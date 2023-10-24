About Cookies on This Site

Deckenkassette
Rundes Unterdeckengerät
Dual Vane Kassette
Kanalklimageräte
Unterdeckengeräte
Wandgeräte
Konsolengeräte

Verdecktes Kanalgerät – Decke

Bei dem verdeckten Kanalgerät für die Decke von LG handelt es sich um eine verdeckte Kühl- und Heizlösung, die eine optimale Temperatursteuerung ohne Beeinträchtigung der Ästhetik von Innenräumen bietet.

Verdecktes Kanalgerät – Decke

Unsichtbare Kühllösung für Anwendungen, die eine Innenästhetik erfordern.

Features
Kaufanfrage
Betrieb für Mehrere Räume

Mit einem Spiralkanal (eingebetteter oder flexibler Typ) und einer Strömungskammer können mehrere Räume gleichzeitig gekühlt und beheizt werden.

E.S.P. Steuerung

E.S.P. Mit der Steuerfunktion (Externer statischer Druck) kann die Luftmenge einfach mit der Fernbedienung geregelt werden. Der BLDC-Motor kann die Lüftergeschwindigkeit und das Luftvolumen unabhängig vom externen statischen Druck steuern. Zur Steuerung des Luftstroms ist kein zusätzliches Zubehör erforderlich.

Zwei Thermistoren Steuern

Die Innentemperatur kann mit den Thermistoren in der Fernbedienung sowie vom Innengerät bis zur Sensortemperaturdifferenz an einer Stelle überprüft werden. Zwei Thermistoren können die Raumlufttemperatur für eine angenehmere Umgebung optimieren.

Minimierte Höhe

Neue mittelstatische Kanäle bieten die ideale Lösung für die Installation auf engstem Raum.

Flexible Installation (Nur Niedriger Statischer Kanal)

Der neue niedrige statische Kanal ermöglicht den Lufteinlass
hinten oder unten unter Installationsbedingungen.

Anfrage zu Kaufen

Bitte fragen Sie nach, um weitere Informationen zum Produkt zu erhalten. Wir werden uns in Kürze mit Ihnen in Verbindung setzen.

Anfrage zu Kaufen Lern Mehr

Benutzerhandbücher oder Materialien zur technischen Unterstützung finden Sie unter Ressourcen-Download.

Gehe zu