About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Individuelle Steuerung
Zentrale Steuerung
Gateway
Anwendungssteuerung

Modbus Gateway

LG Modbus Gateway ist eine Lösung, die LG Produkte mühelos mit den vorhandenen Bausystemen Ihres Unternehmens verbindet.

Modbus Gateway1

Modbus Gateway

Einfache Verbindung zwischen LG Klimageräten und vorhandenen Bausystemen.

Überblick Produktreihe
Überblick
Kaufanfrage
Integration mit BMS1

Integration mit BMS

Gateway Produkte (BACnet, Modbus und LonWorks) verbinden LG Klimageräte und andere vorhandene Bausysteme mühelos.

Gateway Produktreihe

Gateway Produktreihe1

Kaufanfrage1

Kaufanfrage

Bitte senden Sie uns eine Anfrage, falls Sie weitere Informationen zum Produkt wünschen, und wir werden uns in Kürze mit Ihnen in Verbindung setzen.

Kaufanfrage Mehr Erfahren

Benutzerhandbücher oder Materialien zur technischen Unterstützung finden Sie unter Ressourcen-Download.

Gehe zu