitstellen. Es ist eine Lösung zum Energiesparen und eine Möglichkeit, einen Beitrag zum Umweltschutz zu leisten.

Eine Glühbirne und eine Pflanze sprießen nebeneinander in der Erde vor einem begrünten Hintergrund.

LG HOME Series

LG Electronics bietet mit der HOME Serie ein optimales Energiespeichersystem für die vielfältigen Anwendungsbedürfnisse eines jeden Eigenheimbesitzers. Home ESS maximiert somit die Effizienz der in Ihrem Zuhause genutzten erneuerbaren Energien.

 

Ein Haus mit Solarmodulen auf dem Dach. Ein Auto steht vor dem Haus und 2 Energy Solar System-Modelle befinden sich auf der rechten Seite.

Eine Mutter und ihre Tochter sitzen lesend in einem hellen, offenen Raum. Zu ihrer Rechten befinden sich 2 Bilder von Energy Solar System-Produkten.

Zuverlässige Energie von einer Zuverlässigen Marke

LG Electronics ist ein finanzstarker und verlässlicher Garantiegeber. Dies gibt langfristig Sicherheit für Sie und Ihre Kunden.

2 Diagramme, die zeigen, wie die Energy Solar System Produkte das von den Solarmodulen absorbierte Licht in Strom umwandeln

Hoch Effizientes DC-Gekoppeltes ESS

HOME ESS erzielt eine höhere Round-Trip Effizienz durch Einschränkung des Leistungsumwandlungsprozesses.

Ein Haus mit Solarmodulen auf dem Dach zeigt die verschiedenen Winkel, aus denen Sonnenenergie absorbiert werden kann.

Mehr Flexibilität mit 3 MPPTs

Mit Multi-String und 3 fortschrittlichen MPPTs bietet HOME ESS eine leicht erweiterbare Batteriekapazität für Dächer mit unterschiedlichen Neigungswinkeln.

Auf der linken Seite befinden sich zwei Solarprodukte und ein Logo mit einer 10-jährigen Garantie.

Energiepartner mit Integriertem Service

LG bietet Ihnen einen integrierten Service, da die Installation des Energiespeichersystems mit den LG PCS und Akkus von nur einem Dienstleister erfolgt.

3 Energy Solar System Produkte, installiert unter einer Treppe, neben einem Fahrrad und einigen Sportgeräten.

Einfache, Flexible Batterieerweiterung

Home ESS verfügt über zwei integrierte Ladegeräte, wodurch kein externes Gerät zur Baterieerweiterung erforderlich ist.

Links befindet sich das Solarenergiesystemprodukt mit drei Akkubildern und einer „Von LG entwickelt und patentiert“-Markierung in der Mitte. Auf der rechten Seite sind gelbe, grüne und blaue Gradierungen oben am Akku. Zusätzlicher Sicherheitspuffer, gesamte verwendbare Kapazität und Pufferkapazität stehen in dieser Reihenfolge oben.

Sichere Batteriezellen

Die Reihen- und Parallelschaltung der einzelnen Batteriezellen besteht aus einer Aluminiumdrahtverbindung. Im Falle eines möglichen Kurzschlusses wirkt der Draht wie eine Sicherung und isoliert die defekte Zelle von den anderen, um einen Überschlag zu vermeiden. Mit dieser zusätzlichen Sicherungsmaßnahme sind LGE Batterien noch sicherer. Eine erweiterte Pufferkapazität gewährleistet einen zuverlässigen Betrieb.

Zuverlässige Notstromversorgung

Das LG ESS Home Speichersystem liefert auch im Falle eines Netzausfalls ein umweltfreundliches und netzunabhängiges Wohnumfeld.

Absicherung bei Stromausfällen

Ich habe mich sehr darüber geärgert, dass die Klimaanlage, das Licht und der Kühlschrank während des plötzlichen zweistündigen Stromausfalls nicht funktioniert haben. Vor allem die Lebensmittel im Kühlschrank könnten verderben. Nachdem ich das LG ESS installiert habe,
fühle ich mich sicher, dass ich durch den gespeicherten Strom auf einen Stromausfall vorbereitet bin.

Eine Reihe von Häusern in völliger Dunkelheit, von denen eines erleuchtet ist, was darauf hinweist, dass das Energy Solar System bei einem Stromausfall als Reserve dient.

Intelligenter Modus je nach Wetterlage

Home ESS hilft Ihnen, die Batterienutzung zu optimieren, indem es den Lademodus entsprechend der Wetterlage steuert. Dank dieses Sparmodus können Sie Kosten einsparen, indem Sie Ihren Eigenverbrauch maximieren.

2 Diagramme zum Vergleich der Ladeleistung von Produkten mit Wettersensoren im Vergleich zu Produkten ohne Sensoren unter einem Dach mit installierten Solarmodulen.

Intelligente Verwaltung durch EnerVu

Dank der optimierten Benutzeroberfläche können Sie den Eigenverbrauch, die PV-Generierung, die Einspeiseleistung, den Lastverbrauch, den EV-Ladevorgang, den AWHP-Betrieb, die Lade-/Entladeleistung und vieles mehr auf einen Blick überprüfen.

LG Electronics Energiepaket

HOME ESS maximiert den Eigenverbrauch, da es mit der LG Luft-Wasser-Wärmepumpe kompatibel ist.

Technische Daten

A table providing a specification breakdown for the Home 8 and Home 10 Energy Solar System models.

Verfügbare Länder

Deutschland Österreich Schweiz Spanien Portugal Flaggen.

Ihre Anfrage

Sollten Sie weitere Informationen zu unseren Produkten wünschen, füllen Sie gerne unser Formular aus. Wir werden uns in Kürze mit Ihnen in Verbindung setzen.

Downloads

